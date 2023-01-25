ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Brighton vs Liverpool LIVE: FA Cup team news and line-ups as Moises Caicedo left out of squad

Liverpool are taking on Brighton today in the FA Cup as Jurgen Klopp’s side return to the scene of their chastening Premier League defeat two weeks ago.Brighton completely outplayed their opponents that day in a 3-0 win, and the goals continue to flow under Italian manager Roberto De Zerbi with at least two in their past six games. More here could see them knock out one of the big guns and advance to the fifth round, where they would have to be among the favourites to lift the trophy given their recent form.Liverpool are the holders but Klopp must...
ng-sportingnews.com

Do FA Cup 4th round matches go to extra time and penalties? Replay rules when matches end in a draw

In the FA Cup's Fourth Round which is currently underway, matches should be tighter affairs with the most competitive teams left standing in the Round of 32. The Fourth Round has a handful of matchups without an obvious favorite, most involving teams outside the Premier League. There are also two all-Premier League matchups, including Manchester City vs. Arsenal, while the other seven top-flight clubs face teams from the lower divisions.
ng-sportingnews.com

Manchester City vs Arsenal live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FA Cup match

The 2022/23 Premier League title race promises to be one of the most exciting in years as defending champions Manchester City chase down Arsenal. Mikel Arteta's Young Guns have stormed out in front at the top of the table, leaving Pep Guardiola and City playing catch up, ahead of the second half of the campaign.
ng-sportingnews.com

What channel is Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid? How to watch Copa del Rey quarterfinal on TV

Real Madrid will face their intra-city rivals Atletico Madrid in a Copa del Rey quarterfinal match that will determine which team advances to the semifinals of the competition. The Madrid derby matchups are always high-strung affairs, but the tension spiked in the lead-up with Atletico supporters once again targeting Real's...
The Spun

Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match

Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
ng-sportingnews.com

Wrexham vs Sheffield United live stream, TV channel, lineups, betting odds for FA Cup clash

Wrexham fans will be dreaming of another FA Cup fairytale as they play host to Sheffield United in a Fourth Round clash this weekend. The Welsh side are leading the way in the fifth tier National League, but they are the lowest ranked team left in the FA Cup this season, up against the Premier League promotion chasing Blades.
The Guardian

Mikaela Shiffrin denied all-time World Cup wins record by 0.06sec

Mikaela Shiffin was narrowly denied by Germany’s Lena Duerr on Sunday in her bid to equal the all-time World Cup wins record for men or women held by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark. The 27-year-old American star led by 0.67sec over Duerr after what she called a “perfect run” in...
ng-sportingnews.com

When are Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler playing in the Australian Open men's doubles final?

Australian duo Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler will take to the court at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday night for the doubles final against Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski. The local wildcard pairing, who had never played together prior to the tournament, will be desperately hoping to emulate the achievement of fellow Aussie stars, Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis, who triumphed at last year’s Open.
ng-sportingnews.com

Australian Open prize money 2023: How much will the players earn?

We have reached the finals of the 2023 Australian Open, with women's and men's champions to be named across singles and doubles competitions. Prize money for winners in every category has increased again following recent COVID-affected tournaments. There is a record total of AU$76.5 million (US$52.8 million) up for grabs...
ng-sportingnews.com

Australian Open prize money: How much will the winners make in 2023? Purse, breakdown for field

The winners of the 2023 edition of the Australian Open will be decided shortly, with the triumphant players taking home a large amount of cash. The overall purse amount for this year's tournament has increased by a small percentage in Australian dollars but with currency fluctuations is about the same as the 2022 edition in US dollars.
ng-sportingnews.com

'Deeply sorry': Italian prop cops big ban for Traore banana 'gift'

Italy prop Ivan Nemer has copped a hefty ban following an investigation into his racist secret Santa gift to Benetton and Azzurri teammate Cherif Traore. It was in the week before Christmas that Traore took to social media to explain his disgust at receiving a rotten banana, and his public calling out of the racist gift eventually resulted in the Treviso-based URC franchise suspending an unnamed player on December 22.

