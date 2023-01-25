Read full article on original website
WTOP
Wiedefeld’s track record not a roadblock to Maryland transportation secretary confirmation
Before he can take the wheel as Secretary of Transportation for Maryland, Paul Wiedefeld, former general manager for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, faces confirmation before a legislative panel. On Tuesday, Gov. Wes Moore announced he was appointing Wiedefeld to serve as the state’s transportation secretary in charge of...
fox5dc.com
Maryland Board of Public Works approves $400 million for Blue Line Corridor project
LANDOVER, Md. - Maryland Governor Wes Moore and other top officials have greenlighted the long-awaited Blue Line Corridor project. FOX 5's Bob Barnard says the massive redevelopment near FedEx Field could start taking shape as early as later this year. The new life for this project comes in the way...
WTOP
Beefing up the grid necessary for future Md. electric consumption
The time when electric vehicle owners and vehicle fleets can recharge anywhere on demand is what some Maryland officials envision. However, the leader of a state legislative panel on energy said that’s still a future goal — and one with challenges. Maryland State Sen. Brian Feldman, who is...
police1.com
Md. police use volunteers to test marijuana influence on drivers ahead of legalization
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — To prepare for the upcoming legalization of recreational marijuana in Maryland, medically certified volunteers agreed to consume marijuana so that authorities could analyze the difference between how cannabis impairs drivers versus how alcohol influences them. Volunteers from Montgomery County smoked or consumed marijuana while police...
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Small Towns In Maryland You Must Visit
Ready to explore the best small towns in Maryland? This beautiful eastern state has so many incredible places to explore. Famous for its seafood, being a major historic trading port, being the birthplace of the national anthem, and for its baseball prowess, Maryland is a traveler’s dream. The towns...
Moore appoints Del. Alonzo Washington to Maryland Senate
At least three people have confirmed they plan to seek the District 22 House seat representing parts of Prince George’s County. The post Moore appoints Del. Alonzo Washington to Maryland Senate appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Looking to get your taxes done? This nonprofit does them for free
There are now some sites in Baltimore where you can get your taxes done for free. The nonprofit CASH Campaign of Maryland started their annual free tax prep sessions this morning.
chestertownspy.org
Gov. Moore to Shake Up the Public Service Commission
With a single, swift personnel move this week, Gov. Wes Moore (D) may have done more to advance Maryland’s battle against climate change than volumes of legislation or months of advocacy ever could. That’s the optimistic view of many environmentalists after Moore announced Wednesday that he was rescinding 48...
As controversial concessions contract stalls, BWI chief touts airport growth, says he expects ‘to remain on’
Judge grants stay in lawsuit against the state seeking to block a new concessions contract from being awarded. The post As controversial concessions contract stalls, BWI chief touts airport growth, says he expects ‘to remain on’ appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Maryland witness afraid after watching large object in night sky 'cloaking' itself
A Maryland witness at Elkton reported watching a large, silent object with lights that appeared to be cloaking itself in the night sky at 9 p.m. on November 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Governor Moore focuses on keeping veterans in Maryland with two bills
Governor Wes Moore, a veteran himself, is focusing on keeping veterans in Maryland and easing the tax burden on them.
WJLA
Emergency Bill could lower Maryland sales, use tax rates as inflation continues to soar
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An emergency bill could lower Maryland's sales and use tax rates as inflation continues to soar across the country. According to House Bill 1405, the bill would decrease the rate from 6% to 5% for a full year if Maryland's comptroller confirms a certain inflation rate is at least 6%.
wypr.org
Maryland’s Blueprint could be a big victory educators say – but some are wary of the fine print
For the past six years, Deborah Dennie has worked as the principal of a middle school in St. Mary's County, a rural community in southern Maryland. On any given day, Dennie oversees roughly 1,000 employees inside Leonardtown Middle School. While a fan of the opportunities a sweeping education reform program,...
Nottingham MD
Maryland officials react to beating death of Tyre Nichols
BALTIMORE, MD—Local leaders in Baltimore and around the state of Maryland are reacting to the beating death of Tyre Nichols in Tennessee. Bodycam footage released on Friday appears to show 29-year-old Tyre Nichols being beaten by multiple Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on January 7th. Fox News...
Maryland leaders react to police body camera footage of Tyre Nichols
The Memphis Police Department released bodycam footage showing five officers brutally beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols following a traffic stop. As a result, numerous Maryland leaders react.
WUSA
Pair of guard dogs shut down bus depot in Maryland
It was a dog day morning for commuters in Prince Georges County. Bus service was shut down - because of two aggressive dogs.
Maryland workers say they're owed millions in unpaid overtime and benefits
BALTIMORE -- Wage theft costs Americans more than any other type of theft. "Owed," a WJZ investigation in collaboration with the CBS News' Innovation Lab, found thousands of Marylanders have filed complaints with the state claiming they are being cheated out of millions of dollars in overtime and benefits they earn from their employers. Maryland has some of the nation's stiffest penalties for employers who break the law.CBS News obtained data from the Maryland Department of Labor under the Public Information Act.It revealed: 8,290 wage theft claims dating back to 2009 that total $20,140,568.60The median amount owed is $934The biggest chunk of...
Bay Net
DNR Announces Winter Waterfowl Hunting Day For Youth, Veterans And Military Members
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is encouraging Maryland’s youth hunters, veterans, and military personnel to experience the excitement of this season’s second special waterfowl hunting day on Saturday, Feb. 4. “These special hunt days give our youth, active duty military and veteran hunters...
WTOP
Maryland bill would shrink school zones, speed camera placement
School zones and speed cameras near schools are intended to slow drivers down and keep children safe. Now, Maryland lawmakers are considering changes that could save drivers from having to pay out for tickets. A new bill being considered in the Maryland General Assembly would reduce the radius of school...
Maryland ranked 8th worst state to retire, finance expert urges early planning
Eventually, most of us want to say goodbye to the everyday grind and remain happy with our lives in retirement.
