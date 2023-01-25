ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Democrats call for federal gun laws after California mass shootings

By Alexandra Limon
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01L740_0kRcGsie00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – In 2022, there were nearly 650 mass shootings in the U.S. and the country has already had dozens so far in 2023. Now, the stalemate over federal gun control seems to have no solution in sight despite the violence.

“There have been 39 mass murders since January first,” Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) said.

One of those shootings happened on Saturday in Monterey Park, California and took the lives of 11 people in Congresswoman Chu’s district.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Congressman Ro Khanna’s district is just outside Half Moon Bay, California where another shooting spree took place on Monday and left at least seven victims dead.

“There’s no silver bullet, we have to start, of course, by saying these weapons of war don’t belong on our streets,” Rep. Khanna (D-CA) said.

But fellow Californian, Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, says stricter gun laws are not the answer.

11th Monterey Park shooting victim dies; motive still unclear

“California has the strictest gun laws there are. And apparently that did not work,” Speaker McCarthy said.

Democrats say the Monterey Park shooting is a clear example of why gun laws need to be stronger and uniform nationwide.

Police note the Monterey Park shooter had an assault pistol with an extended magazine.

“Maybe this guy bought it in Nevada and just took it across the state line, that’s how easy it is,” Rep. Chu said.

Additionally, Congressman Khanna says red flag laws should have stopped the Half Moon Bay shooter from legally buying a gun after a violent incident 10 years ago.

What we know about Half Moon Bay shooting suspect Chunli Zhao

“Because he used a pillow, the person survived and wasn’t strangled. Now when you give that person a gun the consequence is seven people dead,” Rep. Khanna said.

Congressman Lou Correa is hopeful Republicans can be convinced to pass reforms like universal background checks.

“The victims aren’t Democrat or Republicans, the victims are all Americans,” Rep. Correa (D-CA) said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho State Journal

Wave of mass shootings prompts Biden to call yet again for assault weapons ban

WASHINGTON — Following a mass shooting on the eve of Lunar New Year in which 11 people in a predominantly Asian neighborhood in California were killed, President Joe Biden again urged Congress to pass legislation banning assault weapons. Communities across America “have been struck by tragedy after tragedy, including mass shootings from Colorado Springs to Monterey Park and daily acts of gun violence that do not make national headlines,” Biden said in a statement. ...
IOWA STATE
KSBW.com

Who could become the next California US senator after Feinstein? Some Democrats come forward

Although it's more than 600 days away, several California lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives are mulling whether to run for Dianne Feinstein's U.S. Senate seat. After Southern California Democratic Congresswoman Katie Porter announced last week that she would run, multiple members of Congress at the time pointed to the series of storms as their main focus. Feinstein herself said she would make a decision on her plans for 2024 at the appropriate time.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Longtime senator Dianne Feinstein reacts to Katie Porter’s newly announced California Senate bid

Senator Dianne Feinstein brushed off progressive Democratic Representative Katie Porter’s announcement that she will run for Senate in California. Ms Porter made the announcement via a video on social media on Tuesday.“In times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington,” she said. “I don’t do Congress the way others often do. I use whatever powers I have to speak hard truths to the powers that be.” California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell accountable for rigging our democracy.Today, I'm...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Edy Zoo

Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase

HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
NEWS10 ABC

Best hair regrowth shampoo

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Hair loss is common and normal. In fact, 85% of men experience it to some level by the age of 50. However, it is not just men who have to deal with it, as some women also experience thinning. Rather...
Reuters

Analysis-Why Biden pushes an assault weapons ban despite the political odds

WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Flags are lowered, sorrowful statements are issued, pleas to lawmakers are made, again. In the wake of two mass shootings in California this week, President Joe Biden has followed a heartfelt and familiar script of outrage and grief over gun violence in America, coupled with a renewed call for Congress to pass legislation banning assault-style weapons.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

48K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy