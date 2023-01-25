Aaron Ramsdale warns Arsenal that Leandro Trossard 'is not coming to be part of the squad'

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has reminded his team-mates that new signing Leandro Trossard isn't joining to make up the numbers.

The £27m Belgian joined Arsenal on Friday before coming off the bench in the 82nd minute as Eddie Nketiah grabbed a late winner for the league leaders.

Trossard arrives at Colney with Premier League pedigree and experience on the world stage. A chance to overthrow the team's current attackers could be one he relishes - much like Ramsdale did after signing from Bournemouth .

'Trossard is coming in to take someone's place in his head, he's not coming to - it might look like he is coming to be part of the squad, deep down like I was with (Bernd) Leno,' he told The Fellas podcast .

'Like I've come to take Leno's pace, he's coming to take one of the front three player's place. So if you start saying "oh by the way we've signed Trossard" before it happens, one of them front three might go "hang on a minute."'

Despite Ramsdale's perspective, Trossard revealed her prefers to play in a deeper role, behind the striker - much similar to player of the year hopeful, Martin Odegaard.

'I like to be in the pocket behind the striker. On the wings, I can explore myself as well. I'm comfortable in either of those positions but if I were to choose, behind the striker - but it all depends on the system,' Trossard said following his signing.

'It helps me that I'm versatile and that I can play in different positions. They're looking forward to working with me and vice versa. I'm really excited to work with them and I think Mikel is a top coach.'

'I'm really excited to get started. This is a big club and I'm ready to show the fans what I can do. Everyone has seen how well we're doing already and I'm here to help achieve their dreams - including myself.