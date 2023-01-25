Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
No. 1 NorthWood Tames Tigers For First Win At Warsaw In 20 Years
Hosting 3A No. 1 NorthWood at the Tiger Den Friday night with huge Northern Lakes Conference implications, the Warsaw Tigers fought valiantly for all four quarters but were unable to convert enough chances to pull off the victory. The Panthers won 53-36 for their first triumph at the Tiger Den in just over 20 years.
Museum Tour: Mary’s City of David commune in Benton Harbor
In its heyday, Mary's City of David was a bustling religious commune nestled in a quiet neighborhood in Benton Harbor that hosted thousands of vacationers from Chicago. Now, its sole member is working to preserve its story.
abc57.com
Father Walter Bly, teacher and coach at Saint Joseph High School, dies at 90
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Father Walter Bly, a beloved member of the Saint Joseph High School community, passed away Thursday at the age of 90, according to the high school. Father Bly began his tenure at the high school in 1968, where he served as a theology teacher and freshman football coach.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Three Rivers HS alum to make national TV debut on ‘Chicago Fire’
CHICAGO — A Three Rivers High School alum will be making her national television debut next month on a hit NBC show. Corinne Gahan, who graduated from TRHS in 2012, will be making her debut on Wednesday, Feb. 15 on “Chicago Fire.” She will be in a co-starring role in the episode, the 13th episode of the series’ 11th season.
WNDU
Planning for Round Barn Restaurant & Pub advances
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A new Round Barn Restaurant & Pub is one step closer to opening in Niles. The planning commission approved to rezone the property from residential to office commercial during a meeting Wednesday night. The chosen site is at the former Grace United Methodist Church on Grant...
WNDU
Historic schoolhouse in Cass County to be restored
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Underground Railroad Society of Cass County (URSCC) recently purchased a historic schoolhouse in Calvin Township. Brownsville School #1 will be restored and used to display items from other public, one-room schools in Cass County. It opened in the 1840s and was integrated from the...
Store Space coming to South Bend
Holladay Properties is converting 39,990-square-feet of space in South Bend into a self-storage facility. The post Store Space coming to South Bend appeared first on Michiana Business News.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Stabilization begins at former Tasty Nut Shop building, Mesh cover placed, foundation stabilization in progress
WHITE PIGEON — More than two months after the go-ahead was given for restoring the former Tasty Nut Shop building in White Pigeon, the efforts have begun in earnest. On Monday, crews from Building Restoration Inc. placed a mesh bracing on the much-maligned southwest corner of the building, located on the corner of U.S. 12 and Kalamazoo Street in the village, designed to help stabilize the most unstable part of the pre-Civil War structure so work can begin on restoring it to its former glory.
Two firefighters minorly burned in house fire near Three Rivers
Two firefighters received minor burns while fighting a fire near Three Rivers Wednesday.
95.3 MNC
Unemployment dips in Indiana, including drops in St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties
Indiana’s unemployment rate in December stands at 3.1%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. By comparison, the national unemployment rate for December stands at 3.5%. Elkhart County’s jobless rate dropped three-tenths of a point from November to 2.8 percent. St. Joseph County’s rate dropped four-tenths of a...
abc57.com
Parental rights groups on the rise in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich.-- From book bans to board elections, "parental rights" groups like "We the Parents" have been making their presence known throughout Michiana, even influencing some school board elections. It's raising many questions about what these groups are all about. Here on ABC57, we report more and more on...
WNDU
Pet Vet: Upper Respiratory Infection
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sneezing can make you think about allergies, but when cats sneeze and have congestion, it could be upper respiratory infection. Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, sat down with our own Jack Springgate to tell us more about this common respiratory syndrome in cats. If...
hometownnewsnow.com
Man Rolls Snake Eyes at 7-Eleven
(La Porte, IN) - The numbers were not lucky for a suspected narcotics user during a drama-filled bust at the 7-Eleven store in La Porte. Michael Schackart, 55, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court with Possession of Methamphetamine and Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated. The La Porte man was...
St Valentine’s Day Massacre Connects St Joe Michigan & Chicago
Valentine's Day marks 94 years since seven men were violently gunned down in a parking garage in Chicago, but what does this have to do with St Joseph Michigan? Well, it's reported that someone involved in this incident was captured while hiding out in a St Joe safehouse. It's said...
indiana105.com
Multiple School Lockouts, Threat Determined Non-Credible
Authorities say multiple schools in Porter County began receiving threats from an unknown caller this morning and it was determined to be a non-credible threat. Officials said many police agencies, including Porter County Sheriffs Police, Valparaiso Police, and Portage Police, began working together and investigating the credibility of the threat and origin. A news release also said some schools went on lockdowns and some on lockouts out of precaution. “All agencies will be working toward filing charges on the person responsible and holding them accountable for their actions,” police said in a news release.
Times-Union Newspaper
1 Dead, 5 Injured In Thursday Night Crash
One Warsaw man is dead and five other people were injured after a two-vehicle accident Thursday night. According to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and emergency personnel responded at 8:13 p.m. Thursday to a reported personal injury crash on Ind. 25 near CR 100S. When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they found two vehicles involved in the collision – a 1996 Toyota SUV driven by Fidel Vasquez, 49, Warsaw, and a 2017 Ford F-150 truck driven by Andrew Wright, 37, Warsaw.
abc57.com
Two injured in crash on Dailey Road near M-60
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Two people were injured in a crash on Dailey Road Thursday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 8:20 a.m., deputies were called to the road, just north of M-60, for the crash. According to the investigation, an Edwardsburg driver was traveling south on...
WNDU
1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County. According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 8:15 p.m. to State Road 25 near County Road 100 South on reports of a personal injury crash.
abc57.com
New traffic light sits at intersection of Emerson Drive, Cassopolis Street in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - A new traffic light will begin operating at the intersection of Emerson Drive and Cassopolis Street on Monday, according to the City of Elkhart. The new signal-controlled light is expected to be a safety upgrade for pedestrians in the busy area. Its establishment is a collaboration with...
lazytrips.com
Is there a ferry from Chicago to Michigan?
Many people consider the coastlines of the Great Lakes to be some of the most beautiful coastlines in the world. You can experience the brilliant sunsets, tranquil waters, and charming lakeside communities of the Great Lakes easily by traveling from Chicago to the great state of Michigan. Although there is...
