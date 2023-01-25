ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Democrats stand against Republicans’ National Sales Tax plan

By Basil John
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Democrats have come out to criticize the Republicans’ National Sales Tax plan. They say the new plan will do more damage to middle-income Americans.

“This so called fair tax plan is the craziest yet,” Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said.

Democrats are railing against a new tax plan proposed by some Republicans.

“Who’s sitting in some dungeon, some laboratory, some basement, cooking up these extreme ideas to try to jam them down the throats of the American people,” House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said.

On Wednesday, Jeffries and Schumer said they reject the plan to abolish the IRS and replace federal income tax with a nationwide 30% sales tax.

“It would be the largest tax increase for working Americans ever,” Schumer said.

The Fair Tax Act is sponsored by 24 house Republicans but doesn’t have the support of Speaker Kevin McCarthy. However, Schumer and Jeffries say McCarthy may be too weak to stop the bill.

“I don’t underestimate the power over McCarthy of these extreme MAGA republicans,” Schumer said.

The bill could pass in the house but Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) says he can’t see it passing in the Senate.

“I’m not in favor of tax increases for just about anybody and certainly not working people,” Hawley said.

Jeffries, Schumer, and Hawley agree any legislation that doesn’t help the American people will not make progress in this Congress.

