Idaho Falls, ID

Local man sentenced for role in bar shootout, jail escape

By JOHNATHAN HOGAN
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

An Idaho Falls man who was involved in a shootout at a bar and who fled when released on furlough was sentenced to prison Wednesday.

Levi Bautista, 22, was first arrested after getting involved in a shootout at a bar in September 2021. Court records stated Juan Manuel Gonzalez shot at Bautista first, and that Bautista returned fire.

When police arrived, Bautista fled in a car. He was stopped with a PIT maneuver and attempted to flee on foot, still holding a gun. When IFPD Officer Mitchall Bierma ordered him to drop the weapon, Bautista instead turned around and raised the gun. Bierma shot him, a shooting that was later deemed justified after an investigation.

Bautista was hospitalized at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with three gunshot wounds, then taken to Bonneville County jail after his recovery.

Because he was shot at first, Bautista was not charged for the shooting itself, but was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In July Bautista was granted furlough, as were two other inmates. Defense Attorney Jason Gustaves revealed during sentencing that this was to attend a funeral.

Bautista and the other inmates used the release to cut off their ankle monitors and flee. Police said they believed this was planned between the three, but Gustaves denied it at sentencing, saying there had been no arrangement between his client and the other suspects prior to the funeral.

Bautista was later arrested in Ada County and charged with grand theft and burglary, for which he was sentenced to three-to-10 years in prison.

Bautista committed the string of offenses while he was already on probation for shooting a BB gun at a woman on 17th Street in August 2020. After his arrest for that shooting, he told an officer he "did not know how to act in society."

Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Sean Johnson appeared to agree with that statement when he told District Judge Bruce Pickett to give Bautista the maximum sentence, saying it was clear after multiple crimes that Bautista had no intention of changing his behavior or following the law.

"The conduct here is what the Legislature had in mind when they made maximum sentences," Johnson said.

Pickett said it was "rare" to see a prosecutor make such an argument to give up on rehabilitation.

Defense Attorney Jason Gustaves said his client was still young. He said Bautista had grown up with little to no family support. He acknowledged probation and retained jurisdiction weren't an option, but said programs in prison could still help him get his life on track.

"I would ask the court, considering his age and all the dumb decisions he's made, to give him the opportunity to participate in some programs," Gustaves said.

Pickett agreed with Johnson, however, that the repeated crimes showed Bautista had effectively chosen to live outside the law.

"You have basically ignored the rules of society, the goals of criminal sentencing, and you have ignored the orders of this court," Pickett said.

Pickett sentenced Bautista to two-to-five years in prison for the unlawful possession charge and five years indeterminate for the escape charge. He followed Johnson's recommendation to make the sentences consecutive with each other and the Ada County sentence.

The three sentences combined amount to five-to-20 years in prison. With the time Bautista has already served, he will not be eligible for parole for another four years.

