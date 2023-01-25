||| FROM PATTY RUBSTELLO for WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES |||. Director of Operations Steve Nevey and I joined Gov. Jay Inslee on a tour of Maritime High School in Des Moines on Friday. We helped develop the curriculum ahead of their inaugural 2021-22 year and we continue to offer our facilities as learning spaces for these bright and passionate youth. The governor’s 2023-25 budget proposal (PDF 52KB) includes a new program that allows us to offer some of these students scholarships if they come work for Washington State Ferries. The school is accepting applications for incoming ninth, 10th and 11th graders for the 2023-24 school year. Students do not need to live within Highline Public Schools boundaries. This is a great opportunity for teens curious about a career in maritime!

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO