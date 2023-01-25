ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always: Premiere Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The Netflix Special

By Philip Sledge
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXxxl_0kRbmFNg00

Though it may be hard to believe, this year marks the 30th anniversary of the debut of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers , the 1993 series that launched a TV and merchandise empire . In the years that followed the show’s unprecedented success, various movies and different iterations of the property have been released, expanding the scope, scale, and lore of the incredibly popular (and financially successful) franchise.

To honor the big anniversary and lasting legacy of the brand, Netflix is planning to release Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always , a reunion special that will see some of the original cast members suit up for the first time in decades. Below is a breakdown of everything we know about the upcoming special, including its release date, who will and won’t be returning, and other things we can expect to go down when we hear that classic theme song on our TV sets once again.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always Premieres April 19th On Netflix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0858Ks_0kRbmFNg00

(Image credit: Netflix)

Power Rangers fans who also happen to have a Netflix subscription will be glad to hear that Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is scheduled to premiere April 19th on the streaming platform. Netflix announced the special’s release date on its official Twitter account in January 2023, a post that also boasted the return of several of the original and early Power Rangers.

Netflix has yet to reveal specifics about the anniversary special’s runtime, but it could honestly be as long as the original episodes and fans would still be stoked.

The Power Rangers Reunion Special Will See The Return Of Original Cast Members Walter Emanuel Jones And David Yost

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QUnOH_0kRbmFNg00

(Image credit: Netflix)

When Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always premieres on Netflix this spring, it will include two of the original rangers in addition to some of the heroes from later seasons, and one of the show’s most iconic villains. In a first look article published by Entertainment Weekly in January 2023, it was revealed that Walter Emanuel Jones and David Yost would be morphing into action as the Black Ranger and Blue Ranger, respectively, which is big news considering neither has been involved with the franchise since the mid-90s.

Jones, who joined the cast as Zach Taylor in the show's first season, bowed out in 1994, just as the property was really taking off, and was not featured in the 1995 theatrical release of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie . Yost, who later revealed he was pushed out of the role because of his sexuality , played Billy Cranston until his 1996 departure.

The Entertainment Weekly article also revealed that several cast members from later in the show’s original run would also be showing up in the upcoming special, including Catherine Sutherland, Steven Cardenas, Karan Ashley, and Johnny Yong Bosch, who played later iterations of the Pink, Red, Yellow, and Black Rangers, respectively.

The Scripted 30th Anniversary Special Will Follow The Power Rangers As They Take On A Familiar Threat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bD7en_0kRbmFNg00

(Image credit: Netflix)

Not a whole lot has been revealed about the story that will be told in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always , but the Power Rangers will come “face to face with a familiar threat from the past,” according to Entertainment Weekly. That threat has yet to be announced, but considering Barbara Goodson, who provided the voice of OG villain Rita Repulsa in the original series and 1995 movie, will be present, there’s a good chance we’ll be seeing the iconic nemesis and her goons once again causing mayhem in Angel Grove.

Other villains in the series have yet to be revealed at this point, but with so many memorable antagonists like Zedd, Goldar, and even Ivan Ooze, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if Rita had some extra help from her former compatriots and rivals.

Whatever the threat may be, the Power Rangers will have an old ally in their corner, as Richard Horvitz will once again be voicing Alpha 5. Ai-yi-yi!

Despite The Green Ranger Being Featured In The Reunion Special, It Won’t Be The Late Jason David Frank In The Suit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I0k5V_0kRbmFNg00

(Image credit: Hasbro)

In January 2023, the official Power Rangers YouTube account posted a behind-the-scenes featurette of the making of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always , in which the Green Ranger can be spotted a few times. However, this is not Jason David Frank, the original Green Ranger and White Ranger actor who died at the age of 49 in November 2022, as he didn’t want to be involved with the project prior to his passing.

