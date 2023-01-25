Read full article on original website
Former Allentown teacher who attended Jan. 6 ‘Stop the Steal’ rally claims defamation in suit against The Morning Call
The Allentown teacher who claims he was fired for attending the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the storming of the Capitol has sued The Morning Call, claiming he was defamed by the newspaper’s coverage. Source: Morningcall.
Row home fire Friday morning in Allentown displaces 2
The Center City house fire didn’t damage any neighboring homes. We are the citizens of Walnutport. We must unite and organize to develop community and stay ahead of the ever changing world that would decide and define the fate of our fine Borough.
New life skills, parenting education proposed for Lehigh County Jail
New education services could be on the way for people incarcerated at Lehigh County Jail after a Wednesday commissioners meeting.
State of the City address: Allentown mayor names top 3 priorities for 2023
Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk outlined his accomplishments and called on city residents to be more engaged during his second State of Allentown address Thursday.
Dismissal of lawsuit over Columbus Day name change in Philadelphia upheld
A federal appeals court has upheld a lower court’s dismissal of a lawsuit alleging that the mayor of Philadelphia discriminated against Italian Americans in renaming the city’s Columbus Day holiday to Indigenous Peoples’ Day. A U.S. District judge ruled a year ago that the council member and three Italian American heritage groups suing hadn’t been harmed by Mayor Jim Kenney’s executive order.
‘She has so much to give’: Community supports Bangor teacher in need of liver
While Gina Shemanski waits for a donor liver, family and friends have worked to spread awareness about the need for organ donors.
