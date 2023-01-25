BALTIMORE -- Wage theft costs Americans more than any other type of theft. "Owed," a WJZ investigation in collaboration with the CBS News' Innovation Lab, found thousands of Marylanders have filed complaints with the state claiming they are being cheated out of millions of dollars in overtime and benefits they earn from their employers. Maryland has some of the nation's stiffest penalties for employers who break the law.CBS News obtained data from the Maryland Department of Labor under the Public Information Act.It revealed: 8,290 wage theft claims dating back to 2009 that total $20,140,568.60The median amount owed is $934The biggest chunk of...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO