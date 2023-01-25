ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

lookout.co

Care Provider

JOB SUMMARY: Are you an experienced Care Provider looking for employment with an outstanding company? Safe At Home Senior Care is accepting applications for experienced and skilled Care Providers. Immediate positions are available for qualified applicants. Safe At Home Senior Care also provides health and dental benefits for full time employees.
lookout.co

‘Simply deplorable’: State investigates farmworkers’ working conditions at Half Moon Bay shooting sites

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. The state has opened investigations into labor and workplace practices at the two sites of Monday’s fatal shootings in Half Moon Bay that left seven people dead and cast a spotlight on the lives of California’s farmworkers who often live and work in dangerous conditions.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
lookout.co

Lookout PM: Cabrillo College board on name change, Betty Noodles returns, and Wallace’s ‘8 Tens’ review

Welcome to Friday night’s Lookout PM. We listen to you! We love talking with readers, and we’ve now started up a new round of our Lookout Listens sessions. We’re inviting Lookout members to join one of several upcoming meetings at Lookout HQ, located in downtown Santa Cruz. The format is simple: tell us what you think needs better coverage and how you think we can make Lookout better.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

U.S. Post Office job fair event seeks to hire about 1,300 NorCal positions

OAKLAND -- The U.S. Postal Service is rolling out a one-day job fair at multiple locations in the Bay Area and Northern California Thursday, part of a statewide hiring event. The USPS wants to fill nearly 400 positions across the East Bay, with another 900 positions along the North Coast, North Bay, San Francisco, the Peninsula, San Jose and Central Coast.Twenty-nine post office facilities in Northern California will host the job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, with a total of 77 post offices simultaneously participating across the state. The USPS says the goal is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vince Martellacci

New HUD Rule Could Soon Make Housing More Fair And Accessible In The East Bay

Residents in Concord could soon see the city receive a mandate to offer sustainable affordable housing options for those in need, specifically from marginalized groups like black Americans. That’s because of a new Department of Housing and Urban Development rule proposed January nineteenth, which is intended to enforce the under-enforced and oft-ignored Fair Housing Act of 1968.
CONCORD, CA
walls102.com

Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms has admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings. Chunli Zhao tells KNTV-TV he wasn’t in his right mind when he entered a mushroom farm where he worked in Half Moon Bay and shot and killed four people and seriously wounded a fifth. Prosecutors say he then drove to a nearby farm where he worked previously and killed three more people. Zhao says he was bullied and worked long hours on the farms and that his complaints were ignored. A spokesman for California Terra Garden, where Zhao was working, says the farm has no knowledge of any bullying complaints.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Call Kurtis: Do you have to pay federal taxes on your gas tax rebate?

A San Joaquin County viewer was surprised to get a 1099-MISC for his Middle Class Tax Refund of $700. When Brian Johnson of Morada entered the info into the tax program he was using to file his taxes, it showed he owed the IRS more money. California says it would not tax the money."It resulted in an additional $156 that I owe to the federal government!!!" he wrote. "While my wife and I can comfortably afford this, I wonder how…the millions of other CA taxpayers receiving this gas refund are going to feel when they find out that they have...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom said California would begin investigating the farms involved in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that took the lives of seven farm workers and injured another farm worker. All the victims were Asian and Hispanic migrant workers living on the farm. Governor Newsom met with farm workers The post CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting appeared first on KION546.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
lookout.co

Public Notice: Join the PVUSD School Board

PVUSD Board of Trustees Provisional Appointment Trustee Area VI. At a scheduled Board of Trustees Meeting on February 11, 2023 at 10:00 am, in the Boardroom, 294 Green Valley Road, Watsonville, the Pajaro Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees will interview qualified applicants for provisional appointment to the PVUSD Board of Trustees.
WATSONVILLE, CA
benitolink.com

Hollister council revisiting its rules for parking RVs

This article was written by BenitoLink intern Alexis Castro Juarez. The Hollister City Council is considering changes to its rules on parking recreational vehicles, which prohibit parking on city streets and driveways. The council directed staff to amend the current ordinance to allow storage of RVs in the front driveway of a home under certain conditions and to revise fines. The changes will be considered by the council at a future meeting.
HOLLISTER, CA
KSBW.com

Central Coast post offices to host job fair Thursday

SALINAS, Calif. — Three post offices on the Central Coast will take part in a statewide job fair on Thursday. The Carmel, Monterey, and Salinas post offices are three of more than 77 locations hosting job fairs on Thursday. Positions the Post Offices are seeking to fill include mail...
SALINAS, CA

