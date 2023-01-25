Read full article on original website
Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday
The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
Warren Sapp says the Bears are trading Justin Fields
We're still months away from the 2023 NFL Draft but the rumor mill is churning faster than ever. What will the Chicago Bears do with the number one pick? Will they select Jalen Carter or Will Anderson? Could they trade down and acquire more picks? Well, according to NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, the Bears are trading Justin Fields.
Deion Sanders confirms former Vikings HC Mike Zimmer joining staff at Colorado
Sanders did not say what role Zimmer would have on staff. Sanders has already hired former Alabama co-DC Charles Kelly as his defensive coordinator, so it appears Zimmer won’t be running Colorado’s defense. “Coach Zimmer’s coming too, by the way. So another two head coaches [Willie Taggart],” Sanders...
Allen Lazard says goodbye to Green Bay?
Two words might not mean a lot on the surface, but considering Lazard has seemingly had one foot out the door for most of the season, if this is goodbye, it's not a surprise. Following the Packers' season finale earlier this month, Lazard sounded like a guy who will be playing elsewhere next season.
Buffalo Bills fire defensive coach
The Buffalo Bills made a change to the coaching staff. According to a new report, the Buffalo Bills fired an assistant defensive coach Thursday morning. The Bills appear to be making slight changes to the coaching staff following a disappointing postseason. The defense received much criticism following the Bills’ loss at home in the divisional round to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Yankees desperately trying to move big-money infielder
The New York Yankees have a few big position battles preparing to unfold during spring training, notably at shortstop and even third base. The team is keen on letting Isiah Kiner-Falefa battle it out with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe, but the hot corner is a bit more intriguing given Josh Donaldson remains on the roster, and DJ LeMahieu is headed toward a full recovery from his toe injury.
Yankees linked to another free-agent left fielder
The New York Yankees have taken a conservative and patient approach filling the vacant left field position. While Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera will have a crack at the starting job during spring training, that hasn’t stopped general manager Brian Cashman from connecting with several free-agent options and trade targets.
Lawyers for Steve Wilks release scathing statement in response to Panthers' hiring of Frank Reich
On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich as head coach, deciding not to keep Steve Wilks, who had held the position on an interim basis. While the Panthers may have been preparing to move forward, they may not be able to just yet. Hours after the announcement of Reich's hiring, Wilks' attorneys, Douglas H. Wigdor and John Elefterakis, released a statement voicing shock over the Panthers' decision while threatening action against the team in the future.
Troubled former first-round pick attempting NFL comeback
A former NFL defender is stretching out his calves once again. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that ex-San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster is attempting to return to the NFL field. He will be signing with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL in an effort to show NFL teams that he is ready to play, Rapoport adds.
Cowboys Coach McCarthy Reacts to Quinn, Kellen News
The Dallas Cowboys are at a crossroads of sorts entering this offseason, and changes are already being made to the coaching staff. But one move on Thursday is a massive positive, as defensive coordinator Dan Quinn told CowboysSI.com that he is for a second straight season pulling himself out of the head coaching carousel and is staying with the Cowboys as their defensive coordinator for the 2023 season.
Steelers Need To Look At A Former Pitt Teammate Of Kenny Pickett Not Named Jordan Addison
It is mock draft season for the Pittsburgh Steelers fan base and mostly all others throughout the NFL currently. All but four teams have nothing to play for and in the next few months, speculations will swarm surrounding which players are the right fits in specific organizations. Pittsburgh has needs all over the field and after a 7-2 finish to the season and a relatively easy schedule in 2023, as far as the eye tests go, the draft could make a huge difference right away. It is anybody's guess which direction general manager, Omar Khan and the franchise will go early on come April.
Dallas Cowboys announce coaching contract decisions
The Dallas Cowboys announced they were not renewing several coaching contracts for the 2023 season. The decisions come days after the Cowboys lost in the Divisional Round to the San Francisco 49ers. Owner Jerry Jones was emotional and said he was “sick” following Sunday night’s 19-12 narrow defeat. Jones said head coach Mike McCarthy’s job was safe for next season.
Report: Dan Quinn Gives Reason For Staying With Cowboys In 2023
Dan Quinn had several interviews for a head coaching job this season. According to multiple reports, Quinn interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, and Denver Broncos. Reports came out Thursday that the former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI will remain as the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator in 2023.
Chicago Bears find diamonds in the rough before crucial offseason
The Chicago Bears were ranked the eighth most productive rookie class in the NFL by Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders and Alex Vigderman of Sports Info Solutions, Bears senior writer Larry Meyer wrote in a Wednesday article. The Bears were the only team in the top 10 without a first...
Mitchell Trubisky Could Fight Steelers 2023 Quarterback Plan
Before the Pittsburgh Steelers kicked off the 2022 season, there was a major debate as to who was going to be the team’s starting quarterback. The Steelers had signed Mitch Trubisky in free agency ahead of the NFL Draft where they drafted Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick. Trubisky was the starter to begin the season, but the Steelers would later turn to Pickett to lead the offense after a rough patch early in the year. Trubisky remained the backup for the rest of 2022, but now the question is whether he will be back in the same role for 2023?
Former Steelers CB Ike Taylor's Revealing Answer On The One Man Responsible For Matt Canada's Return
The Pittsburgh Steelers have elected to retain Matt Canada as their offensive coordinator. The decision is made, and no amount of grousing or histrionics is going to change that fact. Fans are despondent but have little choice but to move toward acceptance. At some point this summer before opening day the feeling will turn to optimism and the hope that somehow Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan know something we don’t about Canada.
Potential free-agent additions for Eagles include star pass-rusher
Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Positional needs for Philadelphia Eagles: Defensive line, cornerback, running back. The Eagles have 20 impending free agents, a franchise quarterback due for a raise and not much cap room. It’s not ideal, but general manager Howie Roseman has been here before. Will he chase a big-money free agent, as he did with LB Haason Reddick, or wait for someone more reasonably priced, as he did for CB James Bradberry? Knowing Roseman, he’ll do both.
Steelers Won The Chase Claypool Trade In 2022 But Could Chicago Be Laughing Last?
The Pittsburgh Steelers traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears on November 1, 2022, in exchange for a 2023 second-round draft pick. With the Bears finishing last in the NFL, that second-round pick has essentially become a first-round pick and leaves the Steelers sitting pretty on draft day.
Former Pro Bowl TE possible free agent target for Packers
Free agency begins on March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Projected to be $16.28 million over the salary cap heading into 2023, the Green Bay Packers are probably more focused on clearing cap space than spending it. However, the team does have a few positions that need upgrading, primarily on offense.
Cowboys Letting Go Of Four More Assistant Coaches Including OL Coach Joe Philbin
In addition to moving on from LB coach George Edwards and RB coach Skip Peete, the Cowboys will not be bringing back OL coach Joe Philbin, assistant DL coach Leon Lett and assistant HC Rob Davis, per Clarence Hill. Todd Archer adds offensive assistant Kyle Valero will not return. Philbin,...
