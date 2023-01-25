Independent Autopsy Shows Tyre Nichols Died From ‘Severe Beating,’ Family Says After Five Memphis Officers Fired

Read full article on original website
Unionization at Starbucks: How Workers in a Syracuse NY Suburb Made HistoryJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Elijah Moore from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx Commits to SyracuseAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITSyracuse, NY
Saturday Saviors: A Bridge Street Vet Center of East Syracuse Is Now Open for Critical Pet CasesJeremy BrowerEast Syracuse, NY
Syracuse Police Department Takes Bold Action To Tackle Gun Violence: Community Outreach & Gun Buy Back ProgramsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Memphis cop Desmond Mills Jr. might not have been able ‘to see’ during Tyre Nichols beating: lawyer
A lawyer for Desmond Mills Jr., one of the five former Memphis cops charged in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, has indicated his client may not have been able “to see” — because the officers accidentally pepper-sprayed themselves during the vicious beatdown. “Some of the questions that remain will require a focus on Desmond Mills’s individual actions; on what Desmond knew and what he was able to see when he arrived late to the scene; on what Desmond knew and what he was able to see after he was pepper-sprayed; and on whether Desmond’s actions crossed the lines that...
A timeline of events in Tyre Nichols arrest, death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A timeline of events in the Tyre Nichols case, which sparked state and federal investigations into police brutality and led to murder and other charges against the five officers involved in his arrest this month:. — Jan. 7: Tyre Nichols is pulled over by police...
Memphis Fire Department to conclude probe into personnel ‘relieved of duty’ over Tyre Nichols’ death
The Memphis Fire Department said it will conclude an internal investigation next week that it launched over the actions of two personnel who were on the scene when black motorist Tyre Nichols was savagely beaten by multiple cops earlier this month. Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after being stopped by five Memphis cops in a beating incident that was caught on video and is currently under investigation by the state’s Bureau of Investigation and the FBI. Following the beating, in which the 29-year-old father of one was hit with pepper spray and tased, he was propped up next to...
Tyre Nichols’ GoFundMe raises over $600K in less than a day
A memorial fund launched Friday by Tyre Nichols’ mother has nearly cleared its $700,000 goal in less than 24 hours. RowVaughn Wells, Nichols’ mother, launched the GoFundMe, which has raised more than $600,000 as of Saturday afternoon, to help cover the costs of mental health services and the time off from work that she and her husband, Rodney, will take to grieve the loss of their son, who died earlier this month after being viciously beaten by cops during a traffic stop. “My husband and I have had our entire world turned upside down by what happened to our son,” Wells wrote....
Seventeen-year-old shot in both arms in Syracuse early Friday morning
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 17-year-old was shot in both arms near the 100 block of South Alvord St. in Syracuse. The incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. Friday morning. Upon arrival, Syracuse Police Officers found the injured 17-year-old and transported them to Upstate Hospital. The individual is expected to survive.
Central NY man accused of raping unconscious person at motel, troopers say
Hastings, N.Y. — A Fulton, Oswego County, man was charged Wednesday with first-degree rape, state troopers said. Dominic D. Diaz, 21, was accused of raping an unconscious female victim in July 2022 at the Pine Grove Motel on Route 11 in Hastings, said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesperson for state police.
Two restaurants fail health inspection: January 8 – January 14
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of January 8 to January 14. Caramelcorn Shoppe had 5 violations, one in critical condition. Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by other sources. The inspector found the Black...
Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news
