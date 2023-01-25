ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glassboro, NJ

Whit

EDITORIAL: A student died — and Rowan said nothing

According to the University of Connecticut, nearly 1,100 suicides will occur on college campuses across the United States in a given year. Unfortunately, Rowan University is not exempt from this staggering statistic. Rowan has experienced several student suicides during the last three years — each one a stark reminder of...
GLASSBORO, NJ
followsouthjersey.com

Cooper University Health Care Holding Virtual Hiring Events

CAMDEN, N.J. — Cooper University Health Care in conjunction with the Camden County One Stop Career Resource Center will be holding a virtual hiring event on Friday, January 27 and Wednesday, February 1. On Friday, recruitment will be for clinical practice specialists, licensed practical nurses and medical assistants/medical practice...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Gothamist

SNAP 'food stamp' payments are about to get smaller. NJ lawmakers want to fund the difference.

After a federal supplement ends at the end of February, families can expect to see their SNAP food stamp payments slashed. A New Jersey bill would fund the difference, and keep levels at a minimum $95 per month. New Jersey was one of the first states to set its own minimum for SNAP, beyond the federal guarantee. But it's not enough to close the gap. [ more › ]
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Cherry Hill Sun

SNAP benefits amount to change in March

As the SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) federal emergency allotment from COVID-19 is set to expire on March 1, households may see a change in monthly benefit amounts. During the COVID-19 pandemic, households received higher allotments for SNAP but on March 1, households will begin receiving their regular payments. Seeing...
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Lawmaker: All Pennsylvania schools should start after Labor Day

HARRISBURG (CBS) - The idea wasn't his. But state Rep. Jose Giral (D-Philadelphia) thought it was a good one, so he's introducing a bill that would establish a post-Labor Day start for Pennsylvania schools. While campaigning last fall, "I was out there knocking on doors and visiting folks at community events, and a lot of parents were coming up to me, and they were talking about the school year," Giral said – specifically, telling him it should start after Labor Day. Post-Labor Day school starts were once common but are increasingly rare. Pennsylvania's two largest school districts, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, both start...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

A cultural shift seems to be happening to NJ nightlife: Have you noticed? (Opinion)

New Jersey has always been known for its nightlife. Sure, we're not quite like the city that never sleeps, but we're definitely a close second. In fact, New Jersey has always been that and a little mix of Las Vegas. Not so much for the gambling or anything like that (with the exception of Atlantic City, of course), but for the famous phrase that's attached to Vegas.
NEW JERSEY STATE
roi-nj.com

Bracken: Murphy is right to support ending CBT surcharge

The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce strongly disagrees with recent comments criticizing Gov. Phil Murphy’s verbal support of ending the state Corporation Business Tax surcharge when it expires at the end of 2023. We applaud him for taking this position, especially since the CBT surcharge was already extended once.
NEW JERSEY STATE
headynj.com

NJ Cannabis Jobs: Unlocking The Door To A World Of Opportunities You Never Knew Existed

With so much buzz about cannabis industry job opportunities, you might find yourself asking “How can I work in cannabis?”. The cannabis industry is rapidly expanding across New Jersey, providing a plethora of career opportunities for professionals in various fields. From cultivation and processing to compliance and marketing, the cannabis industry offers a diverse range of roles for individuals looking to make an impact.
trentondaily.com

Trenton Police Department Announces Citizen’s Police Academy

Law enforcement is a hot topic; whether on TV or in the news, policing is an essential subject of discussion in our society. However, because this can be such a divisive issue, many communities feel a sense of tension when interacting with their community’s law enforcement. To connect with our city’s residents and provide citizens with a clearer picture of the work police do in our communities, the Trenton Police Department has announced this year’s Citizen’s Police Academy.
TRENTON, NJ

