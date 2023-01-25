Read full article on original website
SJC EDC has a boatload of opportunities available
||| FROM SAN JUAN COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL |||. Join the EDC for the 13th annual Datapalooza! event. This year’s program will feature presentations by noted speakers Dr. Anneliese Vance-Sherman, Regional Labor Economist for the State of Washington, and James McCafferty, Director of WWU Center for Economic & Business Research.
Inslee logs a busy week
Legislators hold hearings on slate of reproductive freedom bills. Gov. Jay Inslee testifies on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to the Senate Long-Term Care & Health Committee in support of a proposal to amend the state constitution to guarantee the right of reproductive choice. In the six months since the Dobbs v....
WSF weekly report
||| FROM PATTY RUBSTELLO for WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES |||. Director of Operations Steve Nevey and I joined Gov. Jay Inslee on a tour of Maritime High School in Des Moines on Friday. We helped develop the curriculum ahead of their inaugural 2021-22 year and we continue to offer our facilities as learning spaces for these bright and passionate youth. The governor’s 2023-25 budget proposal (PDF 52KB) includes a new program that allows us to offer some of these students scholarships if they come work for Washington State Ferries. The school is accepting applications for incoming ninth, 10th and 11th graders for the 2023-24 school year. Students do not need to live within Highline Public Schools boundaries. This is a great opportunity for teens curious about a career in maritime!
San Juan waters remain at risk from oil spills
People sat glued to their televisions watching the Exxon Valdez oil tanker spill 11 million gallons of thick crude oil into the pristine waters of Alaska’s Prince William Sound after striking a reef in March 1989. Thousands of oil-soaked birds, otters, fish and whales, some still alive, moved helplessly in and under the gluey blackness.
Free tooth extraction clinic coming up
Dr. Triplett’s dental office at 445 Madrona Street in Eastsound is reserving Thursday February 9 for free tooth extractions for our Orcas, Shaw, and Waldron residents in financial need. Services are limited to both routine and surgical extractions (including wisdom teeth). To make an appointment and receive additional information,...
Sheriff’s Report | January 18 – 24, 2023
Lopez Deputies responded to a possible theft of a chainsaw. The possible suspect was gone on arrival. Information was collected for further investigation. A Lopez Deputy and a Public Works employee responded to a downed tree on Lopez Sound Road. The tree had trapped a non-local couple who were looking at property, considering moving. The tree was removed, and the couple have not been seen back on Lopez since then.
Do we have King tides or plastic tides?
||| FROM JESS NEWLEY for FRIENDS OF THE SAN JUANS |||. The creatures that call these islands home need your help! If you enjoyed a stroll on the beach after the last set of king tides, you might have noticed an influx of debris and trash. During extreme high tide events, plastic waste and styrofoam float to the surface and are carried up further onto the land.
Weather advisory for cold, high winds tonight
San Juan County-Western Whatcom County-Western Skagit County-Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Bellingham, Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington. …WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PST SUNDAY…. * WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. *...
