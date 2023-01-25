Read full article on original website
N.J. cannabis insiders to discuss trends, network at state’s premier business conference in March
As the state board governing the Garden State’s legal weed marketplace prepares to adopt revised rules and regulations in the coming weeks, New Jersey’s cannabis business community continues to forge forward, working on expanding the market. Among the changes ahead is a lift on the cap the law...
Atlantic City Public Schools Are Not Paying Teachers On Time
On December 14, 2022, we blew the whistle that four Atlantic City Public Schools rowing coaches had not been paid since July, 2022. That’s obviously unprofessional and unacceptable. If you missed our previous coverage, here is a link to catch-up: Now, we have learned that teachers are also not...
EDITORIAL: A student died — and Rowan said nothing
According to the University of Connecticut, nearly 1,100 suicides will occur on college campuses across the United States in a given year. Unfortunately, Rowan University is not exempt from this staggering statistic. Rowan has experienced several student suicides during the last three years — each one a stark reminder of...
Cooper University Health Care Holding Virtual Hiring Events
CAMDEN, N.J. — Cooper University Health Care in conjunction with the Camden County One Stop Career Resource Center will be holding a virtual hiring event on Friday, January 27 and Wednesday, February 1. On Friday, recruitment will be for clinical practice specialists, licensed practical nurses and medical assistants/medical practice...
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
Loosen your belt: The Top 5 places for hoagies (Subs) at the NJ Shore
The hoagie. An elongated sandwich featuring any number of tastes and textures of luncheon meat(s), cheese(s), and topping(s), on any number of style(s) of bread. A true culinary staple in South Jersey and Philly. Of course, if you're down the shore, you probably call them a "sub," but for the...
Why does this keep happening? Ground shakes, again, in South Jersey
😮 Dozens of reports of ground shaking in South Jersey. 😮 This was the second time in a month residents were jolted. From Atlantic City to Cape May, South Jersey residents again reported hearing a loud boom and feeling the ground move under their feet. This is the...
SNAP 'food stamp' payments are about to get smaller. NJ lawmakers want to fund the difference.
After a federal supplement ends at the end of February, families can expect to see their SNAP food stamp payments slashed. A New Jersey bill would fund the difference, and keep levels at a minimum $95 per month. New Jersey was one of the first states to set its own minimum for SNAP, beyond the federal guarantee. But it's not enough to close the gap. [ more › ]
New report calls this NJ city the 2nd dirtiest in the entire US
I’ve often said that New Jersey makes the top of the list in so many different categories. Unfortunately, we usually top the list for all the stuff that states DON’T want, as opposed to the good stuff. Among our dubious achievements comes the distinction of having one of...
SNAP benefits amount to change in March
As the SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) federal emergency allotment from COVID-19 is set to expire on March 1, households may see a change in monthly benefit amounts. During the COVID-19 pandemic, households received higher allotments for SNAP but on March 1, households will begin receiving their regular payments. Seeing...
Lawmaker: All Pennsylvania schools should start after Labor Day
HARRISBURG (CBS) - The idea wasn't his. But state Rep. Jose Giral (D-Philadelphia) thought it was a good one, so he's introducing a bill that would establish a post-Labor Day start for Pennsylvania schools. While campaigning last fall, "I was out there knocking on doors and visiting folks at community events, and a lot of parents were coming up to me, and they were talking about the school year," Giral said – specifically, telling him it should start after Labor Day. Post-Labor Day school starts were once common but are increasingly rare. Pennsylvania's two largest school districts, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, both start...
A cultural shift seems to be happening to NJ nightlife: Have you noticed? (Opinion)
New Jersey has always been known for its nightlife. Sure, we're not quite like the city that never sleeps, but we're definitely a close second. In fact, New Jersey has always been that and a little mix of Las Vegas. Not so much for the gambling or anything like that (with the exception of Atlantic City, of course), but for the famous phrase that's attached to Vegas.
Bracken: Murphy is right to support ending CBT surcharge
The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce strongly disagrees with recent comments criticizing Gov. Phil Murphy’s verbal support of ending the state Corporation Business Tax surcharge when it expires at the end of 2023. We applaud him for taking this position, especially since the CBT surcharge was already extended once.
NJ Cannabis Jobs: Unlocking The Door To A World Of Opportunities You Never Knew Existed
With so much buzz about cannabis industry job opportunities, you might find yourself asking “How can I work in cannabis?”. The cannabis industry is rapidly expanding across New Jersey, providing a plethora of career opportunities for professionals in various fields. From cultivation and processing to compliance and marketing, the cannabis industry offers a diverse range of roles for individuals looking to make an impact.
New Jersey Sub Chain Voted One Of The Best In Entire The Country
Whether you call it a hoagie, a sub, a hero, or a grinder, they all have one thing in common; they are delicious!. When lunchtime rolls around in the Garden State, the best thing you can get, in my opinion, is a sandwich or a hoagie. Meat, veggies, cheese, on...
Mystery shaking, rumbling felt again along southern N.J. coast
For the second time this month, residents across southern New Jersey have been reporting long periods of shaking inside their homes Thursday afternoon, with windows and walls rattling. And just like before, there have been no earthquakes reported anywhere in the eastern United States. There also have been no thunderstorms...
Menendez, Booker announce $35M in rental assistance funding for New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) announced Thursday a total of $35,160,643.26 million in federal housing rental assistance funding for the state of New Jersey in reallocated funds to assist renters facing financial hardship. The funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of...
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in sky
A New Jersey witness at Sea Isle City reported watching a floating, orange glow that brightened and dissipated rather quickly at 10:48 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Trenton Police Department Announces Citizen’s Police Academy
Law enforcement is a hot topic; whether on TV or in the news, policing is an essential subject of discussion in our society. However, because this can be such a divisive issue, many communities feel a sense of tension when interacting with their community’s law enforcement. To connect with our city’s residents and provide citizens with a clearer picture of the work police do in our communities, the Trenton Police Department has announced this year’s Citizen’s Police Academy.
Police Save Man’s Life During Atlantic County, NJ, Homeless Count
Members of the Hope One outreach program and police canvassing Atlantic County during the annual count of the homeless saved the life of a homeless man who was overdosing Friday morning. The Hope One workers and local police found a man who was suffering from an overdose and quickly administered...
