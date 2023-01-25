Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
Viral post leads to increased business for Valley taqueria thanks to community supportSara IrshadPharr, TX
Trending discount store chain opening new location in Cameron CountyKristen WaltersCameron County, TX
Related
KRGV
Delta area continues to be impacted by ambulance delays
Officials in the Delta area of Hidalgo County say there’s only two ambulances that service the area between Hargill and north Mercedes in Hidalgo County, and that’s concerning local officials. Officials decided to hire a law firm in order to create a brand-new public ambulance company. But before...
CCSO: Wanted man arrested at the Gateway Bridge
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A wanted man was taken into custody at the International Bridge in Brownsville, deputies said. Humberto Velasquez, 48, was arrested on Jan. 27 at the Gateway International Bridge on charges of an outstanding warrant of criminal non-support from Nacogdoches County, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. […]
Affidavit provides new details into Mission teacher, student relationship
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) —A probable cause affidavit provided new details in the arrest of an IDEA teacher in Mission. Karen Sosa, 27, was arrested Jan. 19 on charges of improper relationship between an educator and a student, Hidalgo County Jail records show. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, an officer was dispatched […]
Man pushed sheriff and attempted to escape from custody, deputies say
LOS FRESNOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was arrested after allegedly pushing a deputy and attempted to escape from custody, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said. Brayen Fernandez, 24, was taken into custody on Jan. 27 on charges of evading arrest with vehicle, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and escape from custody, according to […]
McAllen PD searches for suspect in catalytic converter theft
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver in connection to the theft of a catalytic converter. The driver or owner of the vehicle allegedly involved in the theft of a catalytic converter was captured on a surveillance camera, according to police. The photos depict […]
Edinburg police urge caution after 24 vehicles burglarized
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are urging the public to be cautious after 24 vehicles were burglarized. On Friday, police responded to neighborhoods between the 2100 and 2800 blocks of South McColl Road in reference to 24 vehicle burglaries, the Edinburg Police Department stated in a post. “Through the investigation and surveillance, a male […]
KRGV
Three mobile homes destroyed in fire near Mercedes
Two families were left without a home after a fire broke out north of Mercedes that burned through three mobile homes. The fire broke out Friday at around 6:30 p.m. at the homes that belonged to two families, according to Mercedes fire Chief Javier Campos Jr. The Hidalgo County Community...
New charge for alleged murderer delays trial again
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County grand jurors have handed down another felony indictment of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon for alleged murderer Anthony Eliff III. Eliff was indicted in March 2020 for the murder of Guillermo Garcia, also known as Willie G. On Feb. 6, 2020, Harlingen police found Garcia dead […]
Woman punched CBP officer at Brownsville-Matamoros Bridge, feds say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after allegedly punching a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer in the face, documents show. Nidia Dinorah Morales Gonzalez was arrested Thursday on charges of assaulting, resisting impeding or intimidating U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, records show. According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, Morales-Gonzalez […]
KRGV
Suspect in two separate murder cases appears in court
A Harlingen man accused in two separate murders appeared in court Thursday. Anthony Eliff pled not guilty to the murder of Guillermo Garcia, whose body was discovered in a car with a gunshot wound to his chest in February 2020. Court documents say the two allegedly got into a fight...
KRGV
New Brownsville PUB statement raises questions over money collected from failed energy project
A newly released statement from the Brownsville Public Utilities Board discusses the origins of the failed energy project that an audit alleged overcharged customers by $118 million. The Tenaska energy project was originally “a great vision for Brownsville,” according to the release, which also provided a breakdown of the funds...
progresstimes.net
Former police corporal who sued Palmview receives $33,000 settlement
A former police corporal who sued the city of Palmview for “unlawful gender/sex discrimination” received a $33,000 settlement in November. Palmview settled with police Cpl. Jorge Padron in November but admitted no wrongdoing. “Mr. Padron will always appreciate the opportunity to serve and protect the residents of Palmview,”...
kurv.com
Canales Seeking Lower Penalties For Possession Of Pot Concentrates
A South Texas lawmaker wants the state to reduce the punishment for possession of marijuana concentrates that go into edibles like brownies and gummies. Democratic state Representative Terry Canales has introduced a bill in the state legislature in hopes of treating concentrate possession the same as possession of a marijuana plant.
Feds: Man’s gas tank hid 180 pounds of cocaine at border checkpoint in Texas
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after he was found to be transporting more than 180 pounds of cocaine hidden in a gas tank, authorities said. Glafiro Valle Jr. was arrested Jan. 14 on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiring to possess with intent to distribute a […]
sbnewspaper.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest
According to a prepared statement by the Cameron County Sherrif’s Office, on January 18, 2023, a Cameron County Sheriff Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Escape, at the intersection of Frontage and Williams Rd. in San Benito. Upon making contact with the driver, she was identified as...
Feds: Undercover DEA sting at McDonald’s leads to prison for Valley man
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after conspiring to sell narcotics to an undercover DEA agent at a McDonald’s, authorities said. Paublo Rueben, 41, pleaded guilty to his charges July 27, 2022, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas. […]
Migrants hid under houses during pursuit in Cameron County, DPS says
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol apprehended several groups of migrants found hiding underneath houses and in the brush. A video from Christopher Olivarez, with the Texas Department of Public Safety’s, posted on Twitter showed a brush and human smuggling pursuit early Wednesday morning in Cameron County. The video shows agents following shoe prints […]
KRGV
McAllen police seeking driver of suspect vehicle in catalytic converter theft
The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the driver of a suspect vehicle involved in the theft of a catalytic converter. Surveillance footage captured a greenish blue (teal) minivan used in the theft that occurred Wednesday morning at 3600 block of Expressway 83, according to a news release.
KRGV
McAllen ending contract with MedCare EMS after 20 years of service
The city of McAllen and is cutting ties with their ambulance service provider of more than 20 years. Med Care EMS said for more than 20 years they haven't charged the city for their services, but will now stop picking up patients in McAllen on February 23. Instead of charging...
Man sentenced after murdering 19-year-old woman at drive-thru in Mission
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr man was sentenced Wednesday after a deadly 2021 shooting at a drive-thru in Mission. Juan Jose Treviño, was ordered to serve 35 years in state jail on a charge of murder, according to Hidalgo County records. On Friday, Oct. 29, deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to […]
Comments / 2