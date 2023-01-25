Read full article on original website
Related
WNCT
Firefighter remembers 20-year Kinston tragedy
Sunday marks 20 years since the tragedy that happened at West Pharmaceutical Services in Kinston. One of many firefighters who responded that day spoke about it. Sunday marks 20 years since the tragedy that happened at West Pharmaceutical Services in Kinston. One of many firefighters who responded that day spoke about it.
WITN
Craven County varsity basketball player raises money for autism
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina high school student is using her talent on the court to help raise awareness for autism. New Bern High School varsity basketball player Makenzie Richardson is spearheading a donation raffle at Friday night’s girls’ varsity game at New Bern High.
Biscuitville Fresh Southern to open first restaurant in Greenville
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Biscuitville Fresh Southern will celebrate the grand opening of its newest restaurant, which will be the first in Greenville, N.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The restaurant will serve guests at 202 SW Greenville Boulevard in Greenville, N.C., and willfeature Biscuitville’s fresh, locally sourced ingredients, including their Biscuits Made Fresh Every15 Minutes. “We […]
MrBeast helps thousand people with eyesight issues see again
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In MrBeast’s newest video, he does something very special. The Greenville native found 1,000 blind people and was able to help them get to see the world for the first time through surgery. On top of this, some of those people were given $10,000 each. Best of MrBeast: Video pits ECU […]
WNCT
Sisters partner to open Uptown boutique
Sisters Amy Toler and Stephanie Kand get to work together every day as co-owners of the newly-opened Wild Olive Boutique on 3rd Street in Uptown Greenville. Sisters Amy Toler and Stephanie Kand get to work together every day as co-owners of the newly-opened Wild Olive Boutique on 3rd Street in Uptown Greenville.
Beaufort Co. student securing her future in biochemistry
WASHINGTON, N.C. — Bursting with energy and enthusiasm while also seeking security, Cynthia Garcia is an example of a COVID cohort who is at once seeking to embrace all of life’s possibilities while looking for a little stability after several years of upheaval. The joyous Beaufort County Early College High School student will graduate with […]
WITN
Farmville Central separates in a hurry to beat Washington on the road
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville Central boys separated with a huge second quarter to run away with one at Washington 95-67. Farmville used a 25-4 run to close the first half while we were there. The Jags are 19-1 and ranked 13th in the state.
Best of MrBeast: Video pits ECU hoops teams in blindfold test at Minges Coliseum
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A video by MrBeast actually took place in the practice gym at Minges Arena and pitted the East Carolina men’s and women’s basketball team against each other. MrBeast proves spending $1M harder than it looks for some A contestant lines up to shoot a blindfolded backward basketball shot that will earn […]
Terquavion Smith honors hometown, fallen friends while elevating NC State one step at a time
You could walk a mile in Terquavion Smith's shoes or you could just read them. On his pair of white and red Adidas is a custom paint job designed by NC State art and design major Will Whitley. The two collaborated on the look before the season. "The shoes you...
neusenews.com
GCMS Cheerleading places second in Conference
Snow Hill - On Tuesday night, the Greene County Middle School (GCMS) Cheerleaders competed in the Pitt County Athletic Conference’s annual Cheerleading competition. They finished the night second in their conference. Yolanda Johnson, GCMS Cheer Coach shared, “This is my third year coaching at GCMS. As a cheer coach,...
WNCT
Who is the Bertie County sheriff?
WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on Tyrone Ruffin, the new Bertie County Sheriff. WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on Tyrone Ruffin, the new Bertie County Sheriff. Sisters Amy Toler and Stephanie Kand get to work together every day as co-owners of the newly-opened Wild Olive Boutique on 3rd Street in Uptown Greenville.
Goldsboro woman wins $100,000 in Powerball
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The latest Powerball lottery game made a Goldsboro woman very happy Wednesday night. Jennifer Nunn took a chance on a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize in Wednesday’s drawing. She bought her Quick Pick ticket from Quick Mart on North Spence Avenue in Goldsboro. She matched the numbers on […]
WNCT
Seared Chophouse ribbon cutting ceremony marks new beginning
Seared Chophouse reopened after a new chef began managing the kitchen and renovations wrapped up. Seared Chophouse ribbon cutting ceremony marks new …. Seared Chophouse reopened after a new chef began managing the kitchen and renovations wrapped up. ‘They’re getting the care they needed;’ Onslow County …. We...
newbernnow.com
City of New Bern’s Public Notices and Requests for Bids – Jan. 26
The City of New Bern is seeking the services of qualified firms to extend to the current marshwalk (400’ in length with a 20’x20’ platform at the end) at Jack’s Island in Lawson Creek Park. The extension will be 300’ and ADA complaint, it will extend towards the water and come around the southeast side of Jack’s Island. At the end of the extended marshwalk, a 10’x30’ fishing platform will be constructed of treated lumber. The 10’x30’ platform will sit on plastic dock floaters.
Williamston man facing drug charges in Bertie County
WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — A Williamston man is facing drug charges after his arrest Friday in Bertie County. Deputies from the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office along with the NC State Highway Patrol arrested Malik Dhyshine Edwards, 30, of Main Street in Williamston. Officials seized approximately 40 ecstasy pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized during […]
WITN
Handicapped resident injured in Craven County mobile home fire
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A handicapped resident was injured in a late morning fire in Craven County. Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite says firefighters were called around 11:50 a.m. to a mobile home on Highway 55 near the Lenoir County line. Kite said the first call came...
WITN
Beaufort County worker dies after fire at boat manufacturer
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An employee injured last week at a Beaufort County boat manufacturer has died from his injuries. Mack Hodges, Jr. passed away Wednesday at the Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill. The 69-year-old man was critically injured last Friday when the fire broke out at Pamlico...
wcti12.com
Two-vehicle wreck knocks traffic light out at MLK and Simmons
NEW BERN, Craven County — A two-car collision at the intersection of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Simmons St. has knocked a traffic signal line down. Crews were on the scene working to repair the lights and noted that any injuries were expected to be minor. Lieutenant Donald McInnis...
neusenews.com
LCSO asks public assistance in identifying person in surveillance footage
The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the person pictured in this video surveillance still image. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified of a person entering an ATM at JR’s Country Store, 1561 Hwy. 58 South, Kinston.
Two arrested for failing to appear in court in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department responded to two different scenes Wednesday. According to a Facebook post, a report of a person sleeping in the local post office on 2433 N. Herritage Street in Kinston was made to KPD. Officers found Anthony Potter, who had warrants out for his arrest for failing to […]
Comments / 0