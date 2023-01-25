ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Governor issues formal disaster declaration for Suncor

Gov. Jared Polis has formally declared a disaster emergency in the wake of the Christmas Eve fire at Suncor and its subsequent shutdown. The formal declaration for the Commerce City refinery, issued Jan. 27, was a move meant to protect Colorado's fuel supply chain. The Executive Order formalized his verbal...
State officials approve 2023 Colorado Water Plan

The Colorado Water Conservation Board unanimously approved the final 2023 Colorado Water Plan on Jan. 24. The plan updates the original 2015 version and helps set a vision for how the state, local governments and residents can address water challenges in the future. A news release about the approval states...
Newly proposed Colorado senate bill may ban employers from asking age of applicants

COLORADO (KRDO) -- If passed, a newly introduced bill into the Colorado legislature would take the federal law against age discrimination further by banning questions that may reveal an applicant's age like what year they graduated or attended college. Senate Bill 58, the "Job Application Fairness Act" would prohibit employers from "inquiring about a prospective The post Newly proposed Colorado senate bill may ban employers from asking age of applicants appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado lawmakers might keep using secret ballot system that transparency advocates say is illegal

Democrats who control the state legislature are continuing to defend their use of an online survey they fill out in secret to help determine which bills should live or die. Leaders of the House and Senate said this month they’re considering using the system again this spring despite allegations from a transparency group that it violates the state’s open meetings laws.
Colorado expands Property Tax Deferral Program

(COLORADO) — The Colorado Department of the Treasury is expanding the Property Tax Deferral Program to provide help to homeowners affected by increased property taxes in 2020, 2021, and 2022. The program has traditionally helped seniors and active military personnel continue to live in their homes by deferring the payment of their property taxes. Homeowners […]
Governor adjusts delivery regulations ahead of anticipated fuel crisis

Colorado Governor Jared Polis declared a disaster emergency Friday, giving formal approval to plans to increase deliveries of fuel to the state in the aftermath of Denver-area refinery's sudden shut down. "The shutdown will result in significant fuel supply challenges throughout Colorado," the governor's directive stated. Friday's action formalized the disaster emergency and response plan announced Dec. 31. RELATED  Suncor refinery closure likely to impact Coloradans' fuel costs The refinery accounts for roughly 25% of statewide gasoline consumption, 50% of statewide diesel consumption, and one third of jet fuel consumption at the Denver International Airport, according to the directive.The most tangible effect...
Colorado public education system in a ‘state of crisis’ according to state teachers union

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new report from the statewide teachers union says Colorado’s public education system is in a "state of crisis." According to the Colorado Education Association’s (CEA) 2023 Colorado State of Education Report, the state’s public education system is currently operating at a decade-long deficit of more than $10 billion.  The The post Colorado public education system in a ‘state of crisis’ according to state teachers union appeared first on KRDO.
New statewide bag fee has unintended consequence

Less than a month after a statewide bag fee kicked in, convenience store owners say there's a problem.The goal of the law was to reduce plastic pollution while giving local governments money for environmental programs but it's had an unintended consequence. While the law says retailers have to send 60% of the money they collect to local governments, it doesn't say what they should do if local governments don't want the money.State lawmakers left enforcement of the law up to local governments and made it optional."There's 64 counties, 267 some odd cities and very few of them outside the major...
Wednesday, January 25, 2023

KDNK's Morgan Neely has Wednesday's news, including mule deer in Wyoming being collared and studied in hopes of ultimately saving the species. Also, the field is set for Glenwood Springs' council election this April. Colorado wildlife commissioners are soliciting public comments on the state’s wolf restoration and management plan through a series of public meetings, and a manhunt for a man who allegedly threatened Summit County Schools staff and teachers ended peacefully with the arrest of Charles Draughn this morning in Old Snowmass. Also, Gov. Jared Polis and Attorney General Phil Weiser want to strengthen Colorado's red flag gun law, and crowds gathered in the Front Range over the weekend to celebrate the Lunar New Year.
$1,400 Tax Credit for Colorado Retirees on the Table with New Bill Proposal

Retired Americans may receive a $1,400 tax credit for 2023-2024 if a new bill passes, available to eligible Colorado residents. The proposed tax credit Is aimed at supporting individuals who are likely to be on a fixed income and have struggled to keep up with cost-of-living adjustments (COLA). The bill, if passed, would provide a $1,400 tax credit for the years 2023 and 2024.
Poll shows openness to increase taxes months after Colorado voters cut income tax

(The Center Square) – A few months after Coloradans overwhelmingly passed another income tax cut, a progressive public policy center released a poll showing the public wants more funding and a fairer tax code. After passing Proposition 116 in 2020 to lower the income tax from 4.63% to 4.55%, more than 65% of Colorado voters passed Proposition 121 last November to lower the rate to 4.40%. Global Strategy Group, which...
GOP bill would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on in Colorado

Two gender-related bills, including Republican-sponsored legislation that would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on, were introduced in the Democratic-controlled Colorado legislature this week. The sponsors of the Women’s Rights in Athletics bill, HB23-1098, said it was a measure designed to be compassionate, but LGBTQ advocacy groups immediately decried...
Don't treat rural Colorado like Denver, say rural lawmakers | COVER STORY

What rural Coloradans want most from the General Assembly is to be heard, according to most of the baker's dozen of lawmakers whose districts lie outside the urban corridor. In the past, it’s mostly been Republicans who represent those districts. On the Eastern Plans, that’s still the case: two state senators, who are cousins, cover everything east of the Denver metro area; and, two Republicans cover the Eastern Plains in the House.
Colorado Republicans: Still With the Election Fraud Conspiracies

Colorado Republicans and their historic new micro-minorities began the 2023 legislative session by demonstrating that they had learned absolutely nothing from their 2022 election drubbing. The problem is particularly bad in the State House, where GOP lawmakers bring up their opposition to abortion rights at every opportunity — a position that is at odds with the vast majority of Colorado voters — and overthink even simple propositions such as their baffling refusal to co-sponsor a completely benign resolution honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
'No Labels' becomes Colorado's newest political party

COLORADO, USA — Coloradans now have a sixth minor political party to choose from when casting ballots and registering to vote: the "No Labels" party. The No Labels Colorado Party has been officially recognized as a minor political party in Colorado as of Wednesday, after submitting a sufficient number of signatures to qualify, the Secretary of State’s Office announced.
