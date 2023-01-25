Read full article on original website
Related
Fish took control of a YouTuber's Nintendo Switch during a livestream. They made credit card purchases, set up a PayPal account, and even sent an email.
The fish were supposed to be playing a Pokémon game but a malfunction redirected the Nintendo Switch to its home screen.
Sundance movie review: 'Rye Lane' is a hilarious, romantic day trip
"Rye Lane" portrays a day in the life of two single Londoners who connect over helping each other through their respective breakups.
Tears, blunders and chaos: inside Elon Musk’s Twitter
In April 2022, Elon Musk acquired a 9.2% stake in Twitter, making him the company’s largest shareholder, and was offered a seat on the board. Luke Simon, a senior engineering director at Twitter, was ecstatic. “Elon Musk is a brilliant engineer and scientist, and he has a track record of having a Midas touch when it comes to growing the companies he’s helped lead,” he wrote on the workplace messaging platform Slack.
Comments / 0