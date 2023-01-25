ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Democrats stand against Republicans’ National Sales Tax plan

By Basil John
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wZSwA_0kRc7Bup00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Democrats have come out to criticize the Republicans’ National Sales Tax plan. They say the new plan will do more damage to middle-income Americans.

“This so called fair tax plan is the craziest yet,” Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said.

Democrats are railing against a new tax plan proposed by some Republicans.

“Who’s sitting in some dungeon, some laboratory, some basement, cooking up these extreme ideas to try to jam them down the throats of the American people,” House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said.

On Wednesday, Jeffries and Schumer said they reject the plan to abolish the IRS and replace federal income tax with a nationwide 30% sales tax.

“It would be the largest tax increase for working Americans ever,” Schumer said.

The Fair Tax Act is sponsored by 24 house Republicans but doesn’t have the support of Speaker Kevin McCarthy. However, Schumer and Jeffries say McCarthy may be too weak to stop the bill.

“I don’t underestimate the power over McCarthy of these extreme MAGA republicans,” Schumer said.

The bill could pass in the house but Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) says he can’t see it passing in the Senate.

“I’m not in favor of tax increases for just about anybody and certainly not working people,” Hawley said.

Jeffries, Schumer, and Hawley agree any legislation that doesn’t help the American people will not make progress in this Congress.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

$500K bond set for man accused of raping 12-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus made man a court appearance in Franklin County on Friday after he was charged with raping a child under 13 years old. Simeon Turner, 31, received a $500,000 bond on Friday after he was arrested on Monday for raping a 12-year-old girl on Sept. 4, 2022. The judge noted […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Camera spots theft suspect leaving Columbus Meijer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are searching for the suspect who has repeatedly stolen from a northeast Columbus Meijer. The female suspect stole from the Meijer on Hamilton Road several times between July 22 and Nov. 26, 2022, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Surveillance footage caught the suspect pushing out carts full of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

50K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy