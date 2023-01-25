ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finding ‘significant cultural problems’ in Oakland Police Department, federal judge tells parties to find solution

By Christine Schiavo
Oakland North
 3 days ago
sfstandard.com

DA Reopens Probe Into Cop at Center of Oakland Police Chief’s Suspension

When the Oakland Police Department last month presented a criminal case against one of its sergeants to then-Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley, her office declined to file charges, according to an official with the office of newly elected Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price. Now Price’s police misconduct...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area police departments respond to the death of Tyre Nichols

(KRON) — Police departments across the Bay Area have weighed in on the brutal death of Tyre Nichols after body cam footage was released to the public Friday evening. Nichols was killed after he was beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop earlier this month. San Francisco Police Department San Ramon Police Chief […]
MEMPHIS, TN
sfbayview.com

SFPD banned from using pretext stops to harass Black and Brown drivers

In a debate-filled meeting that ran nearly six hours on the evening of Jan. 11, the San Francisco Police Commission passed a new policy that bans police from making “pretext” traffic stops for minor non-safety-related violations such as an expired registration tag. A pretext stop is when an officer stops a person for a low level violation, but uses the stop as an excuse to detain and search the person, looking for evidence of a more serious offense. Multiple studies, including a recent analysis of data by the San Francisco Chronicle, show that pretext stops disproportionately affect people of color.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Officials, Police Speak Out About Tyre Nichols Case

Bay Area officials and police are speaking out Friday as authorities were set to release police video depicting five Memphis officers beating a Black man whose death resulted in murder charges and provoked outrage at the country’s latest instance of police brutality. A demonstration demanding justice for Tyre Nichols...
MEMPHIS, TN
contracosta.news

Contra Costa County Police Department Statements on Tyre Nichols

The following are statements released by police departments in Contra Costa County in the aftermath of the video released of the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis Tennessee. Just as we have made so much progress to mend relations with our community after the senseless killing of George Floyd, we are now impacted yet again by the actions of now former police officers thousands of miles away. I share in shock and disgust with our community over the inhumane killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis Tennessee. What I saw in the video released yesterday is not only contrary to the mission of law enforcement officers to preserve life but goes against basic human values.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Oakland North

City sued in death of bystander during police chase

The family of Lolomania Soakai is suing the Oakland Police Department, claiming that an unauthorized police chase led to the death of the 27-year-old known as “Lolo” last summer. The Soakai family, represented by Adenté Pointer and Patrick Buelna, held a news conference Thursday, a day after the...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

New Images Revealed of Scandal Rocking Oakland Police Department

New images were revealed Wednesday in the scandal rocking the Oakland Police Department. A police sergeant is accused of crashing into a car in San Francisco, then driving away. The crash was part of a report that determined Chief LeRonne Armstrong mishandled two investigations and now he’s on administrative leave....
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police looking for answers in 10-year-old unsolved murder

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are asking the public for help in a 10-year-old unsolved homicide. Larry Lovette Jr. was gunned down in the 4000 block of Canon Ave. near Wellington Street and Dimond Park shortly before 3:00 p.m. Jan. 11, 2013. Lovette died at the scene. Police are asking...
OAKLAND, CA
thesfnews.com

Meredith Decher Arrested For Haight Street Homicide

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have arrested a suspect connected to a fatal stabbing in September 2021. The SFPD reported that on September 8, 2021, at approximately 6:03 a.m., officers from Park Station responded to the area of Haight and Shrader Streets for a person bleeding on the ground. Officers arrived on scene and found a male suffering from possible stab wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene that transported the male to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. The name of the suspect was not disclosed by the SFPD.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Police Seek Suspect in Attempted Kidnapping on UC Berkeley Campus

Police released a video Wednesday of a man trying to kidnap a young woman on the UC Berkeley campus this week. The incident happened at 5 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Euclid and Hearst avenues. The unidentified suspect told the woman that he was going to take her to...
BERKELEY, CA

