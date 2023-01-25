ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmingdale, NY

Manhattanville Earns 11th Conference Victory with Win Over FSC

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. | The Farmingdale State women's basketball team suffered a 65-29 loss to Manhattanville this afternoon in Farmingdale, N.Y. The Rams dropped to 3-10 in conference play, while the Valiants improved to 11-2. Manhattanville controlled the opening two quarters, taking a commanding 34-4 advantage. Prior to the end of...
Powell Scores 23 Points as Rams Earn Road Win at Sarah Lawrence

BRONXVILLE, N.Y. | The FSC men's basketball team cruised to a 74-49 road victory at Sarah Lawrence College behind a career-best 23 points from senior guard Corey Powell (Valley Stream, N.Y.) on Saturday afternoon. Farmingdale State improved to 13-6 and 8-2 in the Skyline, while the Gryphons fell to 5-14, 3-7.
