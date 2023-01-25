ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns Could Have "big Swing or two" in Them This Offseason

Cleveland Browns could make a big move or two according to one NFL reporter.

There is never a boring off-season for the Cleveland Browns and that likely won't start now. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Browns could very well make a big move or two this off-season.

"I think they could have a big swing or two in them. I think there's a lot on the line this offseason for a lot of people in that building," Breer said on a recent appearance on 92.3 The Fan.

The lot on the line part would entail the jobs of the front office and coaching staff. After a couple of years at this thing, the Browns look to be at a spot where they need to see results. Now at quarterback is the hopeful solution in Deshaun Watson.

Andrew Berry has made big moves in the past, such as trading for Watson and Amari Cooper. With wins being needed and the playoffs a must, the Browns might need to be aggressive to get there. Any big signing would likely fall on the defensive side where it is most needed.

The off-season begins at the beginning of March, expect things to heat up once the new league year begins.

