Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
At least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting in California, besides injuries, and the shooter is still at free.Sherif SaadMonterey Park, CA
Activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!Tiffany T.Santa Cruz, CA
KQED
'Deplorable, Heartbreaking': Officials Pledge to Investigate Labor Conditions at Mushroom Farms Targeted in Half Moon Bay Shootings
California and local officials say they plan to investigate potential wage theft and safety violations at the two Half Moon Bay farms where a gunman murdered seven of his co-workers on Monday. “The workers were living in very, very poor conditions. Some were in very old trailers and others were...
Silicon Valley
Shuttered San Jose drug store site lands a local real estate buyer
SAN JOSE — A shuttered drug store site that’s one of the anchors of a San Jose retail center has been bought by a local real estate investment group. The just-bought retail building is the site of a former CVS drug store and pharmacy at 1685 Tully Road.
lookout.co
Care Provider
JOB SUMMARY: Are you an experienced Care Provider looking for employment with an outstanding company? Safe At Home Senior Care is accepting applications for experienced and skilled Care Providers. Immediate positions are available for qualified applicants. Safe At Home Senior Care also provides health and dental benefits for full time employees.
Barefoot Wine distributor to close California sites, lay off Bay Area workers
The large winery owns popular, low-cost wine brands Barefoot and André.
lookout.co
Affected by the storms? Find recovery resources and upcoming events here
Santa Cruz County, along with state and federal agencies, has opened disaster recovery centers where local residents can access information and resources from all levels of government. The centers are accessible to anyone affected by the storm, regardless of where they live or work, their insurance or immigration status. Agencies...
lookout.co
‘Simply deplorable’: State investigates farmworkers’ working conditions at Half Moon Bay shooting sites
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. The state has opened investigations into labor and workplace practices at the two sites of Monday’s fatal shootings in Half Moon Bay that left seven people dead and cast a spotlight on the lives of California’s farmworkers who often live and work in dangerous conditions.
lookout.co
Lookout PM: Cabrillo College board on name change, Betty Noodles returns, and Wallace’s ‘8 Tens’ review
Welcome to Friday night’s Lookout PM. We listen to you! We love talking with readers, and we’ve now started up a new round of our Lookout Listens sessions. We’re inviting Lookout members to join one of several upcoming meetings at Lookout HQ, located in downtown Santa Cruz. The format is simple: tell us what you think needs better coverage and how you think we can make Lookout better.
U.S. Post Office job fair event seeks to hire about 1,300 NorCal positions
OAKLAND -- The U.S. Postal Service is rolling out a one-day job fair at multiple locations in the Bay Area and Northern California Thursday, part of a statewide hiring event. The USPS wants to fill nearly 400 positions across the East Bay, with another 900 positions along the North Coast, North Bay, San Francisco, the Peninsula, San Jose and Central Coast.Twenty-nine post office facilities in Northern California will host the job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, with a total of 77 post offices simultaneously participating across the state. The USPS says the goal is...
New HUD Rule Could Soon Make Housing More Fair And Accessible In The East Bay
Residents in Concord could soon see the city receive a mandate to offer sustainable affordable housing options for those in need, specifically from marginalized groups like black Americans. That’s because of a new Department of Housing and Urban Development rule proposed January nineteenth, which is intended to enforce the under-enforced and oft-ignored Fair Housing Act of 1968.
walls102.com
Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms has admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings. Chunli Zhao tells KNTV-TV he wasn’t in his right mind when he entered a mushroom farm where he worked in Half Moon Bay and shot and killed four people and seriously wounded a fifth. Prosecutors say he then drove to a nearby farm where he worked previously and killed three more people. Zhao says he was bullied and worked long hours on the farms and that his complaints were ignored. A spokesman for California Terra Garden, where Zhao was working, says the farm has no knowledge of any bullying complaints.
lookout.co
Cabrillo College board members say name-change process prioritizes community feedback, college’s values
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Cabrillo College is embarking on the second phase of its name-change process: proposing and approving a new name. This week, officials began publicizing a survey — open to anyone — to solicit new...
Call Kurtis: Do you have to pay federal taxes on your gas tax rebate?
A San Joaquin County viewer was surprised to get a 1099-MISC for his Middle Class Tax Refund of $700. When Brian Johnson of Morada entered the info into the tax program he was using to file his taxes, it showed he owed the IRS more money. California says it would not tax the money."It resulted in an additional $156 that I owe to the federal government!!!" he wrote. "While my wife and I can comfortably afford this, I wonder how…the millions of other CA taxpayers receiving this gas refund are going to feel when they find out that they have...
CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom said California would begin investigating the farms involved in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that took the lives of seven farm workers and injured another farm worker. All the victims were Asian and Hispanic migrant workers living on the farm. Governor Newsom met with farm workers The post CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Man Says Life ‘Ruined' By Valley Medical Center Delays
A San Jose man says he lost this job, his life savings and his home because he’s been forced to wait more than six months for a surgery at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, which is a public hospital in Santa Clara County, Calif. William Spradlin is an aircraft...
lookout.co
Public Notice: Join the PVUSD School Board
PVUSD Board of Trustees Provisional Appointment Trustee Area VI. At a scheduled Board of Trustees Meeting on February 11, 2023 at 10:00 am, in the Boardroom, 294 Green Valley Road, Watsonville, the Pajaro Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees will interview qualified applicants for provisional appointment to the PVUSD Board of Trustees.
benitolink.com
Hollister council revisiting its rules for parking RVs
This article was written by BenitoLink intern Alexis Castro Juarez. The Hollister City Council is considering changes to its rules on parking recreational vehicles, which prohibit parking on city streets and driveways. The council directed staff to amend the current ordinance to allow storage of RVs in the front driveway of a home under certain conditions and to revise fines. The changes will be considered by the council at a future meeting.
executivetraveller.com
This new Californian cruise takes you from San Francisco to Napa
Californians with a penchant for cruising have long had to take to the ocean to scratch their itch. However, after some 80 years absence, river boats are now set to be a regular sight in the California Delta once again, with cruises from San Francisco primed to begin next month.
Multiple Merced businesses impacted by fire
Damages are being assessed after a late-night fire burned several Merced businesses.
KSBW.com
Central Coast post offices to host job fair Thursday
SALINAS, Calif. — Three post offices on the Central Coast will take part in a statewide job fair on Thursday. The Carmel, Monterey, and Salinas post offices are three of more than 77 locations hosting job fairs on Thursday. Positions the Post Offices are seeking to fill include mail...
lookout.co
Community reads program gives novel ‘Mary Coin’ the full 360 treatment
This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be first the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here. If you love books, you have to love what...
