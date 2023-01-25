ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

WTOP

Beefing up the grid necessary for future Md. electric consumption

The time when electric vehicle owners and vehicle fleets can recharge anywhere on demand is what some Maryland officials envision. However, the leader of a state legislative panel on energy said that’s still a future goal — and one with challenges. Maryland State Sen. Brian Feldman, who is...
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Concerns rise over possible eviction crisis; Black Caucus eyes police restraint, cannabis equity; BPW sets goal of more minority contracts

ADVOCATES SOUND ALARM OVER PENDING EVICTION CRISIS: Gov. Wes Moore’s proposed $63.1 billion spending plan includes no money for rental assistance, as evictions rise across Maryland and hundreds of millions in federal pandemic rental aid is about to run out. Instead, Moore wants to accelerate the state’s timeline to boost the minimum wage to $15, and has earmarked money in his budget to provide legal help for those facing eviction. But without additional funding for rent assistance, Maryland could be facing an acute eviction crisis in the coming months. Sophie Kasakove and Callan Tansill-Suddath/The Baltimore Banner.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Package of bills in Maryland aimed at improving conditions for caregivers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A newly formed coalition of health care advocates and workers joined state lawmakers to unveil a package of bills aimed at improving conditions for caregivers. The legislation in Maryland would increase wages and provide greater oversight of nursing home acquisitions. According to the newly formed Caring...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Governor Wes Moore proposes new state agency devoted to service, but is it necessary?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor Wes Moore signed an executive order establishing a new state department of service and civic innovation. “This department will be the hub of all of our efforts to build a Maryland that serves. It will be home of the service year option in which high school graduates will have the opportunity to serve their community and state, be paid for their work and learn the skills that will help prepare them for the future, and become the civil and community servants our state needs so desperately,” Governor Moore said.
MARYLAND STATE
Edy Zoo

21,000 lives claimed annually: Marylanders test your home for radon gas now

BALTIMORE, MD. - Radon is a naturally occurring, odorless, colorless, and tasteless gas produced by the breakdown of uranium in soil and rocks. The gas can seep into homes through cracks and gaps in foundations, walls, floors, pipes, and drains. Unfortunately, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States and is estimated to claim 21,000 American lives yearly.
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Gov. Moore promises to support students' mental health in Maryland classrooms

Gov. Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller promised the public to prioritize the mental health of Maryland’s students to ensure their academic success at a press conference hosted by Behavioral Health System Baltimore on Friday. The conversation featured the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra along with national and local experts to discuss the youth mental health crisis.
MARYLAND STATE
Business Monthly

Lottery and Gaming adds 5 applicants for sports wagering

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission approved the qualifications of three sports wagering facility applicants ― including one in Anne Arundel County ― and two mobile sports wagering applicants. The following three businesses were found qualified for sports wagering facility licenses:. • Kathe P. Hospitality (Michael’s on...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Don’t fall for the happy talk on the Bay: the EPA, Maryland’s governors and other leaders have failed us

A disgusted former state senator decries blown deadlines and lack of enforcement that’s left Chesapeake Bay nearly as polluted as it was 40 years ago. [OP-ED] At a carefully orchestrated annual meeting of the Chesapeake Executive Council in October, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Bay state governors agreed to a one-year pause to recalibrate – read “abandon” – the much celebrated Chesapeake cleanup plan.
MARYLAND STATE
publicnewsservice.org

Marylanders Encouraged to Test for Radon

January is National Radon Action Month and officials are encouraging Marylanders to test their homes. Radon is a radioactive gas produced by the natural breakdown of uranium in soil and rocks. After smoking, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. with the EPA estimating it claims the lives of 21,000 Americans annually.
MARYLAND STATE
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Small Towns In Maryland You Must Visit

Ready to explore the best small towns in Maryland? This beautiful eastern state has so many incredible places to explore. Famous for its seafood, being a major historic trading port, being the birthplace of the national anthem, and for its baseball prowess, Maryland is a traveler’s dream. The towns...
MARYLAND STATE

