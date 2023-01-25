Read full article on original website
commercecitysentinel.com
Governor issues formal disaster declaration for Suncor
Gov. Jared Polis has formally declared a disaster emergency in the wake of the Christmas Eve fire at Suncor and its subsequent shutdown. The formal declaration for the Commerce City refinery, issued Jan. 27, was a move meant to protect Colorado's fuel supply chain. The Executive Order formalized his verbal...
skyhinews.com
State officials approve 2023 Colorado Water Plan
The Colorado Water Conservation Board unanimously approved the final 2023 Colorado Water Plan on Jan. 24. The plan updates the original 2015 version and helps set a vision for how the state, local governments and residents can address water challenges in the future. A news release about the approval states...
Newly proposed Colorado senate bill may ban employers from asking age of applicants
COLORADO (KRDO) -- If passed, a newly introduced bill into the Colorado legislature would take the federal law against age discrimination further by banning questions that may reveal an applicant's age like what year they graduated or attended college. Senate Bill 58, the "Job Application Fairness Act" would prohibit employers from "inquiring about a prospective The post Newly proposed Colorado senate bill may ban employers from asking age of applicants appeared first on KRDO.
Prosecutors, defense lawyers blindsided by new 'reasonable doubt' instruction
Colorado's prosecutors and criminal defense attorneys were caught off guard on Friday by a small judicial committee's quiet change to the longstanding definition of "beyond a reasonable doubt" in the template instructions for jury trials. While prosecutors appeared cautiously supportive of the rewrite, defense lawyers condemned the sudden move. The...
kunc.org
Colorado lawmakers might keep using secret ballot system that transparency advocates say is illegal
Democrats who control the state legislature are continuing to defend their use of an online survey they fill out in secret to help determine which bills should live or die. Leaders of the House and Senate said this month they’re considering using the system again this spring despite allegations from a transparency group that it violates the state’s open meetings laws.
High energy bills? Colorado's energy regulators want to hear from public
Coloradans who are distressed with their skyrocketing energy bills have a chance to grab the Colorado Public Utilities Commission’s ear next week. The office, which regulates energy rates in Colorado, scheduled an hours-long virtual public comment period on "utility bill affordability" on Jan. 31. PUC chief economist Erin O’Neill...
Colorado Public Utilities Commission discusses rate hikes
The Colorado Public Utilities Commission met Wednesday morning to discuss rising energy costs. The commission has approved several Xcel Energy rate hikes over the past year.
Colorado expands Property Tax Deferral Program
(COLORADO) — The Colorado Department of the Treasury is expanding the Property Tax Deferral Program to provide help to homeowners affected by increased property taxes in 2020, 2021, and 2022. The program has traditionally helped seniors and active military personnel continue to live in their homes by deferring the payment of their property taxes. Homeowners […]
Governor adjusts delivery regulations ahead of anticipated fuel crisis
Colorado Governor Jared Polis declared a disaster emergency Friday, giving formal approval to plans to increase deliveries of fuel to the state in the aftermath of Denver-area refinery's sudden shut down. "The shutdown will result in significant fuel supply challenges throughout Colorado," the governor's directive stated. Friday's action formalized the disaster emergency and response plan announced Dec. 31. RELATED Suncor refinery closure likely to impact Coloradans' fuel costs The refinery accounts for roughly 25% of statewide gasoline consumption, 50% of statewide diesel consumption, and one third of jet fuel consumption at the Denver International Airport, according to the directive.The most tangible effect...
Colorado public education system in a ‘state of crisis’ according to state teachers union
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new report from the statewide teachers union says Colorado’s public education system is in a "state of crisis." According to the Colorado Education Association’s (CEA) 2023 Colorado State of Education Report, the state’s public education system is currently operating at a decade-long deficit of more than $10 billion. The The post Colorado public education system in a ‘state of crisis’ according to state teachers union appeared first on KRDO.
