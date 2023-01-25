Read full article on original website
vegas24seven.com
CHECK OUT WHAT DUELING AXES HAS IN STORE FOR FEBRUARY!
WATCH THE BIG GAME AND CELEBRATE WITH “AX’S AND O’S” FOR GALENTINE’S AND VALENTINE’S DAY AT DUELING AXES LAS VEGAS THIS FEBRUARY. From a specialty cocktail and shot for the month to Big Game drink specials and Valentine’s Day group packages, Dueling Axes is the hot spot for February in Las Vegas!
nonprofitnews.vegas
The Mob Museum Announces ‘A Night At The Moulin Rouge: Celebrating the Iconic Resort Through Memories & Music’
The Mob Museum, the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, in partnership with the Harrison House, announces a Black History Month program, “A Night at the Moulin Rouge: Celebrating the Iconic Las Vegas Resort Through Memories and Music,” to be held Thursday, Feb. 23, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Museum Courtroom.
vegas24seven.com
Smash Magazine Presents Brujeria at Backstage Bar & Billiards
Smash Magazine Presents Brujeria at Backstage Bar & Billiards. Friday, March 10, 2023. Doors open at 7 p.m. Mexico’s Brujeria brings their deathgrind metal sound to Downtown Las Vegas for a special performance at Backstage Bar & Billiards (601 E. Fremont St.). Presented by Smash Magazine, Brujeria will perform Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8 p.m., alongside special guests Total Chaos and Art of Shock. Tickets start at $25 plus applicable fees and are on sale now at www.smashmagazine.com. Guests must be 21 years or older and doors are at 8 p.m.
vegas24seven.com
Party It Up 60 Floors High: Legacy Club Launches 2023 Signature Event Series
Circa Resort & Casino’s Rooftop Cocktail Lounge to Host Themed Soirees Throughout the Year Featuring Open Bars, Music and Unparalleled Views of Las Vegas Valley. Legacy Club at Circa Resort & Casino is kicking off 2023 with a new signature event series ranging from a Mardi Gras bash and high tea in the sky to a groovy Studio 60s disco party.
Americajr.com
GALLERY: ‘Tournament of Kings’ dinner show at Excalibur Hotel & Casino
AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at Excalibur Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas for the Tournament of Kings dinner show. Tournament of Kings is Las Vegas’ ultimate dinner and a show experience. Adapted from the tale of King Arthur, this live-action production takes place in a 900-seat theater-in-the-round arena and immerses the audience in a tale of valor and treachery. Valiant knights ride mighty steeds and prove their chivalry amongst special effects and pyrotechnics. While knights fight, guests feast on a hearty dinner using the original utensil – their hands. Tournament of Kings is an epic portrayal of centuries past, and it’s all in the name of honor, country, and of course, food.
vegas24seven.com
Buy Ins for the $2,000,000 Bingo Extravaganza at South Point Are On Sale Now
BUY INS FOR THE $2,000,000 BINGO EXTRAVAGANZA AT SOUTH POINT ARE ON SALE NOW. will host their $2 million extravaganza bingo event on March 9 and 10 and March 13 and 14. Buy ins are now available for $445, which includes 9-ON pack for both days, food coupons and dauber. Each game is sold separately. Tickets can be purchased online at southpointcasino.com/bingo.
Fox5 KVVU
Carousel Bar to open in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Plaza’s Main Street reimagination project will transform its porte-cochère under the iconic dome into the Carousel Bar. It will offer cocktails among life-sized Vegas-themed elements, including carousel horses moving up and down, spinning martini glasses, an oversized deck of cards, and a rotating ribbon of lights above the bar.
963kklz.com
Where To Get The Best Chocolate Cake In Las Vegas
You have to love the National Day Calendar. There’s all kinds of holidays on there. And today we’re even bigger fans. Because it’s National Chocolate Cake Day! Side note: it’s also National Have Fun At Work Day. So if you can find a way to have fun at work with chocolate cake, you get bonus points.
Dinette, Winner of Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway, to Open this Year
The Las Vegas throwback concept will offer fresh-made diner classics at The Bend
vegas24seven.com
February Happenings at The LINQ Promenade
Honolulu Cookie Company’s Valentine’s Day Tin. (Photo Courtesy of Honolulu Cookie Company) The LINQ Promenade, the entertainment, experience, retail and dining district located at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, announces February offers, including Big Game and Valentine’s Day specials. ATTRACTIONS:. High Roller Observation Wheel Seasonal...
Joel’s Chophouse to Open at the Ahern Hotel this Year
Trattoria by Chef Joel will soon have its sibling
cwlasvegas.com
Open the Books: Paid time off for city of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Paid time off given to City of Las Vegas employees is so generous that in 2021, the city paid $6.2 million in buybacks to employees who didn’t use their time off. Las Vegas firefighters are the city employees who have the most unused sick...
cwlasvegas.com
Broken Yolk now serving breakfast specialties at two Las Vegas valley locations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Breakfast and brunch enthusiasts, rejoice!. The Broken Yolk Cafe just opened its second location in the Las Vegas valley. Senior marketing manager Nikki Sachman joined us to share a look at some of the delicious menu items you can find.
vegas24seven.com
AREA15 Adds Two New Distinctive Venues to Growing List of Private, Corporate Event Spaces
L to R: AREA15’s LIFTOFF Bar and Ride; Private Dining Room Inside The Beast by Todd English. (Photos courtesy of AREA15) AREA15 ADDS TWO NEW DISTINCTIVE VENUES TO GROWING LIST OF PRIVATE,. CORPORATE EVENT SPACES. Unique Spaces Available from Small Gatherings to Large-Scale Events. AREA15, the immersive art and...
Eater
Las Vegas Has 5 James Beard Award Semifinalists for 2023
The James Beard Awards — one of the most prestigious awards in the food world — announced the semifinalists for 2023. This year, five Las Vegas chefs and one bar earned a nomination on the longlist of chefs and restaurants. Garagiste, a downtown wine bar, is the only...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas businesses feeling the impact of 'Dropicana' as project enters next phase
The impact of "Dropicana" is being felt by more than just drivers as businesses along the stretch say they already feel the effects of the project. Las Vegas businesses feeling the impact of ‘Dropicana’ …. The impact of "Dropicana" is being felt by more than just drivers as...
Pure Green to Open First Nevada Location in Silverado Ranch
The smoothie, açai bowl, and cold-pressed juice brand has big plans for Las Vegas
Fox5 KVVU
Nielsen’s Frozen Custard to open first location in west Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson eatery Nielsen’s Frozen Custard is set to open its first location in the west Las Vegas Valley next month. According to a news release, Nielsen’s Frozen Custard, which has served Henderson and the Utah area for over forty years, will debut a location at Red Rock Casino at noon on Feb. 3.
Farm Table Dinner At Honey Salt
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Get your soul food fix this weekend at Honey Salt’s Not Ya Mama’s Soul Food Farm table dinner. Jillian Lopez joins Chef Sterling Buckley in the kitchen to show us what they’re cooking up.
Fox5 KVVU
Original dolphin at Mirage on Las Vegas Strip dies at age 48
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hard Rock International on Wednesday confirmed that one of the original dolphins at the Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip has died. According to a statement from Mirage president Joe Lupo, the dolphin, named Duchess, was one of five original dolphins that opened the property’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat in 1990.
