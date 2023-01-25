Read full article on original website
skyhinews.com
State officials approve 2023 Colorado Water Plan
The Colorado Water Conservation Board unanimously approved the final 2023 Colorado Water Plan on Jan. 24. The plan updates the original 2015 version and helps set a vision for how the state, local governments and residents can address water challenges in the future. A news release about the approval states...
High energy bills? Colorado's energy regulators want to hear from public
Coloradans who are distressed with their skyrocketing energy bills have a chance to grab the Colorado Public Utilities Commission’s ear next week. The office, which regulates energy rates in Colorado, scheduled an hours-long virtual public comment period on "utility bill affordability" on Jan. 31. PUC chief economist Erin O’Neill...
Fort Morgan Times
70 mobile home parks in Colorado can’t raise rent due to new laws designed to protect residents
Seventy mobile home parks across Colorado cannot raise rent on residents due to beefed-up protections that went into effect this fall, part of the state’s growing efforts to protect tens of thousands of low-income individuals in one of America’s last bastions of affordable housing. That number is spotlighted...
Where does Colorado's 10-cent plastic bag fee go?
Many shoppers across Colorado have had to start paying bag fees in the new year. Denver7 shows where the fee goes, and why advocates are already seeing a change.
Colorado expands Property Tax Deferral Program
(COLORADO) — The Colorado Department of the Treasury is expanding the Property Tax Deferral Program to provide help to homeowners affected by increased property taxes in 2020, 2021, and 2022. The program has traditionally helped seniors and active military personnel continue to live in their homes by deferring the payment of their property taxes. Homeowners […]
Colorado Public Utilities Commission: natural gas prices could drop
Energy bills have been much higher in recent months than in previous years for households that are using the same or less energy than even a year ago. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission discussed the rising rates and what will happen in the future during a meeting on Wednesday. The PUC said there are some main contributing factors to the high rates: Rise in natural gas pricesIncrease in natural gas usageRecovery from winter storm UriIncrease in Xcel base ratesThe discussion on Wednesday focused mainly on Xcel Energy and its customers where electric bills have increased by about 25% compared to last year and natural gas bills are 75% higher compared to last year. The PUC said future rates are projected to go down. "In the last month or two gas prices have really started to decline. I would say it's a little bit of a return to normal. Markets do respond to fast prices so production is up, demand is relatively normal, and the balance is for prices to be coming down," said Erin O'Neill.Colorado's LEAP, or Low Income Energy Assistance Program, offers assistance for those who need help paying utility bills.
iheart.com
State Rep Lisa Frizell and the Potential Disaster of Property Tax Bills
Very few people in Colorado understand property tax issues better than State Rep Lisa Frizell (R-Castle Rock) who served for almost 8 years as the Douglas County Assessor. Lisa joins me to talk about the potential disaster of property tax bills heading our way. Don't think it will only hurt owners; renters will get crushed too. THIS is the reason I opposed Amendment B but Coloradans in their ongoing ballot-measure idiocy passed it.
Colorado Is Sending Out One-Time Checks Worth Up To $1,500 To Millions Of Americans Before The End Of The Month.
The state of Colorado is sending out one-time checks worth up to $1,500 to millions of Americans before the end of the month. This is part of the Colorado Cash Back rebate program, which was signed into law by Governor Jared Polis in May 2022. The rebates were initially slated to be $400 for individual filers and $800 for couples, but were later increased to $750 for individuals and $1,500 for couples.
Governor adjusts delivery regulations ahead of anticipated fuel crisis
Colorado Governor Jared Polis declared a disaster emergency Friday, giving formal approval to plans to increase deliveries of fuel to the state in the aftermath of Denver-area refinery's sudden shut down. "The shutdown will result in significant fuel supply challenges throughout Colorado," the governor's directive stated. Friday's action formalized the disaster emergency and response plan announced Dec. 31. RELATED Suncor refinery closure likely to impact Coloradans' fuel costs The refinery accounts for roughly 25% of statewide gasoline consumption, 50% of statewide diesel consumption, and one third of jet fuel consumption at the Denver International Airport, according to the directive.The most tangible effect...
commercecitysentinel.com
Governor issues formal disaster declaration for Suncor
Gov. Jared Polis has formally declared a disaster emergency in the wake of the Christmas Eve fire at Suncor and its subsequent shutdown. The formal declaration for the Commerce City refinery, issued Jan. 27, was a move meant to protect Colorado's fuel supply chain. The Executive Order formalized his verbal...
