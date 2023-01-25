Read full article on original website
Sami Zayn attacks Roman Reigns, gets laid out by The Bloodline: WWE Royal Rumble results
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns put his championship on the line in a grudge match with Kevin Owens at this year’s Royal Rumble event. They went back and forth to start off the match including Owens hitting a cannonball in the corner. Owens tossed him into the barricade before hitting a backsplash on the floor. Back in the ring, Reigns took over and slowed down the pace. Owens fought back before hitting a frog splash off the apron to the floor.
Drew McIntyre has drawn his WWE Royal Rumble number and it's bad news for him
As seen in the video below, WWE SmackDown Superstar Drew McIntyre has drawn his number for tonight's Men's WWE Royal Rumble match and it appears to be bad news for him. McIntyre did not read what his entry number is but it's clear by the look on his face that he's not coming out late in the match. As McIntyre walked off, he ran into an old friend who laughed off the BAD NEWS.
