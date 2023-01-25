ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Chelsea Step Up Interest For Everton's Amadou Onana

By Dylan McBennett
 3 days ago

Chelsea are now ready to step up their interest for Amadou Onana from Everton, but they do not want to sell the player.

Everton are in a crisis at the moment in every meaning of the word, and it would be no surprise if some of their players started to look for the exit door for the sake of their careers.

Anthony Gordon already seems to be doing that as he closes in on a move to Newcastle, and Amadou Onana has been heavily linked with a move away.

Chelsea have interest and have stepped it up in recent hours.

Chelsea have stepped up their interest for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

According to Tom Roddy and Paul Joyce , Chelsea have not stepped up their interest in Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

Chelsea deem the prices of Enzo Fernandez (£105million) and Moises Caicedo (£100million) too high at the moment. They have been tipped to move for a surprise midfielder.

Onana is likely to be open to a move away from Everton but the club are not currently willing to allow him to leave. He is an important player for them as they bid for survival.

Everton are currently not willing to let Amadou Onana leave.

Everton bought Onana from Lille in the summer for a fee of €35million, and Everton would be looking for around £50million if they were to part ways with the Belgian.

Considering his age it's a fee Chelsea would arguably be willing to pay, especially with the alternative being the prices for Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

There has been no formal move from Chelsea yet, but with the clock ticking as the window comes to a close, it could happen soon.

