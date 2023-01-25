WHITE PIGEON — More than two months after the go-ahead was given for restoring the former Tasty Nut Shop building in White Pigeon, the efforts have begun in earnest. On Monday, crews from Building Restoration Inc. placed a mesh bracing on the much-maligned southwest corner of the building, located on the corner of U.S. 12 and Kalamazoo Street in the village, designed to help stabilize the most unstable part of the pre-Civil War structure so work can begin on restoring it to its former glory.

WHITE PIGEON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO