ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

MTA Light Rail operator charged in death of St. Frances Academy star football player Lamar Patterson

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14XU6Z_0kRbabkO00

MTA Light Rail operator charged in death of St. Frances Academy star football player Lamar Patterson 00:32

BALTIMORE - An MTA Light Rail operator has been charged in the death of star high school football player Lamar Patterson in Anne Arundel County.

Patterson, a highly-recruited football player at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore , was killed when his car was struck by a light rail train last February in Linthicum.

Charging documents obtained by WJZ show that the light rail operator, Tavon Smith, has been charged with negligent manslaughter, criminal negligence, and reckless endangerment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zX5At_0kRbabkO00

"The aforesaid defendant on or about the aforesaid date did cause the death of Lamar Anthony Patterson, while driving, operating and controlling a vehicle in a grossly negligent matter," the documents read.

Police said the crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. on February 2 near Maple Road West and Camp Meade Road in Linthicum.

Patterson was heading east on Maple Road in a Honda Accord while the train was approaching the intersection from the north when the collision happened.

At the time, officers said the Honda did not stop at the rail crossing even though the gates were lowering, the signals were flashing, and the train's horn was blaring.

The Light Rail train struck the passenger side of the Honda, killing Patterson. He was reportedly on his way to school at the time.

However, footage later reviewed by investigators showed the rail crossing's arms were not down at the time of the collision as police had first said.

The documents allege that Smith "did recklessly engage in conduct that created a substantial risk of death and serious injury to Lamar Anthony Patterson."

Patterson reportedly had football scholarship offers from Arizona State, West Virginia and Boston College, among other schools.

University of Maryland Football Coach Michael Locksley tweeted last year that Patterson was "a bright and talented young man with so much life ahead of him."

Comments / 11

Carmen P
3d ago

So when the arms malfunction the operator of the train is supposed to stop and proceed with caution? If this is in writing he was at fault. More people could have died! Retrain your employee's! God bless the victim, his family and the train operator. Follow Good Orderly Directions. GOD

Reply
4
Trina Middleton
3d ago

Sad for the young man who lost his life.☹️Concerned about why the officers said the crossing arm was down when it actually wasn't. 🤔

Reply
5
Mickey Mckernan
3d ago

I don't understand this because from the article it seems like it was mechanical failure and not human error

Reply
4
Related
New York Post

Maryland train engineer charged in death of football star Lamar Patterson

A Maryland train operator has been charged in connection with a horrific crash that killed a star high school football player last year. Tavon Smith was charged with negligent manslaughter, criminal negligence and reckless endangerment in the death of Lamar Patterson, 17, on Feb. 2, 2022, news station WJZ reported. Charging documents obtained by the station alleged that Smith caused Patterson’s death by operating the locomotive “in a grossly negligent manner.” Patterson was driving to St. Francis Academy in Baltimore, heading west on Maple Road in Linthicum, when his car was struck by an MTA Light Rail train traveling east, killing him. Investigators initially...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Definitely been tough': St. Frances Academy still grieving nearly year after star Lamar Patterson's death

BALTIMORE - Nearly a year ago, Lamar Patterson, a star football player at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, was killed on his way to school. Coaches and former teammates are still in disbelief."It's hard to describe. You still are surprised, in shock a little bit," St. Frances Academy Coach Messay Hailemariam told WJZ.Patterson was killed on February 2, 2022 when his car was hit by a MTA Light Rail train in Linthicum."It's definitely been tough," St. Frances Academy student Blake Woodby said. "It's definitely been like an eye-opener. Nothing is promised, life isn't promised."Tavon Smith, an MTA Light Rail operator, was...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Governor Wes Moore greets Maryland native, tennis star Frances Tiafoe at State House

BALTIMORE - Governor Wes Moore welcomed Maryland native and tennis star Frances Tiafoe and his family to the State House in Annapolis.Tiafoe was presented with a citation from the Maryland Senate and House of Delegates. The Prince George's native made it to the semifinals in last year's U.S. Open, and the fourth round at Wimbledon.He is the 17th-ranked ATP player in the world."It's an honor to meet Prince George's County's own Frances Tiafoe, and congratulate him on all his accomplishments on and off the court," said Governor Moore. "His hard work and dedication is an inspiration for all Marylanders. On behalf of our entire administration, we wish him luck as he continues to change the way the world sees the game of tennis, one match at a time." 
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

1 dead, 4 injured -- including 2 children -- in Baltimore shooting, crash

-- A man is dead and four others are injured -- including two children -- after a shooting and a crash in Baltimore. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said officers received a ShotSpotter alert for multiple rounds fired around 6:39 p.m. near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street in the city's Upton neighborhood.
BALTIMORE, MD
New York Post

2-year-old shot in the face, man killed in Baltimore gunfire

A man was killed and a two-year-old was shot in the face when gunshots rang out in Baltimore on Saturday, officials said. Police responded to a report of shots fired shortly after 6:30 p.m. near Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street in the city’s Upton neighborhood, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison told reporters Saturday evening. One man standing in the street was fatally struck and declared dead at a local hospital while another man was shot in the arm, CBS News reported. A woman driving her car down the street at the time with two children, ages 6 and 2, was also...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

15-Year-Old Baltimore High School Student Shot And Killed

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 15-year-old high school student was shot to death yesterday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore just after high school ended for the day. Shortly after 3 pm, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the 4300 Block of Liberty Heights Avenue to investigate the report of a shooting in the rear alley. When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. After all life saving measured failed, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene The shooting happened less than two blocks from the Forest Park High School where the victim was a student, just a The post 15-Year-Old Baltimore High School Student Shot And Killed appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore residents peacefully protest after video of Tyre Nichols' arrest released

BALTIMORE — Protesters across the country are calling for justice for Tyre Nichols, especially after Memphis Police released the video showing him being beaten by several officers.One such protest happened in Baltimore Saturday, where people wanted to not only show support for Nichols, but also Baltimore victims of police violence.The non-profit Peoples Power Assembly organized Saturday's protest fast to show support for Nichols."There's strength in numbers and there's strength in us being able to show that we're fighting against the system of racist police terror," said Sharon Black, organizer with Peoples Power Assembly.The protest took over a corner at North Avenue...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

West Baltimore mass shooting leaves one dead, four injured

BALTIMORE — Police are still searching for the suspects behind the city's latest mass shooting. One man died and four others were hurt, including a two-year-old boy shot in the face. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said officers were first alerted to Laurens Street and Pennsylvania Avenue by Shotspotter at 6:39 p.m.The investigation found two men were standing around that intersection when a car, with a woman and two children inside, drove through. That's when gunshots rang out. It caused the woman to crash the car.Everyone but one of the children, a six-year-old, was shot. That six-year-old did get hurt because of...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family of Forest Park High student claims school didn't notify them after deadly shooting

BALTIMORE -- Relatives described Laron Henderson as a "gentle giant."He is six feet tall, and was a "gentle kid," family member Shanae Jones told WJZ.Henderson, a 15-year-old student at Forest Park High School, was shot and killed in an alley less than an hour after school dismissal on Wednesday.Family members identified Henderson as the ninth-grader who was another youth killed by gun violence in Baltimore this year.He was shot around 3 p.m. near Liberty Heights Avenue and Eldorado Avenue about two blocks from Forest Park High School, police said.A suspected shooter has not been arrested.Family members said they did not...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
99K+
Followers
30K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy