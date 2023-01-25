ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glassboro, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thenjsentinel.com

POLICE INJURED IN WOODBURY ASSAULT

On Friday, January 27th at around 6:35 a.m., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Glover Street for a disturbance. Upon arrival, they discovered a male actively assaulting a female inside the residence. Woodbury police officers immediately intervened with the male, who had armed himself with a knife. Officers attempted to take the male into custody, resulting in the individual violently resisting and injuries being sustained by two Woodbury police officers. Police officers from Woodbury Heights and West Deptford responded and assisted in taking the male into custody.
WOODBURY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Who Fled Fatal Crash Scene Gets Sentence In South Jersey

A 27-year-old Camden man was sentenced to five years in New Jersey state prison for leaving the scene of a fatal crash, authorities said. The sport utility vehicle he was driving collided with another car that had crossed the center lines, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw. Christopher...
CAMDEN, NJ
BreakingAC

Ocean City fire displaces 23 people

Several Ocean City families lost their home in large house fire Friday. The second floor of the home in the 900 block of Simpson Avenue was completely burned, with residents losing everything, according to the nonprofit El Pueblo Unido. The first floor is flooded and uninhabitable. The third floor sustained...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
fox29.com

Philadelphia police seek 3 suspects in North Philly armed carjacking

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying three males in connection with an armed carjacking in North Philadelphia. Officials say the incident happened on the 1600 block of North 15th Street January 19th, around 7:45 in the evening. A 33-year-old woman was delivering food...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING BAIL SCAM SUSPECT

(Wilmington, DE 19809) On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Ridge Road (Holly Oak Community) in reference to a fraud investigation. When the officers arrived, they learned that a 78-year-old male victim...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
CBS Philly

Pa. mayor arrested on suspicion of DUI: police

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Upper Darby Mayor Barbarann Keffer was arrested Thursday evening in Upper Chichester Township on suspicion of DUI after a sergeant with the department confirmed to CBS3 this morning Keffer was observed driving on Route 322 with a flat tire and a broken headlight.Keffer was given field sobriety tests, according to police, at which time an officer determined she was not capable of driving.Investigators say she was taken to the police department where they say she refused a blood test.According to an affidavit of probable cause, police pulled Keffer over after 9 p.m. After exiting her Toyota...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

City Man Arrested & Charged in Connection With Fatal Shooting

A Camden City man has been arrested and charged for the fatal shooting of a man on Monday, January 23, 2023, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On Monday, January 23, 2023, the Camden County Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation for...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Standoff at NJ Apartment Building Ends Without Further Incident

Police descended on a South Jersey apartment building after they said a possibly armed woman barricaded herself in an apartment following an overnight argument with a neighbor. The incident played out in the apartment complex off South Lenola Road in Maple Shade, Burlington County. Maple Shade police said officers were...