New statewide bag fee has unintended consequence
Less than a month after a statewide bag fee kicked in, convenience store owners say there's a problem.The goal of the law was to reduce plastic pollution while giving local governments money for environmental programs but it's had an unintended consequence. While the law says retailers have to send 60% of the money they collect to local governments, it doesn't say what they should do if local governments don't want the money.State lawmakers left enforcement of the law up to local governments and made it optional."There's 64 counties, 267 some odd cities and very few of them outside the major...
kdnk.org
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
KDNK's Morgan Neely has Wednesday's news, including mule deer in Wyoming being collared and studied in hopes of ultimately saving the species. Also, the field is set for Glenwood Springs' council election this April. Colorado wildlife commissioners are soliciting public comments on the state’s wolf restoration and management plan through a series of public meetings, and a manhunt for a man who allegedly threatened Summit County Schools staff and teachers ended peacefully with the arrest of Charles Draughn this morning in Old Snowmass. Also, Gov. Jared Polis and Attorney General Phil Weiser want to strengthen Colorado's red flag gun law, and crowds gathered in the Front Range over the weekend to celebrate the Lunar New Year.
southarkansassun.com
$1,400 Tax Credit for Colorado Retirees on the Table with New Bill Proposal
Retired Americans may receive a $1,400 tax credit for 2023-2024 if a new bill passes, available to eligible Colorado residents. The proposed tax credit Is aimed at supporting individuals who are likely to be on a fixed income and have struggled to keep up with cost-of-living adjustments (COLA). The bill, if passed, would provide a $1,400 tax credit for the years 2023 and 2024.
Poll shows openness to increase taxes months after Colorado voters cut income tax
(The Center Square) – A few months after Coloradans overwhelmingly passed another income tax cut, a progressive public policy center released a poll showing the public wants more funding and a fairer tax code. After passing Proposition 116 in 2020 to lower the income tax from 4.63% to 4.55%, more than 65% of Colorado voters passed Proposition 121 last November to lower the rate to 4.40%. Global Strategy Group, which...
lamarledger.com
GOP bill would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on in Colorado
Two gender-related bills, including Republican-sponsored legislation that would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on, were introduced in the Democratic-controlled Colorado legislature this week. The sponsors of the Women’s Rights in Athletics bill, HB23-1098, said it was a measure designed to be compassionate, but LGBTQ advocacy groups immediately decried...
coloradopolitics.com
Don't treat rural Colorado like Denver, say rural lawmakers | COVER STORY
What rural Coloradans want most from the General Assembly is to be heard, according to most of the baker's dozen of lawmakers whose districts lie outside the urban corridor. In the past, it’s mostly been Republicans who represent those districts. On the Eastern Plans, that’s still the case: two state senators, who are cousins, cover everything east of the Denver metro area; and, two Republicans cover the Eastern Plains in the House.
Where does Colorado's 10-cent plastic bag fee go?
Many shoppers across Colorado have had to start paying bag fees in the new year. Denver7 shows where the fee goes, and why advocates are already seeing a change.
coloradopols.com
Colorado Republicans: Still With the Election Fraud Conspiracies
Colorado Republicans and their historic new micro-minorities began the 2023 legislative session by demonstrating that they had learned absolutely nothing from their 2022 election drubbing. The problem is particularly bad in the State House, where GOP lawmakers bring up their opposition to abortion rights at every opportunity — a position that is at odds with the vast majority of Colorado voters — and overthink even simple propositions such as their baffling refusal to co-sponsor a completely benign resolution honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
REPORT: Most Coloradans need more than $1,000,000 in their 'nest egg' to retire
Financial website LendingTree recently published an estimation of how much 'nest egg' money someone needs to retire comfortably at 65 in different cities around the country. To come up with the calculation, they considered how much retirees tend to spend in each area, along with social media benefits and tax rates.
'No Labels' becomes Colorado's newest political party
COLORADO, USA — Coloradans now have a sixth minor political party to choose from when casting ballots and registering to vote: the "No Labels" party. The No Labels Colorado Party has been officially recognized as a minor political party in Colorado as of Wednesday, after submitting a sufficient number of signatures to qualify, the Secretary of State’s Office announced.
