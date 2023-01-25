Read full article on original website
Best buddy Alex Murdaugh tears as speaking about how a murder suspect stole money from a legal company.Sherif SaadColleton County, SC
Paul Murdaugh's close buddy makes a crucial identification in a cellphone video during the Alex Murdaugh trial.Sherif SaadIslandton, SC
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Nancy Grace says Murdaugh trial's 'two shooters' theory a 'bomb,' but 'don't fall for it'
Fox Nation host and former Georgia prosecutor Nancy Grace analyzed the state of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial going on in the South Carolina Low Country.
A Mystery At The Alex Murdaugh Trial: Why Didn’t He Have Blood On Him?
At his murder trial on Friday, prosecutors speculated whether Alex Murdaugh had switched outfits after he allegedly fatally shot his wife and son.
Alex Murdaugh's alibi just had an 'atomic bomb' drop down on it: Criminal defense attorney
South Carolina criminal defense attorney Cindy Crick weighed in on the impact of testimony from the first week of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial on "Sunday Night in America."
Alex Murdaugh hysterical but dry-eyed at crime scene, body cam shows
Alex Murdaugh was hysterical but had no 'physical tears' after he says he found the slain bodies of his wife and youngest son, a prosecution witness testified Thursday.
Alex Murdaugh murder trial: Maggie Murdaugh's phone bears witness to her final moments
The video at the top of the story will play a live stream of the trial or a replay upon completion of the day's proceedings. Firearms and cell phone data dominated the discussion Tuesday afternoon in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial. ...
Daily Beast
Missing Exec’s Husband Now Hit With Murder Charge
Massachusetts authorities on Tuesday announced murder charges against Brian Walshe, nearly two weeks after his real estate executive wife mysteriously vanished. Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother of three, disappeared without a trace on Jan. 1. Her husband at first cooperated with police, but on Jan. 9 was charged with impeding the investigation and detained on $500,000 bond. Norfolk County District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said in a statement that Walshe, who has been jailed since his earlier arrest, could be arraigned in court on the murder charge as soon as 9 a.m. Wednesday.
2 witnesses in Alex Murdaugh's murder trial testify his voice was caught on video just before killings
Two witnesses in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh told the court Wednesday they are "100%" certain that Murdaugh's voice is on footage prosecutors say undermines the disgraced former South Carolina attorney's claim he was not at the scene of the killings when his wife Maggie and 22-year-old son Paul were fatally shot.
Alex Murdaugh: A timeline of murders, financial fraud, unexplained deaths and arrest
Disgraced legal dynasty heir Alex Murdaugh is currently on trial in a South Carolina courthouse for the murders of his wife and son.Mr Murdaugh, 54, is accused of shooting Paul, 22, twice with a shotgun and Maggie, 52, five times with a rifle on the family’s sprawling hunting lodge in Islandton on 7 June 2021.He was arrested more than a year later in July 2022 and charged with their murders.In the 19 months since the brutal double murders propelled the Murdaughs onto national headlines, a series of other scandals, allegations and alleged crimes have also come to light.Here’s a...
Snapchat video in Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial is the 'strongest evidence' for prosecution: Nancy Grace
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace addressed blood-spatter analysis in the Murdaugh double-murder trial, stressing the importance of technology within the grisly case.
NY judge jails ex-gynecologist who abused 100s of women
NEW YORK (AP) — An ex-gynecologist convicted of sexually abusing hundreds of patients was ordered to spend the next two months in jail as he awaits sentencing, a federal judge in New York City ruled Wednesday. After hearing statements from some of the victims during the bail hearing, U.S....
Maid's son tells judge Alex Murdaugh took $4M for her death
For much of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial, witnesses have talked about a generous and loving man — but prosecutors want jurors to know that same man stole over $4 million from his housekeeper’s relatives after she died at work, and killed his wife and son to cover up his crimes. Prosecutors asked a judge Friday to consider allowing the son of Murdaugh’s longtime housekeeper to tell jurors about how after she died in a fall at Murdaugh’s home, he promised her family to take care of them and then stole millions in settlements with his insurers. Tony Satterfield said his mom cleaned the Murdaugh home, but also babysat their two sons and did anything else they asked over 20 years. She died at age 57 a few weeks after hitting her head in a fall in February 2018 on steps at the family’s house. “Did you ever get one cent from Alex Murdaugh?” prosecutor Creighton Waters asked Friday.
Forensic expert testifies she found gunshot primer residue particles on Alex Murdaugh's shirt and hands, and on a jacket
A forensic scientist testified in Alex Murdaugh's murder trial Tuesday she found gunshot primer residue particles on clothes the now-disbarred South Carolina attorney was wearing the night his wife and son were killed -- and on a blue jacket that has drawn increasing attention in the proceedings.
Missouri has a history of death penalty injustice. Stop Leonard Taylor’s execution | Opinion
The state attorney general’s office is so zealous that it told the state Supreme Court one wrongly convicted man should be put to death even despite evidence that he’s innocent.
msn.com
Judge hands prosecutors in Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial a pivotal win
In a pivotal moment in the double murder trial against Alex Murdaugh, a South Carolina judge ruled Monday that he would allow financial crimes allegedly perpetrated by the once-powerful lawyer to be admitted into evidence for the jury to hear. The move comes after Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman was...
Alex Murdaugh hid settlement of more than $4 million from family of his late housekeeper, her son testifies
Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh never told the family of his late housekeeper that he collected more than $4 million in insurance settlements after she fell at his home, according to testimony at his double murder trial Friday.
Jared Bridegan: Prosecutors reveal new detail in Florida dad's murder
New court papers reveal that the suspect charged in Jared Bridegan's murder had been scheming with at least one co-conspirator for nearly two months before the slaying.
Suspected Serial Killer Warren Forrest Found Guilty In 1974 Murder Of Martha Morrison
Warren Forrest, who's already served 40 years of a life sentence for the murder of Krista Blake, was identified as a suspect in the killing of Martha Morrison when her blood was found on a dart gun he used to torture a third woman. A southwest Washington jury found suspected...
