Finding ‘significant cultural problems’ in Oakland Police Department, federal judge tells parties to find solution

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerLos Angeles, CA
10 Oakland Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyOakland, CA
Vegan McDonald’s Dupe Now Open in San FranciscoVegOut MagazineSan Francisco, CA
Oakland Based Music Collective Supports Musicians Through Community And MentorshipVince MartellacciOakland, CA
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Related
sfstandard.com
DA Reopens Probe Into Cop at Center of Oakland Police Chief’s Suspension
When the Oakland Police Department last month presented a criminal case against one of its sergeants to then-Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley, her office declined to file charges, according to an official with the office of newly elected Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price. Now Price’s police misconduct...
Following allegations of misconduct, hearing delayed for SFPD officer who shot Keita O’Neil
As expected, a judge on Friday morning delayed the long-awaited hearing in former police officer Christopher Samayoa’s homicide case. In 2017, the rookie officer shot dead unarmed carjacking suspect Keita O’Neil. The delay came on the heels of recently acquired evidence from the District Attorney’s office. The material...
Bay Area police departments respond to the death of Tyre Nichols
(KRON) — Police departments across the Bay Area have weighed in on the brutal death of Tyre Nichols after body cam footage was released to the public Friday evening. Nichols was killed after he was beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop earlier this month. San Francisco Police Department San Ramon Police Chief […]
Courthouse News Service
Oakland could be ground zero for the future of police reform, community leaders say
OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — Longtime Oakland activists say the city’s police department needs a deeper effort toward reform if it is ever to exit a federal monitor and conclude a seemingly endless string of internal scandals that have seen the city push out multiple department chiefs. That work...
sfbayview.com
SFPD banned from using pretext stops to harass Black and Brown drivers
In a debate-filled meeting that ran nearly six hours on the evening of Jan. 11, the San Francisco Police Commission passed a new policy that bans police from making “pretext” traffic stops for minor non-safety-related violations such as an expired registration tag. A pretext stop is when an officer stops a person for a low level violation, but uses the stop as an excuse to detain and search the person, looking for evidence of a more serious offense. Multiple studies, including a recent analysis of data by the San Francisco Chronicle, show that pretext stops disproportionately affect people of color.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Officials, Police Speak Out About Tyre Nichols Case
Bay Area officials and police are speaking out Friday as authorities were set to release police video depicting five Memphis officers beating a Black man whose death resulted in murder charges and provoked outrage at the country’s latest instance of police brutality. A demonstration demanding justice for Tyre Nichols...
indybay.org
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms. The mass murder shootings in Half Moon Bay recently, allegedly by Chunli Zhao age 66, killing 7, and leaving another critically wounded, took place around 8 days ago at the California Terra Garden mushroom farms, owned by slumlord Xianmin Guan, of Fremont.
SF Bay Area police agencies respond following release of Tyre Nichols traffic stop video
Police across the SF Bay Area are responding to newly released video showing the January 7 traffic stop and violent police confrontation that led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.
KTVU FOX 2
1 Antioch police officer resigns in wake of FBI investigation
One Antioch police officer resigns in wake of FBI investigation . Others are part of a federal investigation over misconduct.
contracosta.news
Contra Costa County Police Department Statements on Tyre Nichols
The following are statements released by police departments in Contra Costa County in the aftermath of the video released of the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis Tennessee. Just as we have made so much progress to mend relations with our community after the senseless killing of George Floyd, we are now impacted yet again by the actions of now former police officers thousands of miles away. I share in shock and disgust with our community over the inhumane killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis Tennessee. What I saw in the video released yesterday is not only contrary to the mission of law enforcement officers to preserve life but goes against basic human values.
oaklandca.gov
Oakland Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan Unanimously Chosen Today as Chair of the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority Board
Oakland, Ca -- Today, January 27, 2023, the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Authority (OACCA) Board voted unanimously to appoint Oakland Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan as Chair of the Board. The OACCA Board was established by the City of Oakland and the County of Alameda to finance improvements to the Coliseum Complex and...
Oakland North
City sued in death of bystander during police chase
The family of Lolomania Soakai is suing the Oakland Police Department, claiming that an unauthorized police chase led to the death of the 27-year-old known as “Lolo” last summer. The Soakai family, represented by Adenté Pointer and Patrick Buelna, held a news conference Thursday, a day after the...
sfstandard.com
Mayor Breed’s Former Nonprofit Gets Millions From City While Flouting State Law
The nonprofit that helped launch San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s political career appears to have violated state law by receiving millions of dollars in city funds while being legally barred from doing so. The African American Art & Culture Complex is currently listed as “delinquent” on the state’s Registry...
SFist
Oakland NAACP Rallies Behind Suspended Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong, Whose Supporters Are Closing Ranks
A week into his suspension for allegedly mishandling internal discipline, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong is mounting an aggressive PR campaign to get his job back, with the Oakland NAACP and several community figures rallied for him Tuesday outside an Oakland courthouse. The palace intrigue atop the Oakland Police Department...
SFist
Dispute That Triggered Half Moon Bay Shooting Was Over $100 Damage Charge
Adding to the tragic narrative about underpaid farmworkers and the socioeconomic situation underpinning Monday's shooting in Half Moon Bay, we now learn that the triggering dispute that occurred between the suspect and his supervisor was over $100. As NBC Bay Area reported late Thursday, shooting suspect Zhao Chunli became enraged...
NBC Bay Area
New Images Revealed of Scandal Rocking Oakland Police Department
New images were revealed Wednesday in the scandal rocking the Oakland Police Department. A police sergeant is accused of crashing into a car in San Francisco, then driving away. The crash was part of a report that determined Chief LeRonne Armstrong mishandled two investigations and now he’s on administrative leave....
Bay Area gun activity: Double-shooting reported in SF, homicide in Oakland
Two men were wounded in a double shooting in Lower Nob Hill on Wednesday, officials said.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police looking for answers in 10-year-old unsolved murder
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are asking the public for help in a 10-year-old unsolved homicide. Larry Lovette Jr. was gunned down in the 4000 block of Canon Ave. near Wellington Street and Dimond Park shortly before 3:00 p.m. Jan. 11, 2013. Lovette died at the scene. Police are asking...
thesfnews.com
Meredith Decher Arrested For Haight Street Homicide
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have arrested a suspect connected to a fatal stabbing in September 2021. The SFPD reported that on September 8, 2021, at approximately 6:03 a.m., officers from Park Station responded to the area of Haight and Shrader Streets for a person bleeding on the ground. Officers arrived on scene and found a male suffering from possible stab wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene that transported the male to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. The name of the suspect was not disclosed by the SFPD.
sfstandard.com
Police Seek Suspect in Attempted Kidnapping on UC Berkeley Campus
Police released a video Wednesday of a man trying to kidnap a young woman on the UC Berkeley campus this week. The incident happened at 5 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Euclid and Hearst avenues. The unidentified suspect told the woman that he was going to take her to...
Comments / 2