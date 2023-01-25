ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: How Oddsmakers View Anthony Davis Return In San Antonio

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
AllLakers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I2SQy_0kRbpV0T00

The LA All-Star will play his first game since December 16th.

Following a bummer of a 133-115 blowout loss against their Crypto.com Arena roommates, the Los Angeles Clippers, your Los Angeles Lakers will host a much more beatable team, the shamelessly tanking San Antonio Spurs, with two huge (literally and figuratively) reinforcements apparently en route.

Anthony Davis will play for the first time since suffering a fractured bone spur and stress reaction in his right foot on December 16th against the Denver Nuggets. The latest Laker, forward Rui Hachimura , is expected to make his LA debut tonight.

They're picking a pretty easy game to get after it. Though tonight's action falls on the second night of a back-to-back set of games, LA is facing off against the 14-33 Spurs, and only one player, Patrick Beverley, suited up for more than 33 minutes (he played 35:12). So most Lakers are relatively well-rested.

Per Action Network , here are some interesting odds and lines ahead of tonight's bout.

The Game Spread

In a bit of a rarity for the 22-26 Lakers, LA is a seven-point favorite to win tonight. Given that the Spurs would be more than happy to lose, and that second-leading scorer Devin Vassell is out following a left knee procedure, I'd take the Lakers to cover.

Jakob Poeltl's Double-Double Odds

Poeltl should absolutely be a free agent target for LA during this offseason. He's already a trade target for the club. The problem is, at least half the league will be interested in signing him, which could inflate his value a smidge. Poeltl has +190 odds for nabbing a double-double tonight. The 7'1" big man, 27, is averaging 12.3 points and 9.2 boards this season as one of the better defenders around the rack. He has accrued nine double-doubles in 38 games thus far this season. Given that Anthony Davis will be playing on a strict minutes limit in his first game back, and that the rest of the LA's big men don't offer much rim protection, look for him to get his tonight.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Under Fire For Response To Tyre Nichols’ Death

LeBron James’s tweet regarding the death of Tyre Nichols is facing backlash. LeBron James is coming under fire on social media for his response to the death of Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old died three days following a traffic stop by Memphis Police Department officers. Video from the incident shows the offices brutally beating Nichols, who was hospitalized in critical condition afterward.
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Restrained After Heckler Makes Fun Of Hairline

After a fan started calling LeBron out after a game, a ref held the star Laker back. After losing to the Los Angeles Clippers 133 to 115 on Wednesday (January 25), a heckler bashed Lakers star LeBron James for his hairline. In fact, LeBron looked quite frustrated in general after 48 points on his end and yet another lost game. Still, it’s no reason for fans to harass him at his games, as it’s the kind of hate that you don’t want to clap back to.
OREGON STATE
RadarOnline

‘Receding A—Hairline’: LeBron James Restrained By Ref As Heckler Loudly Attacks His Appearance

NBA star LeBron James had to be restrained by a referee during Tuesday night’s Lakers-Clippers game, RadarOnline.com has learned. A video from the game showed the 38-year-old James being held back by security for the Crypto.com arena as a man shouts at him. “Hey Bron! Hey Bron!” the man, who was standing on the floor, said. “You better get this s–- together! With that receding-a– hairline!”“Look, he mad! Look at him! You sick!,” he added. View this post on Instagram A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Dak Prescott dating LSU swimmer after breakup with Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott has broken up with his former girlfriend, and he reportedly is dating somebody new. Page Six reported on Wednesday that Prescott and Natalie Buffett quietly broke up in March 2022. On Thursday, the outlet reported that Prescott has casually dating Jadyn Jannasch, who is a swimmer at LSU. View this post on Instagram... The post Report: Dak Prescott dating LSU swimmer after breakup with Natalie Buffett appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

Ex-NBA champion faces huge legal battle

An ex-NBA star faces a lawsuit after getting involved in an altercation at Sunday’s NFL playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. Matt Barnes faces a lawsuit after the former NBA champion allegedly got into it with his fiancée’s ex-husband. TMZ reported about the lawsuit on Friday afternoon. Fox News wrote, “David Read more... The post Ex-NBA champion faces huge legal battle appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out

Joel Embiid on Wednesday night busted out an old-school WWE celebration during the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Brooklyn Nets, and Kevin Durant did not appreciate it. Embiid was fouled midway through the third quarter while making a layup to put the Sixers up 93-77. He celebrated by doing several crotch chops toward the crowd.... The post Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy