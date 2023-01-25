ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

WHAS 11

'Sopranos' Star John Ventimiglia's Daughter Odele Dead at 25

The Sopranos star John Ventimiglia and his family are mourning the death of his daughter, Odele. Earlier this month, John’s wife, Belinda, shared that the couple’s 25-year-old daughter died on Jan. 12. "Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele’s funeral notice," the post shared on her Facebook...
WHAS 11

Pamela Anderson Has $10 Million to Her Name in Ex Jon Peters' Will, He Says

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters tied the knot in 2020. The marriage lasted only 12 days but even after all these years, he's still smitten over her. Exhibit A -- his will. For a profile about the Baywatch star, Variety reached out to the movie mogul to confirm something Anderson had claimed. And when they reached him, Peters offered a stunning revelation, one he admits he had never disclosed to anyone.
WHAS 11

John Legend Shares His First Photo With Baby Daughter Esti: 'Our New Love'

John Legend is celebrating life with his and Chrissy Teigen’s newborn baby! On Wednesday, the 44-year-old musician took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of him and little Esti. "Our new love. ❤️," Legend captioned the sweet pic. In the photo, the "All of Me" singer smiles for...
WHAS 11

Octomom Nadya Suleman Celebrates Kids' 14th Birthday With Sweet Treats

Some famous siblings are celebrating a big day! On Thursday, Nadya Suleman's octuplets turned 14 and marked the occasion by singing "Happy Birthday" to each other. In a video obtained by TMZ, Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jonah, Makai, Josiah and Jeremiah each hold a vegan doughnut with a candle as they celebrate themselves and each other. According to the outlet, all eight teens are vegan.
WHAS 11

Britney Spears Asks Fans for Privacy After Police Called to Her House

Britney Spears is reacting to fans calling authorities to perform a wellness check at her home this week, noting that it's an invasion of her privacy and a line she's imploring her fans to not cross again. The 41-year-old singer on Thursday took to Twitter and made her plea directly...
WHAS 11

George Clooney Recalls Having Bell's Palsy as a Teenager

George Clooney suffered from Bell's palsy as a teenager, he told Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday. The movie star opened up about his past health condition while appearing on Kimmel's 20th anniversary episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Clooney joined Snoop Dogg as a guest onstage in a recreation of the show's...
WHAS 11

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Are in Mediation With ABC Execs Amid 'GMA3' Hiatus

As the fate of T. J. Holmes and Amy Robach at ABC continues to hang in the balance, ET has learned that network executives will hold a mediation session on Thursday between Holmes and Robach regarding the status of their jobs and the ongoing investigation into their relationship. A source...
WHAS 11

Jay Leno breaks collarbone, kneecaps and ribs in motorcycle crash

WASHINGTON — Jay Leno, the iconic comedian and former "Tonight Show" host, appears to have injured himself again in another accident months after a garage fire that kept him from the Las Vegas Strip for months. Leno told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he had crashed a motorcycle he...
