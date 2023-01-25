ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

Daily Beast

Missing Exec’s Husband Now Hit With Murder Charge

Massachusetts authorities on Tuesday announced murder charges against Brian Walshe, nearly two weeks after his real estate executive wife mysteriously vanished. Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three, disappeared without a trace on Jan. 1. Her husband at first cooperated with police, but on Jan. 9 was charged with impeding the investigation and detained on $500,000 bond. Norfolk County District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said in a statement that Walshe, who has been jailed since his earlier arrest, could be arraigned in court on the murder charge as soon as 9 a.m. Wednesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh: A timeline of murders, financial fraud, unexplained deaths and arrest

Disgraced legal dynasty heir Alex Murdaugh is currently on trial in a South Carolina courthouse for the murders of his wife and son.Mr Murdaugh, 54, is accused of shooting Paul, 22, twice with a shotgun and Maggie, 52, five times with a rifle on the family’s sprawling hunting lodge in Islandton on 7 June 2021.He was arrested more than a year later in July 2022 and charged with their murders.In the 19 months since the brutal double murders propelled the Murdaughs onto national headlines, a series of other scandals, allegations and alleged crimes have also come to light.Here’s a...
ISLANDTON, SC
The Associated Press

Maid's son tells judge Alex Murdaugh took $4M for her death

For much of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial, witnesses have talked about a generous and loving man — but prosecutors want jurors to know that same man stole over $4 million from his housekeeper’s relatives after she died at work, and killed his wife and son to cover up his crimes. Prosecutors asked a judge Friday to consider allowing the son of Murdaugh’s longtime housekeeper to tell jurors about how after she died in a fall at Murdaugh’s home, he promised her family to take care of them and then stole millions in settlements with his insurers. Tony Satterfield said his mom cleaned the Murdaugh home, but also babysat their two sons and did anything else they asked over 20 years. She died at age 57 a few weeks after hitting her head in a fall in February 2018 on steps at the family’s house. “Did you ever get one cent from Alex Murdaugh?” prosecutor Creighton Waters asked Friday.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
