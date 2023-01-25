ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

GALLERY: Runners jump into cold water for Penguin Plunge at Utah Lake

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Utahns braved frigid cold waters on Saturday as part of the annual Penguin Plunge event. Participants gathered at Provo Boat Harbor for the starting line of the Frigid 5k before ending at Utah Lake for the Penguin Plunge. The plunge involved runners splashing through a...
GALLERY: DWR warns of uptick in elk sightings, warns residents to be cautious

SALT LAKE CITY (KTUV) — A herd of elk that have ventured down from the mountain tops and into the valley are prompting concerns among Utah wildlife advocates. Scott Root, a representative of Utah's Division of Wildlife Resources told 2News that the agency is aware that there have been roughly 60 elk hanging around the mouth of Parley's Canyon by I-80 and Foothill Drive, describing the unusual circumstances as a "complex situation."
Influx of large animals making their way into Utah's neighborhoods, valleys

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the past few weeks, more and more large animals have been photographed in lower elevations, specifically neighborhoods and communities where they’re typically not seen. These animals include deer, elk, moose and cougars, who have been spotted on surveillance cameras or by people...
Take 2 Podcast: Social media lawsuit, recap of Utah's Capitol Hill

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Host: Heidi Hatch. Recap of the week that was on Utah’s Capitol Hill. CONGRESS: This week Congressman Chris Stewart presented a bill that would make social media use illegal for kids under the age of 16. UTAH: Governor Cox announces plan to sue...
UTAH STATE

