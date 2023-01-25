Read full article on original website
Monroe Twp., NJ, Police: Teen Fired Flare Gun During Altercation at Elementary School
Authorities in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, say a 15-year-old is facing charges after firing a flare gun at another teen during an altercation at an elementary school. The incident happened Friday afternoon just before 4:00 at Holly Glen Elementary School on North Main Street in Williamstown. Officers responded to the...
Trenton Police Investigating Shooting And Stabbing
January 28, 2023 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Around 4:20 p.m. today January 28, 2023 Trenton Police were summoned to the first block…
fox29.com
Woman struck by gunfire as road rage incident erupts on Lincoln Drive in East Falls, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a 29-year-old woman became the victim of a road rage incident early Saturday morning. Officers were called to a local hospital for a shooting victim around 3:30 a.m. after she arrived by private vehicle. The woman had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg during...
thenjsentinel.com
POLICE INJURED IN WOODBURY ASSAULT
On Friday, January 27th at around 6:35 a.m., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Glover Street for a disturbance. Upon arrival, they discovered a male actively assaulting a female inside the residence. Woodbury police officers immediately intervened with the male, who had armed himself with a knife. Officers attempted to take the male into custody, resulting in the individual violently resisting and injuries being sustained by two Woodbury police officers. Police officers from Woodbury Heights and West Deptford responded and assisted in taking the male into custody.
Police Save Man’s Life During Atlantic County, NJ, Homeless Count
Members of the Hope One outreach program and police canvassing Atlantic County during the annual count of the homeless saved the life of a homeless man who was overdosing Friday morning. The Hope One workers and local police found a man who was suffering from an overdose and quickly administered...
Man Who Fled Fatal Crash Scene Gets Sentence In South Jersey
A 27-year-old Camden man was sentenced to five years in New Jersey state prison for leaving the scene of a fatal crash, authorities said. The sport utility vehicle he was driving collided with another car that had crossed the center lines, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw. Christopher...
fox29.com
Police launch death investigation after man found dead near Delaware River in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.J. - The City of Burlington Police Department launched a death investigation after a man was found dead in the city, authorities say. According to police, officers responded to the area of Commerce Square boulevard for a report of an unconscious person on Monday at 2:37 p.m. Authorities say...
Trenton man charged with shoplifting, drug offenses in West Windsor
A Trenton man was charged with shoplifting and drug offenses after he allegedly loaded up a shopping cart with electronic items valued at more than $1,800 at Best Buy on Nassau Park Boulevard, according to the West Windsor Police Department. A police officer who was on patrol was flagged down...
South Jersey Man Thought He Was Chatting With Teenage Girl: Prosecutor
A Burlington County man has been arrested and charged with seeking a sexual encounter with an underage girl, authorities said. Hazleton Newman, 31, of Chatsworth, was charged with luring, child endangerment and attempted sexual assault on a minor, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. An investigation revealed that...
4 shot in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood
Four people were shot Saturday night in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle section.
Ocean City fire displaces 23 people
Several Ocean City families lost their home in large house fire Friday. The second floor of the home in the 900 block of Simpson Avenue was completely burned, with residents losing everything, according to the nonprofit El Pueblo Unido. The first floor is flooded and uninhabitable. The third floor sustained...
Whit
Off-campus homicide on University Boulevard raises concerns about the safety of Glassboro
On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office issued a press release about a homicide that took place on University Boulevard. The crime did not involve any Rowan University students but occurred in an area where many off-campus students reside. After a report of gunshots occurred around...
Maurice Louis pleads guilty to four counts of 3rd-degree murder
Louis, 32, pleaded guilty to killing his mother, step-father and two step-brothers on Oct. 30, 2019, around 1 p.m. in their home at Walton Avenue near 51st Street.
fox29.com
Philadelphia police seek 3 suspects in North Philly armed carjacking
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying three males in connection with an armed carjacking in North Philadelphia. Officials say the incident happened on the 1600 block of North 15th Street January 19th, around 7:45 in the evening. A 33-year-old woman was delivering food...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING BAIL SCAM SUSPECT
(Wilmington, DE 19809) On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at approximately 7:00 p.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Ridge Road (Holly Oak Community) in reference to a fraud investigation. When the officers arrived, they learned that a 78-year-old male victim...
Parents express safety concerns after several school brawls in Delaware County
Four teens who just transferred to the school on Monday from Philadelphia reportedly jumped a student while staff scrambled to break it up.
Pa. mayor arrested on suspicion of DUI: police
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Upper Darby Mayor Barbarann Keffer was arrested Thursday evening in Upper Chichester Township on suspicion of DUI after a sergeant with the department confirmed to CBS3 this morning Keffer was observed driving on Route 322 with a flat tire and a broken headlight.Keffer was given field sobriety tests, according to police, at which time an officer determined she was not capable of driving.Investigators say she was taken to the police department where they say she refused a blood test.According to an affidavit of probable cause, police pulled Keffer over after 9 p.m. After exiting her Toyota...
southjerseyobserver.com
City Man Arrested & Charged in Connection With Fatal Shooting
A Camden City man has been arrested and charged for the fatal shooting of a man on Monday, January 23, 2023, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On Monday, January 23, 2023, the Camden County Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation for...
NBC Philadelphia
Standoff at NJ Apartment Building Ends Without Further Incident
Police descended on a South Jersey apartment building after they said a possibly armed woman barricaded herself in an apartment following an overnight argument with a neighbor. The incident played out in the apartment complex off South Lenola Road in Maple Shade, Burlington County. Maple Shade police said officers were...
Multiple people injured after crash on 422 in Tredyffrin Township
A crash on 422 westbound shut down all lanes of traffic in Tredyffrin Township.
