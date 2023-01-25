ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KRGV

Delta area continues to be impacted by ambulance delays

Officials in the Delta area of Hidalgo County say there’s only two ambulances that service the area between Hargill and north Mercedes in Hidalgo County, and that’s concerning local officials. Officials decided to hire a law firm in order to create a brand-new public ambulance company. But before...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Wanted man arrested at the Gateway Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A wanted man was taken into custody at the International Bridge in Brownsville, deputies said. Humberto Velasquez, 48, was arrested on Jan. 27 at the Gateway International Bridge on charges of an outstanding warrant of criminal non-support from Nacogdoches County, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Affidavit provides new details into Mission teacher, student relationship

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) —A probable cause affidavit provided new details in the arrest of an IDEA teacher in Mission. Karen Sosa, 27, was arrested Jan. 19 on charges of improper relationship between an educator and a student, Hidalgo County Jail records show. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, an officer was dispatched […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD searches for suspect in catalytic converter theft

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver in connection to the theft of a catalytic converter. The driver or owner of the vehicle allegedly involved in the theft of a catalytic converter was captured on a surveillance camera, according to police. The photos depict […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg police urge caution after 24 vehicles burglarized

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are urging the public to be cautious after 24 vehicles were burglarized. On Friday, police responded to neighborhoods between the 2100 and 2800 blocks of South McColl Road in reference to 24 vehicle burglaries, the Edinburg Police Department stated in a post. “Through the investigation and surveillance, a male […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Three mobile homes destroyed in fire near Mercedes

Two families were left without a home after a fire broke out north of Mercedes that burned through three mobile homes. The fire broke out Friday at around 6:30 p.m. at the homes that belonged to two families, according to Mercedes fire Chief Javier Campos Jr. The Hidalgo County Community...
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

New charge for alleged murderer delays trial again

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County grand jurors have handed down another felony indictment of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon for alleged murderer Anthony Eliff III. Eliff was indicted in March 2020 for the murder of Guillermo Garcia, also known as Willie G. On Feb. 6, 2020, Harlingen police found Garcia dead […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman punched CBP officer at Brownsville-Matamoros Bridge, feds say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after allegedly punching a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer in the face, documents show. Nidia Dinorah Morales Gonzalez was arrested Thursday on charges of assaulting, resisting impeding or intimidating U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, records show. According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, Morales-Gonzalez […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Suspect in two separate murder cases appears in court

A Harlingen man accused in two separate murders appeared in court Thursday. Anthony Eliff pled not guilty to the murder of Guillermo Garcia, whose body was discovered in a car with a gunshot wound to his chest in February 2020. Court documents say the two allegedly got into a fight...
HARLINGEN, TX
progresstimes.net

Former police corporal who sued Palmview receives $33,000 settlement

A former police corporal who sued the city of Palmview for “unlawful gender/sex discrimination” received a $33,000 settlement in November. Palmview settled with police Cpl. Jorge Padron in November but admitted no wrongdoing. “Mr. Padron will always appreciate the opportunity to serve and protect the residents of Palmview,”...
PALMVIEW, TX
kurv.com

Canales Seeking Lower Penalties For Possession Of Pot Concentrates

A South Texas lawmaker wants the state to reduce the punishment for possession of marijuana concentrates that go into edibles like brownies and gummies. Democratic state Representative Terry Canales has introduced a bill in the state legislature in hopes of treating concentrate possession the same as possession of a marijuana plant.
sbnewspaper.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest

According to a prepared statement by the Cameron County Sherrif’s Office, on January 18, 2023, a Cameron County Sheriff Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Escape, at the intersection of Frontage and Williams Rd. in San Benito. Upon making contact with the driver, she was identified as...
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Migrants hid under houses during pursuit in Cameron County, DPS says

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol apprehended several groups of migrants found hiding underneath houses and in the brush. A video from Christopher Olivarez, with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s, posted on Twitter showed a brush and human smuggling pursuit early Wednesday morning in Cameron County. The video shows agents following shoe prints […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KRGV

McAllen police seeking driver of suspect vehicle in catalytic converter theft

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the driver of a suspect vehicle involved in the theft of a catalytic converter. Surveillance footage captured a greenish blue (teal) minivan used in the theft that occurred Wednesday morning at 3600 block of Expressway 83, according to a news release.
MCALLEN, TX

