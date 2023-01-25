Read full article on original website
Related
Central Florida Comic-Con 2023 photos
Central Florida Comic Con. RP Funding Center. Lakeland, Fla. Jan. 21, 2023. (© Tom Hagerty) photos click here.
FSU WR Signee Goldie Lawrence 'ready to get to work' with the Seminoles
Lawrence provided a brief update on his Official Visit prior to the conclusion of the trip.
Alcorn State, Southern coaches exchange words after chippy game
Southern University handled Alcorn State in a first-place battle, but things got chippy at the end with coaches getting some face time. The post Alcorn State, Southern coaches exchange words after chippy game appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
BAYCARE HEALTH, LAKELAND REGIONAL HEALTH, AND THE STATE OF FLORIDA INVEST IN FLORIDA SOUTHERN’S NURSING PROGRAMS
Florida Southern College is one of 27 colleges in the Sunshine State to be awarded matching grants from the State of Florida as part of new initiatives by Governor Ron DeSantis. The pair of new government programs, Linking Industry to Nursing Education (LINE) and Prepping Institutions, Programs, Employers, and Learners...
CH 47 Chinook and Blackhawks visit Lakeland Linder last night
When military birds flying over Florida get thirsty, they know where to stop for a sip of fuel.
Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland, FL
20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News Lakeland Flhttp://www.lakelandgazette.info
Comments / 0