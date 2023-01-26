ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged in fatal shooting at SE Atlanta hair salon

By Caroline Silva - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 5 days ago

A man was arrested in a fatal shooting at a southeast Atlanta hair salon Wednesday evening, police said.

The shooting was reported at a small commercial center at the intersection of Moreland Avenue and Memorial Drive at about 6:40 p.m. The victim had been shot at least once, according to Atlanta police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his name was not released.

Homicide commander Lt. Germain Dearlove told Channel 2 Action News that the shooting happened inside the In The Mixx salon, where about three or four people were gathered. Some type of dispute escalated into gunfire, the news station reported.

The suspected shooter stayed at the scene and was taken into custody for questioning, Dearlove said. Phillip Thomas was arrested Thursday and is facing charges of murder.

No other details were released about what may have sparked the shooting.

Several other businesses, including a hookah shop and another beauty salon, share the commercial building.