In a May 2022 Facebook live stream (via Yahoo! ), Frank explained his reasoning for not participating in the project, stating that he had “done enough for the Power Rangers brand” since first playing Tommy Oliver 30 years ago.

Jason David Frank won’t be the only OG Power Ranger to not show up in the special, as Amy Jo Johnson, who portrayed Kimberly Hart, the first Pink Ranger, way back when, has gone on the record to say she won’t be appearing , though she was looking forward to watching.

David Yost Has Said The 30th Anniversary Special Offers A ‘Different Take’ On The Franchise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZvjVc_0kRbmFNg00

(Image credit: Netflix)

A lot has changed since David Yost last portrayed Billy Cranston on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers , and the original star of the show is excited to suit up once again as the Blue Ranger. In the Once & Always behind-the-scenes featurette, Yost talked about how much different the anniversary special will be, while also not losing the feel of the original series:

It's such a different take on what we've done before, but a lot of the same elements are there.

Yost didn’t go into much detail about what exactly he meant by a “different take” on the property, but it’s exciting to think about how the original characters (and those putties) will look and feel in the 21st Century.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always Is Dedicated To Jason David Frank And Original Yellow Ranger Thuy Trang

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xjvzT_0kRbmFNg00

(Image credit: Saban International)

When Hasbro was announcing the rollout of the Power Rangers 30th anniversary, the toy company also announced that the upcoming special will be dedicated to Jason David Frank and original Yellow Ranger Thuy Trang, who passed away at the age of 27 in a 2001 car crash. It has yet to be revealed how the Netflix special will honor the late stars when it premieres in April.

Expect to hear more about Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always as we get closer to its release. In the meantime, take a look at all the other 2023 Netflix movies that will be coming to the streamer in the next few months.

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn threatens DC fans with the MCU crossover they don’t want to see while teasing how he’s going to reboot Superman

James Gunn is always sharing his thoughts and opinions with fans on social media, but this time he might just have let something major slip about how he’s going to reboot DC’s most important hero in the coming years. Not to mention indicating that he’ll be bringing one of his Guardians of the Galaxy gang over to Marvel’s rival franchise. Meanwhile, Netflix gets rebellious as it shares new glimpses at Zack Snyder’s upcoming sci-fi epic. Let’s rocket…
wegotthiscovered.com

Vin Diesel marks 10 years of teasing the same non-existent sequel by offering another vague update

This year marks 10 years since the release of Riddick, which brought the cult classic sci-fi franchise back from the brink following its disastrous initial sequel that tried and failed to reinvent the property as a sweeping space opera – but Vin Diesel is still telling us that the fourth installment is on the way without having anything to show for it.
Digital Trends

5 upcoming action movies you have to see in 2023

While 2022 was a great year for movies, 2023 promises to top it with a schedule full of great films from all types of genres, including science fiction (Dune Part Two), comic book (The Flash), drama (The Color Purple), and comedy like Barbie. Contents. John Wick: Chapter 4 (March 24)
BGR.com

Fantastic Four: Release date, cast, trailers, & everything we know

Fantastic Four is easily one of the most anticipated MCU movies of the Multiverse Saga, right after the Avengers crossovers and Spider-Man 4. After Fox failed to turn the Fantastic Four franchise into a massive success, Marvel will get to reboot the series. The big advantage this time around is that the Fantastic Four get to interact with a much larger multiverse. They’ll meet the Avengers in the primary timeline and team up with other superheroes in the MCU.
Gizmodo

A New Stephen King Movie Is Shifting to Theaters From Streaming

In what’s becoming a welcome trend, another genre movie that was originally slated to go directly to streaming is coming to theaters first. It happened with Blue Beetle, Smile, and Evil Dead Rise, and now, it’s happening with The Boogeyman. Based on a Stephen King short story from...
netflixjunkie.com

NO DWAYNE JOHNSON! Will Smith Puts Rumors to Rest as Disney Green Lights His Return to a Fan-Favorite Role Post Oscar-Fiasco

