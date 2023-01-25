Lakers News: How Oddsmakers View Anthony Davis Return In San Antonio

The LA All-Star will play his first game since December 16th.

Following a bummer of a 133-115 blowout loss against their Crypto.com Arena roommates, the Los Angeles Clippers, your Los Angeles Lakers will host a much more beatable team, the shamelessly tanking San Antonio Spurs, with two huge (literally and figuratively) reinforcements apparently en route.

Anthony Davis will play for the first time since suffering a fractured bone spur and stress reaction in his right foot on December 16th against the Denver Nuggets. The latest Laker, forward Rui Hachimura , is expected to make his LA debut tonight.

They're picking a pretty easy game to get after it. Though tonight's action falls on the second night of a back-to-back set of games, LA is facing off against the 14-33 Spurs, and only one player, Patrick Beverley, suited up for more than 33 minutes (he played 35:12). So most Lakers are relatively well-rested.

Per Action Network , here are some interesting odds and lines ahead of tonight's bout.

The Game Spread

In a bit of a rarity for the 22-26 Lakers, LA is a seven-point favorite to win tonight. Given that the Spurs would be more than happy to lose, and that second-leading scorer Devin Vassell is out following a left knee procedure, I'd take the Lakers to cover.

Jakob Poeltl's Double-Double Odds

Poeltl should absolutely be a free agent target for LA during this offseason. He's already a trade target for the club. The problem is, at least half the league will be interested in signing him, which could inflate his value a smidge. Poeltl has +190 odds for nabbing a double-double tonight. The 7'1" big man, 27, is averaging 12.3 points and 9.2 boards this season as one of the better defenders around the rack. He has accrued nine double-doubles in 38 games thus far this season. Given that Anthony Davis will be playing on a strict minutes limit in his first game back, and that the rest of the LA's big men don't offer much rim protection, look for him to get his tonight.