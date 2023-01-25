Read full article on original website
SJC EDC has a boatload of opportunities available
||| FROM SAN JUAN COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL |||. Join the EDC for the 13th annual Datapalooza! event. This year’s program will feature presentations by noted speakers Dr. Anneliese Vance-Sherman, Regional Labor Economist for the State of Washington, and James McCafferty, Director of WWU Center for Economic & Business Research.
Sheriff’s Report | January 18 – 24, 2023
Lopez Deputies responded to a possible theft of a chainsaw. The possible suspect was gone on arrival. Information was collected for further investigation. A Lopez Deputy and a Public Works employee responded to a downed tree on Lopez Sound Road. The tree had trapped a non-local couple who were looking at property, considering moving. The tree was removed, and the couple have not been seen back on Lopez since then.
San Juan waters remain at risk from oil spills
People sat glued to their televisions watching the Exxon Valdez oil tanker spill 11 million gallons of thick crude oil into the pristine waters of Alaska’s Prince William Sound after striking a reef in March 1989. Thousands of oil-soaked birds, otters, fish and whales, some still alive, moved helplessly in and under the gluey blackness.
Do we have King tides or plastic tides?
||| FROM JESS NEWLEY for FRIENDS OF THE SAN JUANS |||. The creatures that call these islands home need your help! If you enjoyed a stroll on the beach after the last set of king tides, you might have noticed an influx of debris and trash. During extreme high tide events, plastic waste and styrofoam float to the surface and are carried up further onto the land.
Weather advisory for cold, high winds tonight
San Juan County-Western Whatcom County-Western Skagit County-Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Bellingham, Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington. …WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PST SUNDAY…. * WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. *...
