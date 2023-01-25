ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

walnutport.com

Row home fire Friday morning in Allentown displaces 2

The Center City house fire didn't damage any neighboring homes.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Dismissal of lawsuit over Columbus Day name change in Philadelphia upheld

A federal appeals court has upheld a lower court’s dismissal of a lawsuit alleging that the mayor of Philadelphia discriminated against Italian Americans in renaming the city’s Columbus Day holiday to Indigenous Peoples’ Day. A U.S. District judge ruled a year ago that the council member and three Italian American heritage groups suing hadn’t been harmed by Mayor Jim Kenney’s executive order.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

