||| FROM JESS NEWLEY for FRIENDS OF THE SAN JUANS |||. The creatures that call these islands home need your help! If you enjoyed a stroll on the beach after the last set of king tides, you might have noticed an influx of debris and trash. During extreme high tide events, plastic waste and styrofoam float to the surface and are carried up further onto the land.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO