wpln.org
Criminalizing drag shows would target LGBTQ Tennesseans on and off the stage, advocates warn
The statehouse is on track to limit LGBTQ rights in Tennessee for the third year in a row. The first bill proposed for this legislative session would ban gender-affirming health care for minors, including hormone therapy. Henry Seaton from the ACLU of Tennessee says that he knows from personal experience that this will devastate the mental health of trans youth.
wpln.org
Mocktails in Middle Tennessee
We know Dry January is almost over, but a lot of us have made lifestyle changes. So today, we’re talking about what’s out there for those of us who aren’t drinking and those of us who are drinking less. But first, WPLN afternoon host Marianna Bacallao joins...
wpln.org
Nashville’s mayor proposes two new school buildings and a major renovation in capital spending plan
Nashville Mayor John Cooper outlined his priorities for building and renovation projects at a press conference Thursday, proposing nearly $140 million to go to Metro Nashville Public Schools projects. Cooper’s spending plan would completely replace Lakeview and Percy Priest Elementary schools. And it would fund a major renovation at Paragon...
