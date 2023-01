Announced via MMA Fighting, Ji Yeon “Fire Fist” Kim (9-6-2) will be taking on Mandy “Monster” Bohm (7-2-1) in what is a must win for both fighters. Kim has produced a great finish in the UFC and has put on some great shows for MMA fans. While she is becoming a fan favorite, she still needs to win, as a loss here would leave her on a five fight losing skid.

1 DAY AGO