Man crossing street with walker dies in area where speed bumps denied
Speed bumps, or speed humps, are designed to slow down traffic. Jefferson County residents were trying to get them placed on the 7400 block of South Alkire Street in the Ken Caryl area for months. But then on Jan. 17, a man using a walker was struck and killed crossing the street in the Mountain Gate community.Gail Clark has been helping with the fight to get help from the county."One of the places that we requested speed bumps was right here, which I believe would have prevented (the tragedy) and would've been just enough for the vehicle to see this...
I-70 eastbound reopens after crashes, whiteout
Colorado State Patrol reported "whiteout conditions" at high elevations Friday night as snow hit the mountains, causing crashes and snarling traffic.
Crash on I-70
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Colorado’s winter weather is still wreaking havoc on I-70, especially in Glenwood Canyon. Shortly after crews cleaned up a 3-vehicle crash, holding back hundreds of drivers on I-70 eastbound in Glenwood Canyon, another crash happened. The second crash happened at the westbound milepost 124.6. Westbound traffic is now closed between […]
coloradosun.com
Colorado Parks and Wildlife asks legislature for $2.2 million to bolster struggling Keep Colorado Wild Pass rollout
The rollout of the Keep Colorado Wild Pass is not going as smoothly as planned. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is hoping state lawmakers will give the agency a $2.2 million cash infusion to cover unanticipated costs in the agency’s campaign to sway vehicle owners to not opt out of the additional $29 fee with their annual registration.
Tips from Xcel Engery to help customers save on energy bills
Temperatures are expected to plummet across Colorado starting Sunday and stretching into next week, prompting Xcel Energy to remind customers it offers tips and programs to help them manage their energy use and save on their energy bills. We also encourage customers to reach out if they’re having trouble paying their energy bills, so we can help with payment plans or connect them to energy assistance programs that can help.
You Could Own a Thousand-Acre Cattle Ranch in Western Colorado
Picture this: you wake up at the crack of dawn to the sun coming over the Grand Mesa and find stunning photos of elk and bears that visited you in the night. Well, that dream could become a reality as a thousand-acre cattle ranch in Western Colorado is right on the mesa, has regular wildlife encounters, and is currently for sale.
kunc.org
Colorado lawmakers might keep using secret ballot system that transparency advocates say is illegal
Democrats who control the state legislature are continuing to defend their use of an online survey they fill out in secret to help determine which bills should live or die. Leaders of the House and Senate said this month they’re considering using the system again this spring despite allegations from a transparency group that it violates the state’s open meetings laws.
Letter: Tell Polis to stop the oil train
Cathy Blaser’s recent letter described the tragedy of the latest Keystone Pipeline spill in Kansas where a break in the pipeline spilled heavy, dirty, oily crude into a water supply. Her description of that oil is correct —- it does not float, it sinks. This is the same oil that will be carried from the Uinta Basin in Utah alongside the Colorado River from our state’s border with Utah through Glenwood Canyon and on toward and beyond the Moffat Tunnel.
Agencies and businesses offer free radon test kits for January
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Coloradans have just a few more days to take advantage of an opportunity to keep their homes safe. January is National Radon Action month and many agencies and some businesses offer free radon test kits. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) reports...
REPORT: Most Coloradans need more than $1,000,000 in their 'nest egg' to retire
Financial website LendingTree recently published an estimation of how much 'nest egg' money someone needs to retire comfortably at 65 in different cities around the country. To come up with the calculation, they considered how much retirees tend to spend in each area, along with social media benefits and tax rates.