The Oscar slap was the biggest controversial topic among Hollywood insiders and fans last year. Will Smith shocked the world when he smacked comedian Chris Rock for mocking Jada Pinkett Smith. This legendary actor faced some concrete consequences for his actions as the Academy banned him for one decade. His multiple projects got canceled in the blink of an eye and he had to retire from the limelight for several months.
ComicBook

Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Gets Transformed Into Lobo After DCU Rumors

Jason Momoa has been hinting a big news for the DC Universe for the past few months, and he recently teased something pretty major. There are rumors that Momoa could leave his Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom role behind and play a new character in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios slate, but the actor has denied that pretty heavily. Gunn and Safran will unveil their new DC Studios slate later this month, and no one except the higher ups at Warner Bros. Discovery seems to know exactly what will happen. Momoa is rumored to be cast as Loboin the new DC Universe and one artist has created a cool new design that shows how he could look as the character.
Looper

Why You Won't See Amy Jo Johnson In The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Reunion Special

Fans of the original action-packed "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" series will get to see their some of their favorite stars reunite this spring on Netflix. On April 19, six retired rangers will morph once again to save the world from the forces of evil. Surprisingly, we'll even see another Green Ranger after the death of Jason David Frank.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Studios’ ‘Thunderbolts’ adds another breakout star to its growing lineup

Another update has emerged for the upcoming Thunderbolts film: another young star has been added to the growing lineup for this soon-to-be-released Marvel title. Big Mouth’s Ayo Edebiri has been confirmed to be starring in The Thunderbolts. According to Deadline, neither Marvel nor Edebiri’s team commented on the newest casting, and her role was not revealed. It was also reported that this film would be Edebiri’s first major studio role. She was already known for her role in the Hulu series, The Bear, and was nominated for a 2023 Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’ star fires back at claims she’s a bad actress by hinting at a surprise MCU return

With the MCU heading into Phase Five, the franchise is now at the point where it’s treating the fans to all kinds of returning characters we never thought we’d see again, including everyone from Charlie Cox’s Daredevil to Corey Stoll’s Yellowjacket. And yet we’re still waiting on the crew from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. to make a comeback in the post-Marvel Television era of the franchise. Rumors have swirled for years, however, that Quake star Chloe Bennet may show up at some point.
wegotthiscovered.com

All ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ movies, ranked

Star Trek: The Next Generation was a television phenomenon. Twenty years (and a century) on from The Original Series’ five-year mission, it’s the show that transformed Star Trek into a multi-series behemoth and templated a path to immortality other shows could follow. The Next Generation’s success owed a...
wegotthiscovered.com

Zachary Levi doesn’t need Dwayne Johnson, Dave Bautista should be his new DC arch-nemesis

After the hierarchy of power changed for real, we won’t be seeing Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam again in the DC universe anytime soon, and no one is more bummed about that than Zachary Levi. For years now, the Shazam! star had been voicing his excitement over getting the chance to “punch The Rock in the face” one day, but now that dream is never to come to pass. And yet Levi shouldn’t despair as there might be an even better choice for his ultimate DC arch-foe.
TechRadar

The Marvels: release date, cast, plot, and more

The Marvels will make Marvel Studios history when it lands in theaters. The Captain Marvel quasi-sequel marks the first all-female superhero team movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), with Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers being joined by Iman Vellani’s Ms Marvel and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau. So,...
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn confirms he has the power to bring ‘Titans’ and ‘Doom Patrol’ stars back to the DCU

DC fans, who’ve unfortunately had to become hardened to bad news over the past few months, were hit with another disappointing update this week in the form of the news that both Titans and Doom Patrol will be ending with their current fourth seasons. The HBO Max original series have developed fierce followings over the years, so there’s been an outpouring of grief online over the two shows becoming the latest casualties of Warner Bros. Discovery’s wipeout of its streaming exclusives.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
182K+
Followers
42K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy