FARMINGDALE, N.Y. | The Farmingdale State women's basketball team suffered a 65-29 loss to Manhattanville this afternoon in Farmingdale, N.Y. The Rams dropped to 3-10 in conference play, while the Valiants improved to 11-2. Manhattanville controlled the opening two quarters, taking a commanding 34-4 advantage. Prior to the end of...

FARMINGDALE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO