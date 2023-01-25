Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Disneyland Resort celebrates 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company2UrbanGirlsAnaheim, CA
Former actor of James at 15 and Salem's Lot Lance Kerwin Passes away at 62James PatrickSan Clemente, CA
Nele NarendraTejasBIrvine, CA
James Kerwin Has Died: Star of TV's Classic "James at 15" SeriesHerbie J PilatoSan Clemente, CA
Panoringan: Where Locals Dine, with OC Baking Company’s Dean Kim
While I do my best to cover brand new as well as established restaurants, I’m reminded that there are many places that go overlooked for one reason or another. So to give a different perspective on the dining scene that is Orange County, I’m establishing a quarterly series of interviews with individuals in the community who share an appetite for good eats. I keep in touch with many of the people I research for a story, as they are often the catalyst for future topics. We share dining recommendations and, on occasion, break bread.
lagunabeachindy.com
Council Approve Interim Plan for St. Catherine of Siena School
Laguna Beach City Councilmembers voted 4-1 to go ahead with an interim plan for the former St. Catherine of Siena school during their Jan. 24 council meeting. The interim plan is expected to start in spring and includes the use of the gymnasium for community recreation and non-profit use. The city also approved hiring a full-time recreation supervisor and maintenance worker.
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Police Lieutenant Shaleana Benson promoted to Commander
Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish has selected Shaleana Benson, an 18-year veteran of the Police Department, for promotion to the rank of Commander, effective Jan. 28, 2022. “I am pleased to promote Commander Benson as the newest member of our Command Staff, assigned to the Community Outreach, Response, and...
localocnews.com
City of Hope Orange County experts predict eight breakthroughs in 2023 for people with cancer
City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment centers in the United States, forecasts that in 2023 more Orange County residents will benefit from cancer breakthroughs, including paradigm shifts in precision medicine, AI-assisted cancer prevention and diagnostics, a cancer-stopping pill and non-traditional therapies that heal and boost survivorship.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Publisher’s Perspective: Vice Mayor Kim’s Self-Serving Call for “Investigation”
Last week, the Voice of OC published the plea agreement entered into by disgraced political consultant Melahat Rafiei. In the agreement with federal prosecutors, Rafiei pleads guilty to the federal crime of wire fraud in connection with a bribery scheme in 2018 involving two Irvine Councilmembers (who are no longer on the Council).
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in California
California is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
If you live in California and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh ingredients.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in California
CALIFORNIA - Regarding hot dogs, California has several great options. These spots include Pink's Hot Dog Stand in Los Angeles, Cupid's in Canoga Park, Top Dog in Berkeley, and Carney's in Hollywood. Each has its own unique menu and style.
NBC Los Angeles
City of Long Beach Set to Begin Homeless Count
Agencies across Los Angeles County are on a massive mission to find out just how many people are homeless on the streets. Starting Thursday Long Beach will begin counting how many people are living on the streets to get an exact number and data to help schedule state and federal funding.
California Restaurant Named 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
OC’s Embattled Green Power Agency Considers Firing Top Lawyer
Leaders of the Orange County Power Authority have a big decision to make: will they keep Ryan Baron, their top lawyer and first ever employee, or risk losing 40% of their customers?. It’s a question they’ll have to answer before Valentine’s Day, or Irvine City Councilwoman Kathleen Treseder plans to...
Long Beach man pleads for help finding dog stolen along with car
"That's my best friend in the world," the dog's owner said. "He's the closest thing I have to family right now." The post Long Beach man pleads for help finding dog stolen along with car appeared first on Long Beach Post.
signalscv.com
Missing person Lance Theodore Stone located by LASD
The Missing Persons Unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has located missing person Lance Theodore Stone, the LASD announced early Friday morning. The Missing Persons Unit originally requested the public’s help in locating Stone, who was reported as missing, on Tuesday. Stone, 27, of Kern County,...
The richest person in Orange County is giving away billions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good that people can do for their communities.
Eater
Long Beach’s New Dive Bar Hangout Embraces Thrift Store Chic
Gianna Johns and Daniel Flores had long wanted a place in Long Beach. The soon-to-be-married pair have spent many formative years here, in Flores’s hometown, with Johns crafting her own memories of family time spent in Belmont Shore. Now, quietly, they’ve made their dream come true, opening Baby Gee (a nickname for Gianna) in the former Red Room bar on bustling Fourth Street. The journey has been a long one, with plenty of DIY construction and paperwork headaches — but before all that, Flores and Johns had to figure out what Baby Gee would even be.
2urbangirls.com
City of Inglewood mourns death of long-time employee
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The City of Inglewood has suffered the loss of a long-time employee today. Leonca Cahee has worked for the City for over two decades in the city’s Human Resources Department. According to her LinkedIn profile, she began working for the City in late 2001 as...
Sweetgreen Heading to the Irvine Spectrum Center
Sweetgreen, which opened its first store in Washington D.C. in 2007, has become a powerhouse in the healthy, fast-casual space
tourcounsel.com
SouthBay Pavilion Mall | Shopping mall in Carson, California
Among the best malls, outlets, and shops in Long Beach, we recommend you visit SouthBay Pavilion Mall. The atmosphere of this shopping center is calm, with good spaces for walking, multiple department stores, stores, among other interesting options for shopping. Featured Shopping Stores: Ikea, Target, Old Navy, Rue 21, Burlington,...
orangecountytribune.com
City council votes to terminate Quang Tri Monument plans
After a long and contentious session, the Westminster City Council decided on Wednesday night to put an end to the controversial Quang Tri Monument project and the committee intended to guide it toward completion. The vote was three in favor – Mayor Chi Charlie Nguyen, Vice Mayor NamQuan Nguyen (District...
Former Chapman Law School Dean Faces Disbarment
The state Bar of California announced today it has filed a disciplinary complaint against former Chapman University law school dean John Eastman.
