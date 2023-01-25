ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

The Last Of Us' Tess Actress Talks Filming 'Unbelievable' Clickers Introduction With Real Actors

By Nick Venable
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KgH5P_0kRbmGGP00

Spoilers below for anyone who hasn’t yet watched The Last of Us ’ second episode, so be warned!

While I think most people would agree that The Last of Us is a tale all about the blossoming relationship between central characters Joel and Ellie, let’s give credit where credit is due: it’s also a showcase for the freaky-as-fudge Clickers that have evolved in undesirable ways due to cordyceps infections. They’re some of the grossest and most hair-raising antagonists in modern video games, so it was beyond awesome to see just how closely their live-action debut on HBO’s The Last of Us compared to the source material. And star Anna Torv confirmed to CinemaBlend that the actors playing the Clickers made filming the museum scene a fright for the actors as well.

I spoke with Anna Torv ahead of The Last of Us ’ ratings bonanza of a premiere on HBO, and after we discussed her character’s sad and somber death , I asked if there were any specific ways she settled into a panicked mindset ahead of filming, or if the situation itself did the job. In her words:

In the clicker fight, it was pretty easy to feel kind of a little bit panicked about that, because so much of that was real. So the faces and the prosthetic and everything was just unbelievable. That was all prosthetic makeup. So these guys came in with that [facial application], not able to see. Also, the actors who are playing the clickers, they had worked so hard on all of that kind of movement and how they were, so that was all them. And even the - [makes Clicker noise] - even the sounds, that was all happening in the room.

I know I wasn't alone in being shocked to first learn that The Last of Us would be keeping things practical for as many of its costumes, effects, and sets as possible, in an effort to further distance the HBO series from its digital roots. Which speaks to the genius adaptation choices of co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, who have so far proven themselves to be heads and shoulders above the majority by way of understanding how to successfully bring a video game to life. (Or death, as it were.)

The Last Of Us

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=156G1g_0kRbmGGP00

(Image credit: HBO)

Related Reading: The Last Of Us' Nico Parker On Giving Game Fans More Of Sarah And Joel 'Gut-Wrenching' Story, And Bonding With Pedro Pascal

Of course, those plans would have all been for naught had the show's Clickers paled in comparison to those of the game. The fungi-faced monsters could have easily come off looking corny as shit with a less talented creative team, and/or with stunt actors who weren't fully invested and committed to showcasing every off-putting quality that players adore about them. (To say nothing of the dedication required by the actors throwing their bodies at everything as the infected Runners.)

As such, I'm beyond thrilled to hear that the actors were in gamers' shoes while filming, and that the clicking sounds were in full effect on the day. I imagine it would have been slightly less effective if they were braying like cartoon donkeys or ahh-ooo-gah-ing like old car horns. . . . Okay, now that I've thought about it for three more seconds, that might actually be just as nightmarish to see and hear in the darkness of an abandoned building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A0CP4_0kRbmGGP00

(Image credit: HBO)

Anna Torv continued, setting up the situation while bemusedly saying that for all the effective scariness, she wasn't necessarily enthused about being around the Clicker actors.

So you're standing in the corner and then this huge - they're real tall, big guys - this big, tall guy comes in going - [Clicker noise] - to you, and it's dark, and you're like, 'I don't want to look at this.' So it was not difficult to be like - [gasps] - to get the fright. Because then they'd turn the lights back on, and we'd go out and like, I didn't want to talk or look at them. [Laughs.]

One has to imagine it being a weird site to see a Clicker hanging out and checking his or her phone behind the scenes, or trying to get a drink of water into those headpieces. Thankfully, viewers only need to worry about seeing the monsters in their most threatening form as the season continues. Now bring on the Bloaters!

The Last of Us airs new episodes on HBO every Sunday night, and anyone with an HBO Max subscription is also able to stream. Head to our 2023 TV premiere schedule for all the new and returning shows on the way.

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show

The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
Decider.com

‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin

The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
FanSided

Why is NCIS: Los Angeles canceled?

It’s the end of the road for NCIS: Los Angeles. On Friday, Jan. 20, fans were shocked to hear that CBS is canceling the long-running drama, and its current 14th season will be its last. The series finale is set for May 21, bringing the series episode total to 322.
HAWAII STATE
ComicBook

Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade

A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
Looper

Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson

It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
ETOnline.com

Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)

Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
Looper

Dateline's Keith Morrison Admits He Struggles With The Ethics Of Reporting On True Crime

NBC's "Dateline" is a staple of the network, having been on the air now for 31 seasons. Though it has long focused on true crime, "Dateline" in its earliest days was also a general news program. But today, it reigns as one of the kings of true crime, even in a market that has arguably become oversaturated. Between the many true crime podcasts and documentaries across most streaming services, "Dateline" has still managed to carve out a large space for itself.
EW.com

Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick

The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
Looper

The Blue Bloods Cast Is In Agreement On Who Makes The Most Mistakes

"Blue Bloods" has cemented itself as a juggernaut in the realm of network television. First airing in 2010, the police procedural has remained a regular part of CBS' programming for over a decade, dominating the Friday night slot. With hundreds of episodes to its name, the show has kept viewers on the edge of their seats for a long time, and it shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Looper

Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason

Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
182K+
Followers
42K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy