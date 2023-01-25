ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Buffalo, MI

Times-Union Newspaper

No. 1 NorthWood Tames Tigers For First Win At Warsaw In 20 Years

Hosting 3A No. 1 NorthWood at the Tiger Den Friday night with huge Northern Lakes Conference implications, the Warsaw Tigers fought valiantly for all four quarters but were unable to convert enough chances to pull off the victory. The Panthers won 53-36 for their first triumph at the Tiger Den in just over 20 years.
WARSAW, IN
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Three Rivers HS alum to make national TV debut on ‘Chicago Fire’

CHICAGO — A Three Rivers High School alum will be making her national television debut next month on a hit NBC show. Corinne Gahan, who graduated from TRHS in 2012, will be making her debut on Wednesday, Feb. 15 on “Chicago Fire.” She will be in a co-starring role in the episode, the 13th episode of the series’ 11th season.
THREE RIVERS, MI
WNDU

Planning for Round Barn Restaurant & Pub advances

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A new Round Barn Restaurant & Pub is one step closer to opening in Niles. The planning commission approved to rezone the property from residential to office commercial during a meeting Wednesday night. The chosen site is at the former Grace United Methodist Church on Grant...
NILES, MI
WNDU

Historic schoolhouse in Cass County to be restored

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Underground Railroad Society of Cass County (URSCC) recently purchased a historic schoolhouse in Calvin Township. Brownsville School #1 will be restored and used to display items from other public, one-room schools in Cass County. It opened in the 1840s and was integrated from the...
CASS COUNTY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Stabilization begins at former Tasty Nut Shop building, Mesh cover placed, foundation stabilization in progress

WHITE PIGEON — More than two months after the go-ahead was given for restoring the former Tasty Nut Shop building in White Pigeon, the efforts have begun in earnest. On Monday, crews from Building Restoration Inc. placed a mesh bracing on the much-maligned southwest corner of the building, located on the corner of U.S. 12 and Kalamazoo Street in the village, designed to help stabilize the most unstable part of the pre-Civil War structure so work can begin on restoring it to its former glory.
WHITE PIGEON, MI
abc57.com

Parental rights groups on the rise in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich.-- From book bans to board elections, "parental rights" groups like "We the Parents" have been making their presence known throughout Michiana, even influencing some school board elections. It's raising many questions about what these groups are all about. Here on ABC57, we report more and more on...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Pet Vet: Upper Respiratory Infection

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sneezing can make you think about allergies, but when cats sneeze and have congestion, it could be upper respiratory infection. Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, sat down with our own Jack Springgate to tell us more about this common respiratory syndrome in cats. If...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Man Rolls Snake Eyes at 7-Eleven

(La Porte, IN) - The numbers were not lucky for a suspected narcotics user during a drama-filled bust at the 7-Eleven store in La Porte. Michael Schackart, 55, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Possession of Methamphetamine and Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated. The La Porte man was...
LA PORTE, IN
indiana105.com

Multiple School Lockouts, Threat Determined Non-Credible

Authorities say multiple schools in Porter County began receiving threats from an unknown caller this morning and it was determined to be a non-credible threat. Officials said many police agencies, including Porter County Sheriffs Police, Valparaiso Police, and Portage Police, began working together and investigating the credibility of the threat and origin. A news release also said some schools went on lockdowns and some on lockouts out of precaution. “All agencies will be working toward filing charges on the person responsible and holding them accountable for their actions,” police said in a news release.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

1 Dead, 5 Injured In Thursday Night Crash

One Warsaw man is dead and five other people were injured after a two-vehicle accident Thursday night. According to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and emergency personnel responded at 8:13 p.m. Thursday to a reported personal injury crash on Ind. 25 near CR 100S. When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they found two vehicles involved in the collision – a 1996 Toyota SUV driven by Fidel Vasquez, 49, Warsaw, and a 2017 Ford F-150 truck driven by Andrew Wright, 37, Warsaw.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Two injured in crash on Dailey Road near M-60

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a crash on Dailey Road Thursday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 8:20 a.m., deputies were called to the road, just north of M-60, for the crash. According to the investigation, an Edwardsburg driver was traveling south on...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

lazytrips.com

Is there a ferry from Chicago to Michigan?

Many people consider the coastlines of the Great Lakes to be some of the most beautiful coastlines in the world. You can experience the brilliant sunsets, tranquil waters, and charming lakeside communities of the Great Lakes easily by traveling from Chicago to the great state of Michigan. Although there is...
CHICAGO, IL

