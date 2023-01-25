ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotts Valley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalcleveland.org

Tips for applying for utilities assistance

Programs offering utilities help often require lots of personal and financial information. Here’s some tips for what items to gather up and additional resources to help with the application process. What documents will I need?. Where else can I look for help?. What to know when applying for help.
OHIO STATE
The HD Post

32 small business grants to apply for in 2023

NATIONWIDE – The new year brings new opportunities to start a business, embark on an artistic endeavor or bring a new innovation to life. Here is a compilation of grants and opportunities that young entrepreneurs, small businesses, creative artists, restaurateurs and tech innovators can apply for in 2023.
thepennyhoarder.com

Earn up to $18/Hour as an Experienced Customer Service Rep at Savista

Savista, a health care revenue company, is hiring a customer service representative. This is a full-time role that’s expected to pay between $11.44 and $17.98 an hour depending on your location and skills. You must be available to work between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. EST. You will be...
morningbrew.com

When a job application asks for bank references

Digging into money maneuvers that feel sus. Applying for a new job? Make sure to review your résumé, cover letter, and…credit report. 🤨. One-third of companies reportedly check at least some job applicants’ credit reports. And while employers can’t see your credit score, the report will include your payment history, available credit, and any past bankruptcies or liens.
money.com

Highest Paying Business Jobs

Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Jobs in business can be lucrative and rewarding career options for people with the right skills and experience. Some of the highest paying business jobs include the word chief at the beginning of the title and are the top executives at a company, such as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) — but these are by no means the only positions that can be lucrative.
Axios

States jump into fight over prior authorization requirements

Efforts to overhaul the prior authorization process are hitting a crescendo in state legislatures, with at least 40 states expected to consider measures that would streamline the way doctors must obtain health plan sign-offs before they can order procedures, tests or treatments. Why it matters: As the nation emerges from...
LOUISIANA STATE
lookout.co

Public Notice: Join the PVUSD School Board

PVUSD Board of Trustees Provisional Appointment Trustee Area VI. At a scheduled Board of Trustees Meeting on February 11, 2023 at 10:00 am, in the Boardroom, 294 Green Valley Road, Watsonville, the Pajaro Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees will interview qualified applicants for provisional appointment to the PVUSD Board of Trustees.
WATSONVILLE, CA
Edy Zoo

Vermonters vulnerable to fraud and subpar care in unregulated hospice industry

MONTPELIER, VT. - Vermont is the latest state to face a surge in hospice ownership that has alarmed industry professionals, with some groups pushing for reforms to help protect vulnerable patients. A coalition of trade associations recently sent a letter to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) calling for an update on its regulations and an increase in funding for oversight.
VERMONT STATE
Transportation Today News

Legislation seeking to improve interstate trucking supply chain introduced in House

U.S. Reps. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) and Jim Costa (D-CA) introduced legislation Tuesday to overhaul the interstate trucking supply chain system. The Safer Highways and Increased Performance for Interstate Trucking (SHIP IT) Act would increase safety and shipping capacity for truckers while increasing driver recruitment and retention incentives and allowing for increased flexibility during emergencies. “Americans […] The post Legislation seeking to improve interstate trucking supply chain introduced in House appeared first on Transportation Today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy