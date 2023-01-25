ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Beefing up the grid necessary for future Md. electric consumption

The time when electric vehicle owners and vehicle fleets can recharge anywhere on demand is what some Maryland officials envision. However, the leader of a state legislative panel on energy said that’s still a future goal — and one with challenges. Maryland State Sen. Brian Feldman, who is...
MARYLAND STATE
police1.com

Md. police use volunteers to test marijuana influence on drivers ahead of legalization

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — To prepare for the upcoming legalization of recreational marijuana in Maryland, medically certified volunteers agreed to consume marijuana so that authorities could analyze the difference between how cannabis impairs drivers versus how alcohol influences them. Volunteers from Montgomery County smoked or consumed marijuana while police...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Small Towns In Maryland You Must Visit

Ready to explore the best small towns in Maryland? This beautiful eastern state has so many incredible places to explore. Famous for its seafood, being a major historic trading port, being the birthplace of the national anthem, and for its baseball prowess, Maryland is a traveler’s dream. The towns...
MARYLAND STATE
chestertownspy.org

Gov. Moore to Shake Up the Public Service Commission

With a single, swift personnel move this week, Gov. Wes Moore (D) may have done more to advance Maryland’s battle against climate change than volumes of legislation or months of advocacy ever could. That’s the optimistic view of many environmentalists after Moore announced Wednesday that he was rescinding 48...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Maryland officials react to beating death of Tyre Nichols

BALTIMORE, MD—Local leaders in Baltimore and around the state of Maryland are reacting to the beating death of Tyre Nichols in Tennessee. Bodycam footage released on Friday appears to show 29-year-old Tyre Nichols being beaten by multiple Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on January 7th. Fox News...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland workers say they're owed millions in unpaid overtime and benefits

BALTIMORE -- Wage theft costs Americans more than any other type of theft. "Owed," a WJZ investigation in collaboration with the CBS News' Innovation Lab, found thousands of Marylanders have filed complaints with the state claiming they are being cheated out of millions of dollars in overtime and benefits they earn from their employers. Maryland has some of the nation's stiffest penalties for employers who break the law.CBS News obtained data from the Maryland Department of Labor under the Public Information Act.It revealed:  8,290 wage theft claims dating back to 2009 that total $20,140,568.60The median amount owed is $934The biggest chunk of...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Maryland bill would shrink school zones, speed camera placement

School zones and speed cameras near schools are intended to slow drivers down and keep children safe. Now, Maryland lawmakers are considering changes that could save drivers from having to pay out for tickets. A new bill being considered in the Maryland General Assembly would reduce the radius of school...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy