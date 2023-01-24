Read full article on original website
Isabeau Levito won her first U.S. figure skating title at age 15, cementing her status as the new leading American woman to open the new Olympic cycle. Levito, the world junior champion, tallied 223.33 points between two strong programs in San Jose, California. She distanced two-time U.S. champion Bradie Tennell, who went 19 months between competitions due to foot and ankle injuries in 2021 and 2022 and scored 213.12.
2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships scores, results
Full scores and results from the 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose …. 4. Valentina Plazas/Maximiliano Fernandez — 63.45. 4. Christina Carreira/Anthony Ponomarenko — 77.37. 5. Lorraine McNamara/Anton Spiridonov — 76.23. 6. Emily Bratti/Ian Somerville — 75.91. 7. Eva Pate/Logan Bye — 75.52.
Ilia Malinin opens 10-point lead at figure skating nationals
Rising star Ilia Malinin scored a personal-best 110.36 in the men's short program to kick off the second day of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Friday.
Madison Chock, Evan Bates win historic U.S. ice dance title for figure skaters in their 30s
Madison Chock and Evan Bates won their fourth national ice dance title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and made all sorts of longevity history. Chock and Bates, fourth at the Olympics and third at last March’s world championships, totaled 229.75 points between the rhythm dance and free dance. They prevailed by 22.29 over Caroline Green and Michael Parsons, the largest margin of victory in a U.S. ice dance since it was shortened from three programs to two in 2011.
Nick Goepper, three-time Olympic medalist skier, retires
Nick Goepper, a medalist in the first three Olympic men’s ski slopestyle competitions in 2014, 2018 and 2022, announced his retirement Friday at age 28. “With great excitement and emotion I’d like to announce my retirement from full time competition,” Goepper posted on social media. “With great pleasure I can’t wait to watch the next generation take over and put freeskiing on a global stage. What’s next? Who knows. I’ll still be skiing, I’ll still be around.”
Tomase: Casas' up-close assessment of Yoshida will excite Red Sox fans
They batted third for their respective countries in the gold medal game of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, so Team USA's Triston Casas is the rare Red Sox player with firsthand experience of what it's like to face new teammate Masataka Yoshida of Japan. And suffice to say, he's impressed. "I...
Roger Penske, Chip Ganassi bring their storied rivalry to a new level at Rolex 24
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – To measure the impact of Roger Penske and Chip Ganassi squaring off for the first time in overall sports car wins (starting at the Rolex 24), look at the auto racing titans’ lineups. There are 12 combined drivers across four entries representing Chip Ganassi...
15-Year-Old Isabeau Levito Wins U.S. Women's Figure Skating Championships
The New Jersey native beat out 2018 Olympic figure skating team bronze medalist Bradie Tennell for the gold medal by about 10 points There's a new figure skater to watch out for: Isabeau Levito. The 15-year-old dazzled with a near-flawless freeskate, surpassing 2018 Olympic figure skating team bronze medalist Bradie Tennell, 24, to secure her first national title during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships held in San Jose, Calif., per NBC Sports. Levito led the pack of competitors from the start, according to the outlet. She narrowly beat out...
2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores
At the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic can win a men’s record-extending 10th Australian Open title and tie Rafael Nadal for the most men’s major singles titles in history. Djokovic was PointsBet Sportsbook’s pre-tournament favorite despite being seeded fourth after missing last year’s Australian Open and U.S. Open because of his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Djokovic 'hurt' by father's absence from Australian Open final
Novak Djokovic said it "hurts him and me" after they decided that his father would not be courtside to see him win the Australian Open on Sunday, following a controversy over a Russian flag. "We both agreed that it would probably be better that he's not there," Djokovic said after winning a 10th Australian Open title.
OpTic grabs top seed with dramatic finish at CDL Major II qualifying
OpTic Texas stormed back for a dramatic reverse sweep of the Atlanta FaZe on the final day of qualifying Sunday
Chock/Bates, Knierim/Frazier futures unclear after clear-cut wins at figure skating nationals
Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris broke his tie with American Jamie Anderson for the most Winter X Games medals across all sites, earning his 22nd medal, a slopestyle gold, in Aspen, Colorado. On the final run of Sunday’s contest, McMorris overtook Norway’s Marcus Kleveland with back-to-back 1620s on the last two...
