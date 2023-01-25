Read full article on original website
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
Video of Jill Biden Ushering Joe Away From Reporters Goes Viral
The footage shows the president not answering questions about classified documents ahead of White House Lunar New Year reception.
Donald Trump Gets Another Lawsuit - See The Crime He Allegedly Committed In Italy
The Durham Investigation, led by John Durham, was originally tasked with examining the origins of the Russia investigation and determining if there was any misconduct on the part of government officials. However, the recent revelation that the investigation expanded to include a criminal probe into Trump's financial dealings has raised eyebrows. This is because it seems to indicate that the investigation may have gone beyond its original scope and may have had a different objective altogether.
Voices: Is it time for a law to ban classism?
Classism is legal in the United Kingdom. By that, I mean that the law does not make discrimination against someone based on their class a specific criminal or civil wrong. The Equality Act 2010, the centrepiece of discrimination law in the UK, makes no mention of it. Elsewhere, in the recent report on hate crime laws, the Law Commission of England and Wales makes one short reference to an article that I wrote about classist hate crime – and that’s it.Is it time for the law to ban classism, then? Some (myself included) answer that question with a firm,...
Classified docs probe pushes Biden think tank into spotlight
WASHINGTON (AP) — As Joe Biden contemplated his next move in 2017 after decades in government, he considered a familiar path — creating a Washington-based think tank to focus on international affairs and diplomacy. It proved an easy sell and a lucrative one, too. Soft landings in the...
NPR
A San Francisco judge released footage of the attack on Paul Pelosi
A judge in San Francisco has released video of the October attack on the husband of then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The video shows the assailant striking Paul Pelosi with a hammer. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. A California court yesterday released video of a man last October attacking Paul Pelosi, spouse...
NPR
Policing experts condemn Memphis officers after the release of Tyre Nichols footage
Once again, the family of a Black man killed by police is in mourning. And Americans must grapple with how he came to die after being stopped for alleged reckless driving. Four videos were released last night in Memphis showing the detention, the pursuit and the beating of Tyre Nichols by five police officers, also Black, on January 7. Mr. Nichols later died of his injuries. He was 29 years old. NPR's Martin Kaste covers law enforcement and joins us. And Martin, we're going to be talking about those videos, and they are distressing, and the material is extremely sensitive. We're going to include a short excerpt of violent audio from them. What do these videos show?
NPR
Deaths of despair also affect Native American Communities, study shows
This next story takes a new look at how Americans for more than a decade have been dying younger than people in other developed countries. We want to warn you, this report will discuss suicide. Researchers have attributed the higher death rates in the U.S. to what they call deaths of despair, from suicide, drug overdoses and alcoholic liver disease. A new study in The Lancet indicates these deaths have affected American Indian and Alaska Native communities far more than previously reported. NPR's Rhitu Chatterjee has more.
NPR
In suburban Philadelphia, a school district is accused of stigmatizing LGBTQ students
The U.S. Department of Education is investigating whether a suburban Philadelphia school district is creating a hostile environment for LGBTQ students. The district in Bucks County adopted policies earlier this year that restrict library books and what teachers can display in their classrooms. From member station WHYY, Emily Rizzo reports.
NPR
An elderly couple in Ukraine says their resilience is all about happiness
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken). MARTIN: There is fear and loneliness, trapped in apartments, cities, they couldn't leave. In the eastern city of Slovyansk, there were worries winter would come without heat. But instead, things have gotten better there. NPR's Elissa Nadworny revisited the city and some of the elderly residents who stayed.
NPR
Week in politics: Why Biden changed his mind on Ukraine; Trump's waning influence
We turn now to the conflict in Ukraine. President Biden says the U.S. will send 31 M1 Abrams tanks there to help the Ukrainian army defend itself against Russia's invasion. The Abrams is considered the best and most sophisticated tank in the world. NPR's senior political editor Domenico Montanaro joins us. Domenico, thanks so much for being with us.
NPR
Soviet ambitions echo in the Uzbekistan capital's Metro system
President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine is reviving memories in other former Soviet republics of their tangled history with Russia. Central Asian nations have not forgotten the multitude of people executed, tortured or sent to labor camps during Joseph Stalin's rule. Yet, the Soviets also left a different kind of legacy, as NPR's Philip Reeves found out while exploring Tashkent, capital of Uzbekistan.
NPR
Second gentleman Emhoff visits Auschwitz, part of a push against antisemitism
This International Holocaust Remembrance Day, government officials from various countries gathered at the site of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp to remember victims and honor survivors. Among them, for the first time, was the first Jewish spouse of a U.S. president or vice president. Related Story: Second gentleman Emhoff says antisemitism...
NPR
Opinion: A Holocaust remembrance — and lessons we have yet to learn
The German ocean liner St. Louis sailed out of Hamburg in 1939. The 937 passengers onboard were trying to escape genocide. The Nuremberg Laws of Hitler's Germany had classified Jews an inferior race. Jewish children had been expelled from schools. Concentration camps had been opened. Jewish-owned businesses destroyed. Adolf Hitler...
NPR
Each year their family honors 2 Holocaust survivors' enduring romance
On this date 78 years ago, allied troops liberated the Auschwitz concentration camp. This StoryCorps episode is about two people freed from another camp: Theresienstadt. Time now for StoryCorps. Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. On this date, 78 years ago, Allied troops liberated the Auschwitz concentration camp, where more than 1 million people were murdered. Today, we bring you the story of two people liberated from another camp - Theresienstadt. That's where Yehuda Czarnoczapka walked into a barrack and met a young woman named Mina. She had no shoes and was too hungry and sick to leave her bed. So Yehuda gave her a pair of shoes and a potato and won her heart. They were married three months later. Recently, their daughter, Susan and granddaughter Margot came to StoryCorps to remember them.
NPR
Friction within the GOP causes some Republicans to question what their philosophy is
The Republican National Committee on Friday chooses its next chair in a vote that is seeing more attention and contention than one might expect. What exactly does it mean to be conservative nowadays?. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. The Republican Party has had a lot of public friction lately. There's now...
NPR
'The Last of Us' creates a dystopian landscape that feels human — and hopeful
HBO's new show, which draws from a video game of the same name, is replete with apocalyptic landscapes and zombies. But what makes the series truly groundbreaking is the emotion that runs throughout. DAVE DAVIES, HOST:. This is FRESH AIR. "The Last Of Us" is a current HBO series based...
NPR
Nigerians who left their country, planning to return in old age, are reconsidering
Rising insecurity and economic uncertainty in Nigeria are increasingly having an impact on retirees' decisions not to return home to live out their twilight years in the country of their birth. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. Japa, which is Yoruba for to flee or escape - it's become a major talking...
NPR
An Israeli military raid on a Palestinian refugee camp left 9 people dead
A military raid in the occupied West Bank killed several Palestinians in the deadliest Israeli operation there in years. Palestinian officials say at least nine people were killed, including several militants, but also a woman in her 60s. This comes after months of other similar raids and battles with militant groups, often leading to civilian deaths. In response, the Palestinian Authority said it was cutting off the usual cooperation between its police and Israeli forces. NPR's Daniel Estrin has been covering this wave of violence. He's in Tel Aviv. Hi, Daniel.
NPR
Biologist Phil Pister — who singlehandedly saved species from extinction — dead at 94
Phil Pister, a biologist who singlehandedly saved a rare fish from extinction by walking through the desert at night with two buckets in his hands, has died at 94. A biologist who single-handedly saved a rare fish from extinction by lugging buckets across the desert has died. Edwin Phil Pister spent his life working as a state fisheries biologist in California's deserts and eastern Sierra.
