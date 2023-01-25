Read full article on original website
GALLERY: Runners jump into cold water for Penguin Plunge at Utah Lake
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Utahns braved frigid cold waters on Saturday as part of the annual Penguin Plunge event. Participants gathered at Provo Boat Harbor for the starting line of the Frigid 5k before ending at Utah Lake for the Penguin Plunge. The plunge involved runners splashing through a...
GALLERY: DWR warns of uptick in elk sightings, warns residents to be cautious
SALT LAKE CITY (KTUV) — A herd of elk that have ventured down from the mountain tops and into the valley are prompting concerns among Utah wildlife advocates. Scott Root, a representative of Utah's Division of Wildlife Resources told 2News that the agency is aware that there have been roughly 60 elk hanging around the mouth of Parley's Canyon by I-80 and Foothill Drive, describing the unusual circumstances as a "complex situation."
Influx of large animals making their way into Utah's neighborhoods, valleys
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the past few weeks, more and more large animals have been photographed in lower elevations, specifically neighborhoods and communities where they’re typically not seen. These animals include deer, elk, moose and cougars, who have been spotted on surveillance cameras or by people...
Take 2 Podcast: Social media lawsuit, recap of Utah's Capitol Hill
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Host: Heidi Hatch. Recap of the week that was on Utah’s Capitol Hill. CONGRESS: This week Congressman Chris Stewart presented a bill that would make social media use illegal for kids under the age of 16. UTAH: Governor Cox announces plan to sue...
NAACP, Utah officials issue statement ahead of Tenn. bodycam footage release
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah law enforcement, along with the civil rights organization NAACP, are working to get ahead of potential violence as footage was set to be released of a Tennessee man allegedly being beaten by five officers. Authorities in Memphis announced they will be releasing footage...
'In town to steal as much as they could': St. George police arrest 2 on attempted burglary
ST. GEORGE (KUTV) — Two individuals visiting from California were arrested Thursday after police said they were witnessed on surveillance footage attempting to break in to a St. George business. Representatives of the St. George Police Department reported that an officer was driving by a local business when he...
