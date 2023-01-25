ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Past members pass the torch to new Community Police Commission

As the 13 members of the new Community Police Commission sat and listened to advice from past members, Lewis Katz warned them of the challenges they would face. “The city is no friend of yours,” Katz, who was on the previous commission, told the group repeatedly. “This is our...
Cleveland schools to add security officers and camera surveillance

Cleveland Schools CEO Eric Gordon gave updates on school security improvements at Tuesday evening’s board of education meeting, following up on promises he made to parents and teachers two weeks ago after high school student Pierre McCoy was shot outside a school building while waiting for the bus. Gordon...
