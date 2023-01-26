ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Bachelor’s Hannah Ann Sluss and Jake Funk Are Engaged After Less Than 2 Years of Dating

By Kat Pettibone
 3 days ago
She said yes! Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss and boyfriend Jake Funk are engaged after less than two years of dating.

In a TikTok video posted on Wednesday, January 25, Sluss, 26, shared clips from a romantic night on a beach with the 25-year-old NFL player. The twosome sipped cocktails and enjoyed dinner before the reality star revealed an image projected onto a rock that read “She said yes!” Sluss then panned to the diamond ring sparkling on her left hand.

“The surprise at the end he had for me 🥹🤍,” Sluss captioned the sweet video.

The twosome, who initially started dating around late 2021, went public with their romance in February 2022 — just hours before Funk’s team, the Los Angeles Rams, took the field for Super Bowl LVI . After the Rams secured the win later that night, Sluss was by her beau’s side for all the celebrations, topping off the milestone with a trip to Cabo San Lucas.

“We met a couple months ago and as soon as we met, we just had an instant connection and basically [we’ve been] inseparable since day one,” the ABC personality exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2022 of her relationship with the running back. “Just getting to know him and us being together and incorporating our lives together, it’s just been very seamless and easy.”

In July 2022, Sluss revealed that she had been the one to make the first move.

“Our first date was at the Beverly Hills Hotel and he had no idea how expensive it was going to be,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories at the time.

That same month, the duo made their red carpet debut at the 2022 ESPY Awards, where the model confessed they were initially trying to keep their relationship low-key.

“I wanted to wait to share [our relationship] with everyone because it was our decision,” Sluss told Us . “We’re very private and, you know, that just seems to be the best for us right now. With my past, things have been public and nothing really necessarily good has come from it, in my opinion. And so keeping things private and just having our own lives outside of social media [makes] it more of a true, meaningful relationship for us.”

The Tennessee native added that the athlete was aware of her past on The Bachelor . “Back then, everyone watched the show and everything was so blown up, so he definitely knew [about it],” she said. “But [he] didn’t really know [or go into any] detail. Honestly, that was almost three years ago so it’s not anything that’s, like, [relevant] or present in my life.”

Fans of the ABC series were first introduced to Sluss during season 24 of the dating show. Bachelor Nation watched as Peter Weber proposed to the Pellissippi State Community College alum on the March 2020 finale. However, Weber, 31, called off the engagement while the show was still airing, admitting he still had feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett .

Sluss confronted the pilot at the After the Final Rose special, telling Weber he “took away” her “first engagement.”

“All I’ve ever asked for is someone to give me my whole heart like I’m giving to them,” she said. “You took that away from me because I trusted you, and that’s what you continued to ask me to do. … Looking back on it, our engagement involved three women : Me, you still being in love with Madison, and you needing closure with [ Bachelorette ] Hannah Brown . Word of advice, if you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man!”

