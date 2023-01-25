ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana Point, CA

Voice of OC

Panoringan: Where Locals Dine, with OC Baking Company’s Dean Kim

While I do my best to cover brand new as well as established restaurants, I’m reminded that there are many places that go overlooked for one reason or another. So to give a different perspective on the dining scene that is Orange County, I’m establishing a quarterly series of interviews with individuals in the community who share an appetite for good eats. I keep in touch with many of the people I research for a story, as they are often the catalyst for future topics. We share dining recommendations and, on occasion, break bread.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Council Approve Interim Plan for St. Catherine of Siena School

Laguna Beach City Councilmembers voted 4-1 to go ahead with an interim plan for the former St. Catherine of Siena school during their Jan. 24 council meeting. The interim plan is expected to start in spring and includes the use of the gymnasium for community recreation and non-profit use. The city also approved hiring a full-time recreation supervisor and maintenance worker.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

Long Beach Police Lieutenant Shaleana Benson promoted to Commander

Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish has selected Shaleana Benson, an 18-year veteran of the Police Department, for promotion to the rank of Commander, effective Jan. 28, 2022. “I am pleased to promote Commander Benson as the newest member of our Command Staff, assigned to the Community Outreach, Response, and...
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

City of Hope Orange County experts predict eight breakthroughs in 2023 for people with cancer

City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment centers in the United States, forecasts that in 2023 more Orange County residents will benefit from cancer breakthroughs, including paradigm shifts in precision medicine, AI-assisted cancer prevention and diagnostics, a cancer-stopping pill and non-traditional therapies that heal and boost survivorship.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

City of Long Beach Set to Begin Homeless Count

Agencies across Los Angeles County are on a massive mission to find out just how many people are homeless on the streets. Starting Thursday Long Beach will begin counting how many people are living on the streets to get an exact number and data to help schedule state and federal funding.
LONG BEACH, CA
signalscv.com

Missing person Lance Theodore Stone located by LASD

The Missing Persons Unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has located missing person Lance Theodore Stone, the LASD announced early Friday morning. The Missing Persons Unit originally requested the public’s help in locating Stone, who was reported as missing, on Tuesday. Stone, 27, of Kern County,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Eater

Long Beach’s New Dive Bar Hangout Embraces Thrift Store Chic

Gianna Johns and Daniel Flores had long wanted a place in Long Beach. The soon-to-be-married pair have spent many formative years here, in Flores’s hometown, with Johns crafting her own memories of family time spent in Belmont Shore. Now, quietly, they’ve made their dream come true, opening Baby Gee (a nickname for Gianna) in the former Red Room bar on bustling Fourth Street. The journey has been a long one, with plenty of DIY construction and paperwork headaches — but before all that, Flores and Johns had to figure out what Baby Gee would even be.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

City of Inglewood mourns death of long-time employee

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The City of Inglewood has suffered the loss of a long-time employee today. Leonca Cahee has worked for the City for over two decades in the city’s Human Resources Department. According to her LinkedIn profile, she began working for the City in late 2001 as...
INGLEWOOD, CA
tourcounsel.com

SouthBay Pavilion Mall | Shopping mall in Carson, California

Among the best malls, outlets, and shops in Long Beach, we recommend you visit SouthBay Pavilion Mall. The atmosphere of this shopping center is calm, with good spaces for walking, multiple department stores, stores, among other interesting options for shopping. Featured Shopping Stores: Ikea, Target, Old Navy, Rue 21, Burlington,...
CARSON, CA
orangecountytribune.com

City council votes to terminate Quang Tri Monument plans

After a long and contentious session, the Westminster City Council decided on Wednesday night to put an end to the controversial Quang Tri Monument project and the committee intended to guide it toward completion. The vote was three in favor – Mayor Chi Charlie Nguyen, Vice Mayor NamQuan Nguyen (District...
WESTMINSTER, CA

