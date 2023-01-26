ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

China's luxury shoppers free to travel, but many buy locally

By Alessandro Diviggiano
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

SANYA, China, Jan 26 (Reuters) - China's scrapping of travel curbs this month is expected to revive demand in the global luxury retail market, but many consumers see more reasons to do their high-end shopping locally on the tax-free island of Hainan.

On Wednesday, thousands of travellers in Hainan's Sanya city packed the CDF Mall, a shopping centre dedicated to duty free stores, where they stocked up on cosmetics and handbags while on break for the Lunar New Year Holiday.

"The UK is quite far and it's hard to buy tickets," said Yu Shunxiao, a student who said he used to shop at Harrods in London. "In Sanya, we can come and leave whenever we want."

In early January, following a broader nationwide relaxation of COVID-19 prevention policies, Beijing ended a long-standing requirement that all inbound travellers go into quarantine at a hotel immediately upon arrival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=333SGW_0kRhdyz400

As a result, Chinese residents have rushed to travel overseas. On Trip.com, a popular ticket-booking site, international flight ticket purchases shot up over 200% the day after the policy change was announced.

Luxury brands and retailers are hoping that an upcoming outbound tourism boom from China will bring in strong sales in 2023, just as a post-pandemic frenzy in the United States and Europe cools down. read more

Despite this, some experts argue that an increasing portion of China's luxury spending will remain inside the country's borders, even though consumers can now travel freely.

Jonathan Yan, at consultancy Roland Berger in Shanghai, told Reuters that the three-year period of closed borders has caused Chinese shoppers to get more accustomed to buying foreign luxury goods in China.

"A portion (of luxury shoppers) will go back to the original pre-COVID overseas consumption," Yan said. "But, I think the local (luxury market) will be also important for most of the brands."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China's BYD dreams big in auto powerhouse Japan

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China's BYD Co Ltd (002594.SZ) unveiled its first dealership in Japan on Tuesday, taking on one of the biggest challenges in its explosive global rise as it seeks to win over customers deeply loyal to their own auto industry.
Reuters

Asia's factory activity contracts despite China's COVID reopening

TOKYO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Asia's factory activity contracted in January as the boost from China's COVID reopening had yet to offset headwinds from slowing U.S. and European growth, surveys showed on Wednesday, underscoring the fragility of the region's economic recovery.
Reuters

Paxlovid sales forecasts may change with Pfizer view on China

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Clarity from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) this week on whether China's relaxation of its Zero-COVID policy and the surge in infections there will lead to a spike in demand for its antiviral Paxlovid could spur analysts to alter their 2023 sales forecasts for the treatment.
Reuters

Reuters

688K+
Followers
377K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy