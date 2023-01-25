AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at Excalibur Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas for the Tournament of Kings dinner show. Tournament of Kings is Las Vegas’ ultimate dinner and a show experience. Adapted from the tale of King Arthur, this live-action production takes place in a 900-seat theater-in-the-round arena and immerses the audience in a tale of valor and treachery. Valiant knights ride mighty steeds and prove their chivalry amongst special effects and pyrotechnics. While knights fight, guests feast on a hearty dinner using the original utensil – their hands. Tournament of Kings is an epic portrayal of centuries past, and it’s all in the name of honor, country, and of course, food.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO