Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
cryptoslate.com
Hoskinson reacts to push back against CoinDesk acquisition
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson responded to criticism over his proposed acquisition of CoinDesk by saying “[this] epitomizes the fundamental problem of journalism.”. Specifically, he was referring to an op-ed from crypto media outlet Protos, titled, “Opinion: Charles Hoskinson would be the worst thing to happen to CoinDesk,” which blasted Hoskinson’s take on overhauling journalism by changing the incentive structure through “veracity bonds.”
cryptoslate.com
Solana-based Friktion urges users to withdraw funds as it halts front-end operations
Solana-based DeFi platform Friktion has urged its users to withdraw their funds from the protocol, as it moves to suspend all frontend operations. The Friktion team said it made the tough decision to suspend its operations due to the worsening financial crisis resulting from the FTX collapse and Solana’s repeated outages.
cryptoslate.com
Sam Bankman-Fried denies he tried to sway witness, awaits possible contact restrictions
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has denied that he tried to influence a potential witness. Previously, government officials suggested that Bankman-Fried attempted to do so and requested restrictions on his communications in a Jan. 27 court filing. SBF tried to contact FTX US General Counsel. Damian Williams, U.S. attorney for...
cryptoslate.com
Op-ed: How crypto turned Portugal into a promised land for entrepreneurs
The following is a guest post from Carlos Prada, CEO, and founder of Masterblox. The crypto industry has seen tremendous growth in the past few years. It took less than four years for cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology to go from a niche industry to a global powerhouse able to move markets and shape regulation.
cryptoslate.com
White House report says it would a ‘grave mistake’ to deepen ties between crypto, broader financial system
A new White House report provides additional insight into the mind of the executive branch of the US federal government when it comes to regulating cryptocurrencies. The authors of the Jan. 27 report, members of President Joe Biden’s economic team, suggest that Congress is not acting fast nor efficiently enough when it comes to providing regulatory clarification to the public,
1 Bullish Detail Quietly Buried in IBM's Q4 Results
A close examination shows the company's doing very, very well where it counts the most.
cryptoslate.com
Argo Blockchain hit with class action lawsuit over IPO misinformation
Argo Blockchain investors have filed a lawsuit alleging that the crypto miner made misleading statements and concealed important information during its initial public offering (IPO) filing. The Texas-based Bitcoin mining firm went public on Sept. 23, 2021, after submitting the required documents to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
cryptoslate.com
Federal Reserve denies membership to crypto adjacent bank Custodia
The Federal Reserve Board on Jan. 27 denied an application by Custodia Bank Inc. to become a member of the Federal Reserve System. The move comes amidst increasing regulatory scrutiny from the highest levels of the US federal government in the wake of industry-wide scandals like FTX and Genesis, which wiped away billions of dollars of retail and institutional investors’ money in 2022.
1 Underrated Growth Stock Down 48% to Buy in 2023
This industry leader is gearing up for its next big growth phase.
cryptoslate.com
Binance, Bank to the Future among secret bidders of Celsius assets – Tiffany Fong
Crypto journalist Tiffany Fong has named five crypto firms, including Binance, Bank to the Future, and Galaxy Digital, as secret bidders of bankrupt Celsius Network’s assets. In a Jan. 26 substack post, Fong said she had obtained leaked documents of Celsius bidding proposals which were submitted in November 2022....
cryptoslate.com
Optimism (OP) hits new ATH despite 70% transaction volume decline
Layer 2 (L2) network Optimism (OP) transaction volume has declined by over 70% to 200,000 from an all-time high (ATH) of 800,000, according to Etherscan data. Meanwhile, despite the steep decline in its transaction volume, Optimism’s OP printed a $2.49 ATH on Jan. 25, according to CryptoSlate data. Optimism’s...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin wallet cracking competition unbeaten as seed words revealed
Wallet provider, Wasabi Wallet, launched an educational Bitcoin competition on Jan. 23, asking people to ‘crack’ the seed phrase of a wallet loaded with over 4 million Sats. The project, titled ‘Hunting Sats,’ is backed by Swan Bitcoin, Trezor, Blockstream, and several other respected companies in the Bitcoin...
cryptoslate.com
Moody’s eyeing a scoring system for stablecoins
Moody’s Corp., an integrated risk assessment firm, will start looking at how it can ascertain the risk and health of stablecoins, Bloomberg News reported Jan. 26. The need to rate stablecoins comes amidst renewed pressure from governments and regulators around the world. Moody’s scoring system will have an analysis...
cryptoslate.com
SEC re-declines Bitcoin ETF from ARK, 21Shares
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has rejected a Bitcoin spot ETF from ARK and 21 Shares, as indicated in a Jan. 26 filing. Cboe BZX intended to list the planned ETF. The exchange’s proposed rule change, which would have allowed the listing, was specifically rejected today. The...
Is CrowdStrike Stock a Buy Now?
Here's why the cybersecurity company might not see the slowdown analysts are fearing.
cryptoslate.com
DemaTrading.ai Survey Shows Poor Customer Service Is Costing Crypto Exchanges
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Amsterdam, Noord-Holland, 27th January, 2023, Chainwire — Index solution provider DemaTrading.ai has conducted a wide-ranging survey of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges....
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: FTX reveals creditors; U.S. man spends BTC on hitmen
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 26 saw defunct crypto exchange FTX reveal its full list of creditors. Elsewhere, a Washington man has been sentenced to prison for hiring hitmen with Bitcoin. Plus, Coinbase has been fined $3.6 million by Netherlands regulators, U.S. senator Elizabeth Warren has called on the SEC to fight crypto fraud, and Moody’s is developing a stablecoin scoring system. Plus, research on Ethereum gas usage.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Solana and Cardano lead market recovery
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $23.04 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $1,046.4 billion — up 2.3% from $1,023.36 billion. Over the reporting period, the Bitcoin market cap grew 1.7% to $443.07 billion from $436.03 billion. Similarly, Ethereum’s market cap gained 3.7% to $196.32 billion from $189.4 billion.
