Read full article on original website
Related
Historic Ouray building becomes hotel with saloon, general store and spa
The Western Hotel and Spa is now open in Ouray.Photo byThe Western Hotel and Spa. (Ouray, Colo) Old Wild West charm meets European luxury at a meticulously restored 16-room boutique hotel in Ouray, a favorite Colorado mountain town that’s nicknamed “Little Switzerland.”
What We Know About Missing Colorado Woman Suzanne Morphew Nearly 3 Years Later
Missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew disappeared from her Chaffee County home on May 10, 2020. Nearly three years later, here's what we know. After months of searching, authorities shifted Suzanne's case to a homicide investigation and arrested her husband, Barry Morphew, for first-degree murder in May 2021. Following multiple public...
KJCT8
GRAPHIC: More details emerge in Sherwood Drive murder case
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - New information on the ongoing Sherwood Drive homicide investigation in Montrose paints a clearer picture of what happened the night of January 23 that left 59-year-old David Lofley dead, and 26-year-old Elijah Johnson jailed and charged with murder. Arrest documents characterize Lofley and his girlfriend as...
Comments / 0