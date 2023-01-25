Read full article on original website
KJCT8
GRAPHIC: More details emerge in Sherwood Drive murder case
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - New information on the ongoing Sherwood Drive homicide investigation in Montrose paints a clearer picture of what happened the night of January 23 that left 59-year-old David Lofley dead, and 26-year-old Elijah Johnson jailed and charged with murder. Arrest documents characterize Lofley and his girlfriend as...
State Patrol Puts Northern Colorado County in the Top 5 Worst for Speeding
Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is here with another reminder that Centennial State residents aren't the best at driving. In a new press release, the agency chastised local motorists for their apparent inability to stop speeding, particularly in school or work zones. "Great lengths are taken to alert drivers in advance...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Roaring Fork Valley schools reopened after general threats made, suspect in custody
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the latest information from law enforcement, judicial and school officials. Schools up and down the Roaring Fork Valley were reopened Wednesday morning following a valley-wide “Secure” lockout due to online threats made by a suspect against Summit County schools, but who has local connections and was located in the valley.
I-70 eastbound reopens after crashes, whiteout
Colorado State Patrol reported "whiteout conditions" at high elevations Friday night as snow hit the mountains, causing crashes and snarling traffic.
Letter: Tell Polis to stop the oil train
Cathy Blaser’s recent letter described the tragedy of the latest Keystone Pipeline spill in Kansas where a break in the pipeline spilled heavy, dirty, oily crude into a water supply. Her description of that oil is correct —- it does not float, it sinks. This is the same oil that will be carried from the Uinta Basin in Utah alongside the Colorado River from our state’s border with Utah through Glenwood Canyon and on toward and beyond the Moffat Tunnel.
27-year-old man dies during accident at Snowmass ski area
The cause of death of a man is under investigation after he was involved in a single-skier accident.Tyler James Updegraff, 27, of Silverthorne died while he was skiing at Snowmass ski area on Thursday, Pitkin County Coroner's Office confirmed in a press release.According to the coroner's office, Updegraff was hurt on the first jump at "Little Makuna Park" in the ski area during what is being reported as a a single skier versus snow accident. The coroner says the nature of what happened to Updegraff was accidental, but his cause of death remained under reveiw.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission Adds two Gold Medal Trout streams to List
Gunnison, Taylor Rivers earn Gold Medal trout fishery status, CPW celebrates a decades-long conservation success. Two popular and pristine rivers in central Colorado have been given Gold Medal trout fishery designation after years of consideration and conservation work. Some say the designations are long-overdue. During its meeting Jan. 18 in...
Skier dies in accident at Snowmass
PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — A man has died after a skiing accident at Snowmass. The Pitkin County Coroner's Office said in a release Thursday that they were investigating the death of 27-year-old Tyler James Updegraff of Silverthorne. The release said Updegraff was hurt on the first jump feature at...
Historic Ouray building becomes hotel with saloon, general store and spa
The Western Hotel and Spa is now open in Ouray.Photo byThe Western Hotel and Spa. (Ouray, Colo) Old Wild West charm meets European luxury at a meticulously restored 16-room boutique hotel in Ouray, a favorite Colorado mountain town that’s nicknamed “Little Switzerland.”
