ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Man suspected in Florida serial rapes convicted in attack

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19eC7Z_0kRcAkpe00

A man suspected of being the “pillowcase rapist” in connection with a string of South Florida rapes back in the 1980s was convicted Wednesday in one of the attacks.

Miami-Dade County jurors found Robert Koehler, 63, guilty of sexual battery, kidnapping and burglary. He faces up to life in prison at sentencing March 17. He is also charged in six more attacks in neighboring Broward County .

The Miami-Dade case focused on a single victim, a then-25-year-old woman who was attacked in December 1983.

Authorities say the “pillowcase rapist" terrified his victims by breaking into their homes at night. The attacker used a pillowcase or other fabric to cover his face — or the face of his victims — before assaulting them, tying them up and stealing items from their homes.

The assaults attracted extensive media attention in South Florida and prompted the creation of a task force to investigate the sex crimes. Authorities said the trail eventually turned cold until 2020, when a DNA hit for one of Koehler's relatives led police to the man.

Comments / 1

Related
cw34.com

Young couple arrested in South Florida shooting, robbery

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A couple has been arrested in the shooting and robbery that occurred in North Lauderdale. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said at around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, dispatch received a call about a shooting near U.S. 441 and Bailey Road. Deputies...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Man Killed, Shot Multiple Times According To Police

North Broward County Murder Under Investigation. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office Saturday evening is searching for a suspect in the early morning murder of a man in Pompano Beach. In a statement to BocaNewsNow.com, BSO said it’s seeking any information […]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Man found covered in blood after being robbed by 3 people on the way to Miami

ROCKLAND KEY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are accused of robbing a mentally disabled homeless man after he paid them to take him to Miami. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to U.S. 1 and Rockland Drive on Saturday, Ja. 21, at around 2:13 a.m. A motorist stopped to assist a 62-year-old man who was covered in blood, and trying to flag down anyone for help. The sheriff's office said the man was mentally disabled and homeless. He was taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center where he required stitches to his head.
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Deliveryman found guilty of killing woman in Boca Raton

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A judge found a deliveryman guilty in the murder of a woman in Boca Raton. Prosecutors said 24-year-old Jorge Luis Dupre Lachazo killed 75-year-old Evelyn Udell at her home in 2019. Lachazo, and another man, had just dropped off a washer and dryer...
BOCA RATON, FL
wqcs.org

Two Ft. Lauderdale Men Arrested, Cocaine Seized

Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 26, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police have arrested two Fort Lauderdale men and charged them with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to sell. 30-year-old Robert Vickers and 32-year-old Ricaude Carter were driving through Port St. Lucie Wednesday when PSLPD Special...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
CBS Miami

Human trafficking victim talks about her experience at Miami forum

MIAMI - Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle held an annual trafficking forum on Wednesday and this year's focus was on missing children from human trafficking.  CBS4 talked with a young survivor who's trying to fight the stigma of reporting the abuse."The entire time you feel really guilty about how things happened," Seanna Martinez said. It was very difficult for Martinez to about what happened, but with her mom's permission wanted to be a voice for victims too afraid to come forward."I was actually trafficked at 14, it was from my middle school, I think I was groomed, honestly online...
MIAMI, FL
Scrubs Magazine

25 Charged in Massive Nurse Diploma Fraud Scheme

Law enforcement officials in Miami, FL announced charges against 25 individuals today for their alleged participation in a wire fraud scheme that sent thousands of fraudulent nursing diplomas to aspiring providers all over the country. Prosecutors said the defendants sold fake nursing degrees and transcripts obtained from accredited nursing schools...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

FBI searches for man who stole from Wells Fargo in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – FBI special agents released photographs on Tuesday of a man who they said stole from a Wells Fargo bank earlier this month in Broward County. The man took cash from a Wells Fargo bank teller at about 4:15 p.m., on Jan. 13, at the branch at 5991 Ravenswood Rd., in Fort Lauderdale.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Body of missing free diver found, Coast Guard ends search

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — The search for a free diver ends in tragedy. The U.S. Coast Guard made an announcement on Friday morning saying crews were looking for 67-year-old Howard Sal. He was last seen free diving near Hollywood Beach on Thursday. Crews provided a description of Sal saying...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Passengers who caused disruption at MIA released from jail

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women who caused a commotion at a South Florida airport are now out of jail. A night in county lockup does wonders for bad attitudes. Janaeh Negash is nothing but smiles as she bonded out of jail Wednesday morning, after she and her...
MIAMI, FL
TheDailyBeast

Florida Airport Terminal Evacuated After Passenger’s Bag Bomb Threat

A passenger aboard a budget airline flight in Florida was detained by police after saying he had a bomb in his bag, prompting the evacuation of an entire terminal on Tuesday evening, a spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said. Bomb squad members and the FBI were checking two passenger bags after the “utterance” of the passenger aboard the Frontier Airlines flight at Palm Beach International Airport, as the spokesperson characterized it to WPTV, which first reported the threat. Danielle Matthews, the sister of a woman aboard the flight in question, told The Daily Beast that the plane had been destined to fly to Philadelphia that evening. Instead, the remaining passengers were deplaned and corralled near the gate. “They’re currently sweeping the entire area and the plane,” Matthews said. Her sister, when reached by text, said that all of the concourse’s stores and restaurants had been closed, with the flight’s passengers left waiting around for updates. Frontier Airlines did not immediately respond to an afters-hours request for comment.Read it at WPTV
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Double Stabbing In West Boca Raton, Two Hospitalized

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A double stabbing in West Boca Raton left two people hospitalized overnight. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 23000 block of Atlantic Circle around 8:20 p.m. and found two victims in two separate locations. Sources tell […]
BOCA RATON, FL
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy